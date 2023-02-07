ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KFGO/WJON) – A 15-year-old has been identified as a suspect in the murder investigation of a St. Cloud man last month. Police arrested the St. Cloud teen on Jan. 18 on an unrelated case. Police said he was being held for reckless discharge of a gun, possession of a gun, and prohibited possession of a gun due to prior felony convictions.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO