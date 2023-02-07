Read full article on original website
Related
kfgo.com
Minn. business community pressures Kupec to kill mandatory paid leave bill
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota District 4 Senator Rob Kupec of Moorhead met with 50 business leaders at a closed door session convened by the FM Chamber at the Hjemkomst Center Friday morning. The businesses expressed their dismay about a bill making its way through state legislature that would make paid family and sick leave mandatory.
kfgo.com
Gun bill requiring background checks advances in Minnesota House
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A bill requiring background checks for private sales of guns is advancing in the Minnesota House. Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus Vice President Rob Doar says it’s an additional hurdle for law-abiding gun owners. According to data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics, Doar says...
kfgo.com
Contractor who bribed N.D. tribal official gets prison time for role in corruption scheme
BISMARCK (KFGO) – A contractor who bribed a Mandan-Hidatsa-Arikara Nation tribal official and his staff to the tune of over $400,000 has been sentenced to one year in federal prison. Francisco Solis Chacon’s companies received over $17 million for construction work on the Fort Berthold Indian reservation in west-central...
kfgo.com
2 suspects in Fargo jewelry store attempted robbery arrested in Michigan
FARGO (KFGO) – Two suspects in the attempted robbery of Gunderson’s Jewelers in Fargo on wednesday have been arrested in Michigan. According to Fargo Police, Dajuan Marcellus, 32, and Kordaryl Cross, 32, both of Detroit, Michigan were arrested Thursday by the Michigan State Police. The men were stopped...
kfgo.com
Sauk Rapids, Minnesota man pleads guilty to assault in train jacking
FOLEY, MINN. – A Sauk Rapids man who was charged in an attempted train jacking last September has pleaded guilty. Forty-one-year-old Samuel Hohman pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree assault. A charge of 1st-degree criminal damage to property will be dismissed when Hohman is sentenced in March. According to the criminal...
kfgo.com
Man convicted of attempted murder in St. Paul bar shooting
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A man involved in a deadly gunfight outside a bar has been convicted of eight counts of attempted murder. Thirty-year-old Devondre Phillips was convicted Thursday for his role in the October 2021 shooting in St. Paul that left one person dead and at least 15 wounded, including Phillips and another alleged shooter.
kfgo.com
15-year-old identified as suspect in St. Cloud murder
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KFGO/WJON) – A 15-year-old has been identified as a suspect in the murder investigation of a St. Cloud man last month. Police arrested the St. Cloud teen on Jan. 18 on an unrelated case. Police said he was being held for reckless discharge of a gun, possession of a gun, and prohibited possession of a gun due to prior felony convictions.
kfgo.com
15-year-old boy stabbed to death at St. Paul high school, teenage suspect in custody
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A 15-year-old male student was fatally stabbed at a high school in St. Paul on Friday, and a 16-year-old boy was arrested. The victim and suspect were both students at Harding High School, police Sgt. Mike Ernster said. Investigators were working to determine what led...
Comments / 0