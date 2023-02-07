A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Manchester City can reduce the gap to Premier League leader Arsenal to three points by beating Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium. Arsenal again opened the door for City by drawing with Brentford 1-1 on Saturday. City is looking to bounce back from losing at Tottenham 1-0 last week and after a week when the club was accused by the Premier League of breaching financial regulations. In the other game, third-placed Manchester United visits Leeds as the teams meet for the second time in four days. They drew 2-2 on Wednesday.

8 HOURS AGO