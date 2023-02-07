ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson Medical Center holds 11th annual Mega Raffle

By Marcos Icahuate
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
The Tucson Medical Center is holding its 11th annual Mega Raffle to help support its programs.

According to the TMC, the raffle has brought in nearly $13 million, which went towards patient programs and services.

Over 3,000 prizes will be available, worth over $2.3 million in total.

"Participating in the Mega Raffle by buying a raffle ticket or participating in the 50/50 means that you get to support the incredible work that happens here at TMC," said TMC CEO Mimi Coomler.

"Those dollars get reinvested right back here in our community hospital. And you get the chance to win really cool prizes," Coomler said.

The grand prize is a 3-bedroom home in Marana, or $650,000 in cash.

Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 .
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com .

KGUN 9 Tucson News

