Rwandan court fines speeding driver $920 over death of campaigning journalist

 4 days ago
John Williams Ntwali, editor of the Chronicles newspaper, was a frequent critic of Paul Kagame’s regime.

A Rwandan driver has been fined 1 million Rwandan francs ($920) for involuntary manslaughter over the death of a top journalist who was critical of the government.

John Williams Ntwali, editor of the Chronicles newspaper, was killed on 18 January when a speeding vehicle rammed a motorcycle on which he was riding pillion.

The court in Kigali said the driver, identified as Moise Emmanuel Bagirishya, “pleaded guilty and apologised for the accident”.

“He confessed that he killed Ntwali when he was over-speeding and fatigued,” the judge said, finding him guilty for “involuntary manslaughter and involuntary cause of bodily harm”.

“The court orders him to pay a fine of 500,000 Rwandan francs for each of the two crimes,” he told Kagarama primary court, where neither Bagirishya nor the prosecution were present.

The trial was not open to the public until late Tuesday, when a handful of journalists were invited to witness the reading of the verdict.

Ntwali, who had been arrested repeatedly during his two-decade career as a journalist, owned the Pax TV channel on YouTube, which had established itself as a rare outlet for critical reporting in Rwanda.

Dozens of rights and media groups have urged Rwanda to conduct an independent and impartial probe into the death of the 44-year-old journalist.

Human Rights Watch said last month that Ntwali had been regularly threatened and attacked in pro-government media for his investigative reporting.

The media is tightly controlled in Rwanda and journalists critical of the president, Paul Kagame, and his ruling party have been jailed, have disappeared or turned up dead throughout his nearly 30 years in power.

The country’s media played a central role in whipping up racial hatred in the lead up to the 1994 genocide that saw 800,000 mainly ethnic Tutsis killed in a 100-day massacre.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF), a media watchdog, says Kagame “exploits Rwanda’s collective memory” of the genocide to justify his control over the media.

Rwanda ranks 136th out of 180 countries on the RSF press freedom index.

