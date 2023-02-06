Parsippany Hills Girls Take Third in Sectional Championships; Parsippany Runner Takes Second

TOMS RIVER, NJ -- The Parsippany Hills girls indoor track team placed third in the NJSIAA Section 2, Group 2 championships at the Bennett Center last weekend.

The Viking girls had a team score of 40 points.

Amanda Hoffman finished second in the 400-meter dash (1:01.58) and third in the 800-meter run (2:24.16).

Kira Chebishev was third in the 400-meter dash (1:02.99). Anya Sadowski was third in the 55-meter hurdles (9.50).

Parsippany Hills also came in second in the 4x400 meter relay with a 4:16.71.

Sage Hendershot of Parsippany High School ran second in the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.39.



