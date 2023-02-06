ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsippany Hills Girls Take Third in Sectional Championships; Parsippany Runner Takes Second

TOMS RIVER, NJ -- The Parsippany Hills girls indoor track team placed third in the NJSIAA Section 2, Group 2 championships at the Bennett Center last weekend.

The Viking girls had a team score of 40 points.

Amanda Hoffman finished second in the 400-meter dash (1:01.58) and third in the 800-meter run (2:24.16).

Kira Chebishev was third in the 400-meter dash (1:02.99). Anya Sadowski was third in the 55-meter hurdles (9.50).

Parsippany Hills also came in second in the 4x400 meter relay with a 4:16.71.

Sage Hendershot of Parsippany High School ran second in the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.39.

TAPinto.net

Piscataway Parish Honors Father Sean for 35 years of Priesthood

PISCATAWAY, NJ – Area parishioners gathered with members of the Knights of Columbus at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Piscataway on Sunday for a Communion Luncheon to honor Father Sean Winters for 35 years of priesthood. Fr. Sean, the Director of Prison Ministry and Coordinator of Hospital Chaplains for the Diocese of Metuchen is a frequent visiting priest to parishes throughout Middlesex and Somerset Counties, including Fatima. He holds fast to the ideal of ‘We not Me’ as he says Mass in prisons and hospital chapels throughout New Jersey saying he “treats the inmates the same as I do the parishioners:...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

SBU Falls Short in 2nd Half Comeback Against La Salle

ST. BONAVENTURE, NY— The Explorers of La Salle had no issue exploring any part of the court they wanted in the victory Wednesday night. A 3-point barrage in the first half and penetration in the second half propelled La Salle to a road win in the Reilly Center. "All the credit goes to La Salle," St. Bonaventure head coach Mark Schmidt said. "Especially in the first half, they played really well. They had us chasing the ball in the first half. We didn’t do a good job of keeping those quick guards in front of us. We gave up too many open 3s; we...
SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY
TAPinto.net

Camden High Overwhelms Winslow, 114-46

DJ Wagner led the charge against Winslow High School on February 6, scoring a career-high 40 points as his top-seeded Camden High Panthers dominated, 114-46, in the second round of the Camden County boys basketball tournament. It was the 10th straight win for Camden, bringing its record to 20-2 and Wagner 35 points from the 2,000 career-points mark. Next up for the Panthers is a February 9 matchup against Camden Catholic at home. After that, Camden will play Paul VI in the quarterfinal round of the tournament on February 11 at Sterling High at 10 a.m.
CAMDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

UPDATE - Route 15 South Reopened After School Bus Fire

SPARTA, NJ – Sparta police report Route 15 south from Route 517 to Blue Heron overpass is closed because of a school bus fire. No one was injured and all students have safely been evacuated from the bus and are awaiting alternate transportation, police said. The cause of the fire is unknown but the bus was not involved in an accident, police said. The bus is from a private bus company out of Newark and the special needs students on the bus were in area participating in Special Olympics activities, according to police. Police do not have information about which school district the children are from and will be providing updates as additional information becomes available.  Police ask drivers to avoid the area.  
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Water Main Break in Parsippany Causes Road Closure

PARSIPPANY, NJ - According to the Parsippany Police there is a water main break on New Road. New Road will be closed to all traffic from Rt. 46 to Edwards Road.  The police are advising residents to plan an alternate route. Residents and businesses along New Road may experience little to no water pressure for most of the today, until repairs have been completed and service restored.   
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Fellowship Road North at Route 73 Closed Due to Water Main Break

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — Motorists are being asked to avoid Fellowship Road at Route 73 in Mount Laurel for the next several hours due to a water main break.  A water main break on Fellowship Road has caused the closure of Fellowship Road North from Route 73 to West Park Drive, according to an e-mail sent out by Mount Laurel Township via the Nixle system at 11AM on Thursday. A detour of traffic will be required for the next several hours. Detour signs will be posted.  Drivers are asked to use caution in the area. 
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
TAPinto.net

East Brunswick Earns Cash Reward for Recycling

(23/P11) TRENTON – The Murphy Administration is awarding nearly $16.2 million in grants to communities across the state to help them enhance waste reduction and recycling programs, Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette announced today.  East Brunswick on the receiving end of one of the grants, grabbing $121,623 as a result of effective recycling efforts in the township. In 2020, the performance year on which the grant was based, East Brunswick recycled 79% of the total solid waste produced in the township.  The statewide average was 39%. “New Jersey has long set a national example for recycling, starting with being the first state...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bridgewater Township: Attorney General Concludes Investigation Into February 2022 Mall Incident

BRIDGEWATER, NJ - Bridgewater Township has confirmed that the state’s investigation into the incident at the Bridgewater Commons Mall in February 2022 has been closed. “To the best of our knowledge, the New Jersey Attorney General has concluded their investigation,” said a township official Thursday. The investigation into a video on social media of officers breaking up a fight and only arresting the darker skinned boy involved has been ongoing for almost a year. In the video, posted just after the incident occurred, two boys began fighting in the mall, and two Bridgewater police officers broke up the fight. The video showed one...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Two New Members Sworn into Sparta Zoning Board

SPARTA, NJ – Two new Sparta Zoning Board members were sworn in at the meeting on Wednesday night.  Richard Rohrbacher and Mark Scott took their oaths minutes prior to the start of the meeting. Also on the agenda, resolutions honoring former members George Parker and Michael Sylvester were read into the record.  Chairman Kenneth Laury said the two members would be invited to the next meeting. The two alternate member positions have not yet been filled.  
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Man Charged With Retail Theft at Local Giant Had Outstanding Warrants in Bensalem

DOYLESTOWN, PA—A man wanted on outstanding warrants in Bensalem was arrested at a local Giant and charged with trying to steal nearly $1,000 in merchandise. When Plumstead police arrested Robert Oulahan, 31, of Philadelphia at the Giant on Swamp Road, he had more than $950 of items on him. He was arrested and charged with retail theft. That’s when police discovered that Oulahan had multiple arrest warrants out of Bensalem Township. They released Oulahan into the custody of Bensalem police. Plumstead police will the theft charges file charge via summons. Want more news like this delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our daily and weekly e-mail newsletters online.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
TAPinto.net

Brian Cahill and Michael Mihalko Announce Re-election Campaign for Hanover Township Committee

HANOVER, NJ - Committeemen Michael Mihalko and Brian Cahill have officially announced their intent to run for re-election to the Hanover Township Committee.  They will run as a team in the Republican primary this June.  As of now, there are no other candidates that have announced. Committeeman Mihalko has issued this statement: Once again I am asking for your support as I run for re-election to the Hanover Township Committee.  It has been an honor and pleasure to serve Hanover Township for the past five years as a Committeeman and for eight years before that as a Whippany Fire Commissioner. During that time...
HANOVER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Gov. Murphy ‘SNAPs Up’ Better Benefits for NJ’s Neediest

WOODBRIDGE, NJ — With a quick swish of his pen, Gov. Phil Murphy made sure many of New Jersey’s neediest people, families and senior citizens can keep putting food on their tables. Gov. Murphy – in a midday ceremony at ShopRite of Woodbridge – signed into law A5086, to raise the state’s monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) benefit from $45 to $95 starting March 1st. New Jersey has roughly 64,000 households on SNAP, a program once known as “food stamps.” Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin (D-19 Dist) championed the measure. Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz sponsored a mirror measure in the state Senate....
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Corrections Officer Found Guilty in Fatal Shooting at Mount Laurel Medical Office

MOUNT HOLLY, NJ — A Burlington Township man has been found guilty of shooting and killing an employee and wounding a patient at a Mount Laurel medical office in the summer of 2020, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw announced on Wednesday.  Bruce Gomola, Jr., 54, who was employed as a Corrections Officer at the Burlington County Jail at the time of his arrest, was found guilty on charges of Aggravated Manslaughter (First Degree) and Aggravated Assault (Second Degree). Jurors deliberated for five hours over a three-day period before handing down the verdict on Tuesday. Jurors declined to convict Gomola of a...
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Woodbridge Tesla Driver’s Steering Wheel Falls Off

WOODBRIDGE, NJ — Talk about a really wild ride! Five days after buying an expensive new Tesla Model Y SUV, area resident Prerak Patel had its steering wheel pop off in his hands as he drove along busy Route 1. Patel, his wife Neha, and their children were heading home from shopping at Woodbridge Center on Sunday, Jan.29 when their new luxury Tesla’s steering wheel snapped, dangling in his lap by a bunch of wires. In a series of Twitter posts (@preneh24) Prerak and Neha Patel detailed the “horrific incident.” That includes getting slapped with an insulting $103.96 repair bill from their Princeton...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Police Searching for Man who Threatened to Shoot Up Two Local Wawa Stores

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - Police are searching for a man who had threatened to shoot up two different Wawa convenience stores in South Brunswick Township in the past week. Authorities have released still images taken from security camera footage. The first incident took place on Thursday, February 2nd at 9:30 P.M. at the Wawa on Route 535. The second incident took place on Tuesday, February 7th, at 11:30 P.M., at the location on Georges Road. On both occasions, the man had threatened to shoot up the store. The suspect is described as a Black male, 6’ tall, 200 lbs., with dreadlocks style hair, wearing a black “puffy” Jacket, blue jeans, and black/white Jordan sneakers. He is driving a Newer KIA Model K5 LXS, no front plate, silver, 4-door sedan, according to police.  Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brooke LaBell (732) 329-4000 ext. 7430.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Barnegat Police Investigate Another Attempted Motor Vehicle Theft Overnight

BARNEGAT, NJ - Barnegat Township Police Officers investigated an incident of an attempted motor vehicle theft overnight. Police stated that the key fobs of the vehicle were left inside, which allows the vehicle to be an easy target. At the time of the attempted theft, the homeowner observed the suspects and interrupted their attempt to steal the vehicle.  "As we have previously mentioned, incidents of reported motor vehicle thefts have increased statewide," Barnegat police shared. "The increase within Ocean County is partially due to would-be offenders from outside of our community seeking out high-end vehicles that are left unlocked with the key fob inside." There have also been incidents where vehicles were left unlocked, and the would-be offender attempted to enter a victim’s home either by finding an unlocked door, window, or through the garage by activating the garage door opener to locate the keys of the vehicle. These incidents usually occur during the overnight hours but have also occurred during the daytime, police shared. "We cannot stress this enough - keep your car doors locked. Do not create an easy opportunity for those committing these crimes." Barnegat Police concluded. 
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Divorce and civil cases to be halted in Warren County due to judge shortage

WARREN COUNTY, NJ – With numerous vacancies of Judges in County Courts, State Supreme Court Justice Stuart Rabner announced that New Jersey courts will suspend civil and divorce trials in six counties later this month. Senator Doug Steinhardt called for the executive and legislative branches of state government to act quickly to fill a growing number of judicial vacancies that have reached crisis levels. There are 69 vacant positions throughout the trial courts, more than 1 out of every 6 positions statewide, Rabner said. In the Warren County Vicinage of three counties or district 13, which covers Hunterdon, Somerset and Warren counties, five...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Gunmen Threaten Hillsborough Resident Outside Dover Court Residence

HILLSBOROUGH, NJ - A Dover Court resident headed outside to start his car early Monday morning before heading to work was confronted by two gunmen, who police say were breaking into cars in the vicinity. They pointed their weapons at the resident, demanding that he empty his pockets, according to Detective Sgt. Thomas McLain. The pair escaped in a dark blue Honda CRV that police believe was stolen. Police were called at 5:50 a.m. No description of the suspects was provided. Police are investigating this incident and urge residents to contact Hillsborough PD at (908) 369-4323 should they have any further information regarding this crime. Residents are reminded to lock their vehicles and to not leave valuables in vehicles unattended. Please report all suspicious activity to the police department. Residents are urged not to confront anyone engaged in suspicious activity.
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

