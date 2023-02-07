ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dominick Spicuzzo Makes First Start in Goal in CBR's Loss on the Ice to Monroe

By Dawn Miller
MONMOUTH JUNCTION, NJ - The East Brunswick-Spotswood-South River High School coop ice hockey team lost 11-1 on Monday to Monroe Township High School at the Pro Skate Ice Hockey Rink. It was the first start of the season for CBR goaltender Dominick Spicuzzo. Spicuzzo faced 28 shots in his first game and made 17 saves. Monroe's Joe Conoscenti picked up the victory in net, making five saves on 10 shots. Sonny Lawson scored the lone goal of the game for CBR on a pass from Oscar Paradysz. Nick Izzo and Graham Kane both scored a pair of goals for Monroe. Dylan Batko, Justin Tanjutco, Aidan Grinshpun, Nick Ctorides, Nick Kozlosky and Peter Kuczak also scored goals for the Falcons.

CBR returns to the ice on Wednesday for a rematch with Old Bridge High School at the Old Bridge Municipal Complex. The Knights defeated CBR last week. Puck drops at 4 p.m.

TAPinto.net

Chargers-Bear-Rams Ice Hockey Plays Back-to-Back Games

PRINCETON, NJ - The East Brunswick-Spotswood-South River High School ice hockey team took the ice for back-to-back games this weekend. CBR played Hillsborough High School on Friday night and then skated against Hopewell Valley High School on Saturday morning at Princeton Day School. The team ended up with a 7-7 tie against Hillsborough on Friday and an 11-3 loss to Hopewell Valley. CBR was holding on to a 7-6 lead with time ticking off the clock in the final period against Hillsborough. Brody Horner scored with 10 second remaining in the game to tie the score for Hillsborough. Dominick Spicuzzo made...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newton Girls Basketball Beats Belvidere

NEWTON, NJ – Three girls on the varsity basketball squad put up double digits in their win against Belvidere on Saturday.  The Braves won by a comfortable 57-48. Catherine Vena had 20 points in the outing all from inside the paint.  Caitlyn Pokrywa added 14 dropping in six from the foul line. Jolen Stoner put up 10 with two from 3-point territory, two foul shots and a two-pointer. Both Sophia’s- May and Brondo contributed to the win. This win moves the Newton girls’ record to an even 10-10.  They play the next three on the road, starting at Kittatinny on Monday with a 7 p.m. start.
NEWTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Ridge Gets Past Bridgewater-Raritan, 56-38, in Somerset County Tournament

BASKING RIDGE, NJ -- After Bridgewater-Raritan established the game at its preferred tempo in the first half, Ridge regrouped and won the second half, going on to defeat the Panthers, 56-38, in the second round of the Somerset County Boys Basketball Tournament on Saturday. The victory sends Ridge (18-4) into the quarterfinal round on the road against Immaculata Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Playing a deliberate pace and taking great care of the ball, Bridgewater-Raritan (7-15) won the second quarter, but the Red Devils emerged in the second half with a faster pace and markedly better shot selection after leading BRHS by...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hat Trick From Stock Powers Randolph Girls Hockey To Victory in First Ever Cohen Cup Playoff Game

RANDOLPH, NJ- In their inaugural appearance of the Cohen Cup Girls Hockey playoffs, the Randolph Lady Rams hockey team defeated Westfield by the score of 4-1 on Friday Feb. 10.  ( Link to photos at end of story ) Senior captain Anna Stock got her team going with two first period goals, both coming on a rush that started back in the neutral zone.  The first was unassisted at the 12:39 mark, on a nice individual effort that gave her team a 1-0 lead. The second came later in the period at the 3:50 mark, as Stock was assisted by fellow...
RANDOLPH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newton Boys Basketball Edged Out by Bard

NEWTON, NJ—The Newton high school boys basketball team lost by two against Bard 57-55 when they hosted them on Thursday. Jake Benitz led the Braves putting up a 28 points with16 rebounds, 2 assists and four steals. Newton was trailing by 10 entering halftime against Bard. They came back in the second half to score 31 points but were unable to secure the win. Robert McCullough added eight points to the board, while Dom Ferdenzi put up seven and Maxwell Maslowski added another six. Domenic Lotruglio and Matt Williams continbuted to the score when every point mattered. Lotruglio and McCullough each had six rebounds. The Newton High School boys basketball team’s overall record is 4-16, while their NJAC-Freedom division record is 2-8. They will host rivals Kittatinny on Monday, February 13 with a 7 p.m. tip-off.  
NEWTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Boys Basketball: Westwood Defense Shuts Down Hasbrouck Heights, 53-41

WESTWOOD, NJ – JJ James scored 16 points to lead Westwood to a 53-41 victory over Hasbrouck Heights in a NJIC boys basketball game Saturday afternoon in Westwood. Hasbrouck Heights falls to 16-7 with the loss, while Westwood improves to 9-11 on the season. The Aviators led 12-9 after the first period behind two Evan Werner three-point field goals.  Westwood took over in the second, holding the Aviators to just seven points, as the Cardinals took a 20-19 lead into halftime.  The Westwood defense continued to be in charge in the third quarter, as the Cardinals outscored Hasbrouck Heights 17-8 to open a 37-27 going into the final quarter. Hasbrouck Heights offense was able to get going as they tried to rally in the fourth quarter, Shane Ike scored eight points, but the Aviators were not able to cut in to the lead. Caden DeRosa had 13 points to lead the Aviators, while Werner had nine. Westwood’s Sean Morrison had 14, with Sam Arici chipping in 13 for the Cardinals.   Hasbrouck Heights 12 7 8 14 41 Westwood 9 11 17 16 53             Hasbrouck Heights 2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Evan Werner 1 2 1 9   Caden DeRosa 4 1 2 13   Shane Ike 2 0 4 8   Jack Baker 2 0 1 5   Donovan Auriemma 0 0 1 1   Anthony Peterson 1 1 0 5   Totals: 10 4 9 41               Westwood 2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Robbie Carcich 3 0 2 8   Dylan Dinallo 0 0 0 0   Sam Arcieri 5 1 0 13   Joe Ceritelli 0 0 0 0   JJ James 4 2 2 16   Sean Morrison 0 4 2 14   Matty Dinallo 1 0 0 2   Totals: 13 7 6 53  
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Longtime Milltown Friends Go Head to Head in Greater Middlesex County Conference Basketball Tournament

METUCHEN, NJ - On February 9 there was a quarterfinal round berth at stake for the 13th seeded Spotswood High School and fourth seeded St. Joseph's of Metuchen High School on the court in the Greater Middlesex Conference Boys Basketball Tournament. With the stands packed with Chargers and Falcons fans, the two teams played their hearts out in a hard fought game. On the scoreboard, it was a thin margin of points between the two teams. When the final buzzer sounded, it was St. Joe's that would move on to the quarterfinals to face fifth seeded South Plaindfield High School. The Falcons...
METUCHEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Nyra Brown and Stella Schmidt Honored on Senior Night, as Bloomfield High Girls' Basketball Plays an Intense Game with Caldwell

The Bloomfield High girls' basketball team played what will probably be its final home game of the 2022-2023 season on Feb. 9. And while the result wasn't what the team had hoped, in its game against a good Caldwell High squad, the Bengals certainly provided a large fan base a lot of enjoyment with a well-played game, on 'Senior Night'. Head coach Zac Dearwater's team fell to 10-12 on the season. Bloomfield was back in action on Feb. 10, at Newark Collegiate Academy, at 5 p.m. The regular season concludes on Feb. 15, at Clifton High, starting at 6 p.m. The seedings...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Camden Eastside Defeats Haddonfield in CamCo Tourney Quarterfinal

After struggling through the first half, Camden Eastside came back to triumph over Haddonfield, 45-35, in the Camden County tournament quarterfinal at Sterling High on February 11. The Tigers led by five as the fourth quarter began and didn't look back. For coach Kenny Avent, defense was the key. He told his team at halftime he said, "'If your energy doesn't go to the next level, we're going to have a problem." The Tigers listened, and stepped it up. "When we turned the defense up in the second half, they did some things that were a little uncharacteristic of them. They started taking quick shots...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sparta Girls Basketball Moves Past Voorhees in Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Semi Finals

BLAIRSTOWN, NJ – Sparta girls basketball squad, with a number two seed moves to tri-county tournament finals after beating six seed Voorhees 53-45 on North Warren Regional High School’s neutral court Saturday. Mason Munier led the Spartans with 21 points included nine foul shots.  Munier grabbed three rebounds, two steals and had two assists. It was a battle in the first frame with Sparta going up 13-12.  By the halftime buzzer Sparta had a 23-18 lead.  After three quarters Voorhees had narrowed the gap to within one of Sparta. The Spartans pulled ahead in the closing minutes of the game adding 20...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: South Brunswick Beats East Brunswick, 73-70, in OT in GMCT

EDISON, NJ -- After East Brunswick rallied from a six-point deficit in the fourth quarter, South Brunswick prevailed in overtime for a 73-70 girls basketball victory in the quarterfinal round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament on Saturday. Meher Vig scored 19 points for second-seeded South Brunswick (17-6), which outscored EB, 11-8, in overtme. Sam Motusesky led seventh-seeded East Brunswick (13-11) with 18 points and Brooke Motusesky had 16 points. Alexis Lease-Springer collected 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and Lilani Pinder had 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Vikings. South Brunswick will play third-seeded Colonia in the GMC Tournament semifinals Tuesday at Monroe High School.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Camden High Defeats Paul VI in CamCo Tourney Semifinal

Paul VI came closer than most South Jersey teams who go up against the Camden High basketball team. At the Camden County tournament quarterfinals on February 11 at Sterling High, they were running neck-and-neck with the Panthers, and only three points behind at the half.  It wasn't until midway through the third quarter that Camden High turned up the heat. The Panthers won by a score of 74-56, bringing their record to 22-2. Next up for the Panthers is a semifinal matchup against Bishop Eustace at 4 PM on February 14 at Eastern High.
CAMDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Caldwell Defeats Nutley, 51-30

WEST CALDWELL, NJ -- Caldwell opened a 14-point lead after one quarter and went on to a 51-30 girls basketball victory over Nutley on Senior Day Saturday. Cassidy Brown scored 15 points for Caldwell (9-13), which ran out to a 16-2 lead by the end of the first period and led, 27-8, at halftime. Lauren Sanderson connected for 11 points and Kayla Ishigami and Natalia Brown each tossed in eight points in the victory. Anna Green had 12 points for Nutley (8-13). Cassidy Brown, Lauren Sanderson, Hannah Morgan and Shayne Stafford were the seniors honored in ceremonies with their families before the game. Stafford, who has missed this season with an injury, was given the honorary distinction of participating in the jump ball to start the game.
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

NJSIAA Bowling: Bergen Tech Takes Second in North 1, Group 4 Sectional

HACKENSACK, NJ - It was an eventful game one for the Bergen Tech Boys bowling team on Saturday at the North 1, Group 4 team bowling Sectional Championships, but it propelled to a second place finish and the opportunity to advance to the boys team finals on February 20.  Bergen Catholic took first in the sectional, while Fair Lawn was third.  Additionally, Tim Porfido and Theo Zamora qualified for the individual state finals to be held on Friday, February 24th. It was Porfido’s first game that propelled Bergen Tech to it 996 game on the day.  Porfido was near perfect, with strikes in...
HACKENSACK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chargers Lose GMC First Round Heartbreaker to St. Joe's

METUCHEN, NJ - The 13th seeded Spotswood High School boys varsity basketball team was knocked out of the first round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament on Thursday night by second seeded St.Joseph's of Metuchen High School. Spotswood lost to St. Joe's 75-72.  Spotswood and St. Joe's went into the halftime break knotted at 31. The final two quarters had the two teams trading baskets with just two points separating the Chargers and the Falcons at the end of the third quarter. St. Joe's outscored the Chargers by a thin one-point margin in the final quarter, but it was enough to move the Falcons into...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Verona Wins Over West Essex, 36-31

VERONA, NJ -- The Verona girls basketball team erased a four-point deficit in the final quarter and went on to defeat West Essex, 36-31, on Saturday. Sophomore Cali Giacomazza scored 11 points and sank six of eight foul shots for Verona (19-5), which outscored West Essex, 16-7, in the final quarter. Emily Baumgard finished with eight points in the victory. Jordan Cohen led West Essex (15-7) with 10 points and Sasha Resnick came down with 10 rebounds to go with seven points in the loss.  
VERONA, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morristown Girls Basketball Defeated Warren Hills; 45-40

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Morristown girls basketball defeated Warren Hills, 45-40, on Friday. Morristown is now 13-7 on the season. The Colonials led 17-9 after one quarter. Cameron McGinley scored 14 points, Anna Rivetti added 12 points and seven rebounds and Maya Summerville finished with 10 points, 15 rebounds and six blocks. Morristown will travel to face Pelquannock High Shcool on Wednesday February 15. Game time is 4pm.  
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

The Cranford Cougars Fall to West Orange in Overtime, 69-66

CRANFORD, NJ - The Cranford Cougars fought to the very end, however the West Orange Mountaineers managed to prevail in overtime, 69-66. Throughout the game, Cranford’s leading scorer junior center Nick Amitie managed to control the game by dominating in the paint. Not only did Amitie show up bog offensively for the Cougars but he also displayed great paint presence on defense.  “Nick’s huge for this team we lost our big guy, he played tonight with a strained rotator cuff but he toughed it through for the team,” Cougars head coach Sean Trotter expressed after the game.  “He was one of...
CRANFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morristown Boys Basketball Defeated Morristown Beard; 57-25 Friday Night

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Morristown boys basketball defeated Morristown-Beard, 57-25, on Friday. The Colonials are now 11-11 on the season. Christian Clark-Stokes led the Colonials with 12 points. Chris Galligan added 9 points and Carmine Tonero added seven. Darren Dacres and Thomas Gleichmann each added six while Zion Baitey, Finn Rodgers, Will Crean added four a piece. Chris Kelly led Morristown Beard with 10 points The Colonials will travel to face Morris Knolls on Monday February 13. Game time is 7pm.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball Falls to Randolph; 62-50

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Morristown boys basketball (10-11) fell to Randolph, 62-50, on Thursday. The Rams outscored the Colonials 18-12 in the fourth quarter. Zion Baitey led the Colonials with 15 points. Finn Rodgers added 13. Chris Galligan, Christian Clark-Stokes, Trey Davis and Jared Skelton were on the board for Morristown. Ryan Kress led Randolph with 25 points, and two other players scored in double figures. The Colonials are back in action tonight when they travel to face Morristown Beard. Game time is 7pm.    
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

