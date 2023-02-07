Dominick Spicuzzo Makes First Start in Goal in CBR's Loss on the Ice to Monroe

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, NJ - The East Brunswick-Spotswood-South River High School coop ice hockey team lost 11-1 on Monday to Monroe Township High School at the Pro Skate Ice Hockey Rink. It was the first start of the season for CBR goaltender Dominick Spicuzzo. Spicuzzo faced 28 shots in his first game and made 17 saves. Monroe's Joe Conoscenti picked up the victory in net, making five saves on 10 shots. Sonny Lawson scored the lone goal of the game for CBR on a pass from Oscar Paradysz. Nick Izzo and Graham Kane both scored a pair of goals for Monroe. Dylan Batko, Justin Tanjutco, Aidan Grinshpun, Nick Ctorides, Nick Kozlosky and Peter Kuczak also scored goals for the Falcons.

CBR returns to the ice on Wednesday for a rematch with Old Bridge High School at the Old Bridge Municipal Complex. The Knights defeated CBR last week. Puck drops at 4 p.m.



