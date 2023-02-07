ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglasville, GA

Three people arrested after 19-year-old man found dead in metro Atlanta hotel room, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
Douglasville Police Department is investigating the death of a man found inside of a hotel room.

Officials told Channel 2 Action News they responded to the Royal Inn and Suites at 8366 Duralee Lane after learning a fight occurred there.

When police arrived, they found the body of 19-year-old Dayjon Moore inside of the hotel room. Three people have been charged in connection to the incident. Andre Mitchell, 46, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine and murder, Charmon Smith, 35, was charged with party to a crime of aggravated assault and felony murder and Dorian Edmonds, 34, was charged with party to a crime of aggravated assault and felony murder.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call DPD at 770-920-3010.

