How to get around Charleston

If you’re looking for another way to get around town besides your car, here is a handful of transit alternatives in the Lowcountry .

Bike sharing

The Lime
e - bike sharing program launched last year in Charleston with support from MUSC Health. To start riding, download the Lime app and enter your information. There are dozens of stations downtown, which can be found in the app.

Pedicab

If you want the enjoy the fresh air and views downtown, try a pedicab. Call Charleston Pedicab from anywhere on the peninsula and you’ll be picked up and chauffeured
to your destination. You can also give Charleston Bike Taxi a ring and you’ll be scooped up quickly and on your way.

Buses

Catch a ride with CARTA , a local bus system . Download the Transit app for routes and service alerts. For free services , hop on the DASH downtown shuttle. You can also link up with TriCounty Link , a
rural bus service in the Lowcountry.

Vanpool

Lowcountry Go Vanpool provides vans to commuters to reduce trafﬁc . This is designed for groups of four or more who travel 15+ miles one-way to work. The more riders you have, the lower the price. The program can cut commuting costs by 50-80%.

Now here’s what’s coming down the road :
  • Lowcountry Rapid Transit is a planned bus rapid transit system throughout the Charleston region. The project recently entered its Engineering Phase.
  • The SC Dept. of Transportation’s downtown Bike and Pedestrian Improvements Project is in the works to improve safety for bikers and walkers on the peninsula. Learn more .

