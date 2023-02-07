ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

WVa regulators deny electric utility rate increase request

By Hinton News
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia regulators have denied a request by Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power that would have added $18.41 to the average monthly residential electric bill.

The state Public Service Commission’s order Friday on the request for a nearly 12% rate increase will remain in effect pending completion of a review of the companies’ decisions on power purchases and fuel supply management.

When the rate request was made last April, Appalachian Power President and Chief Operator Officer Chris Beam said the increase was necessary due to the “steep and rapid rise in energy and fuel costs over the past several months.”

