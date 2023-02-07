Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Edible love notes for Valentine’s Day
525,600 minutes. Thanks to a very popular Broadway musical we all know what that number means. But we also know that we can’t measure our life by minutes, only by love. And, who doesn’t have love on the brain this close to Valentine’s day? Podcaster, and baker behind Random Sweets, Staci Mergenthal, joined us in the studio. While she may not be able to help us measure our life in love, she did show us how we can whip up a dessert destined for your sweetie while utilizing the seasonings of love.
KELOLAND TV
Heart shaped ravioli for Valentine’s Day
We’re a mere two days away from the big game, but even more importantly, we’re just four days to Valentine’s Day. If you’re one of the many who are going to celebrating both you likely already have your big game spread locked in. But what about dinner of the day of love? If you’re looking for a simple dish that’s sure to be a crowd pleaser we’ve got just the ticket, and it’s on theme. Today we showed you how you can make heart shaped ravioli.
Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson Cozy Up For Rare Photo After Fans Worry About Her Tiny Frame
Too cute! Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson posed for a rare photo together on Thursday, February 9."Last minute V-Day shopping for the kids with my man. PS these @jessicasimpsonstyle cowboy boots are on sale 💚," the singer, 42, captioned a photo of herself wearing a black dress, boot and sunglasses, while her hubby sported jeans, a gray shirt, a red hat and shoes. Of course, people were excited to see the duo, who share Maxi Drew, Ace Knute and Birdie Mae, on their outing. One person wrote, "Always looking good! 😍," while another added, "You have theeeee best style 🔥❤️."A...
KELOLAND TV
How to customize your own knits
I’m sure you’ve seen the custom weaved crochet projects that are taking over Pinterest. From your name to a special date it can be a unique gift idea they’re sure to love. But, while they’ll love the gift you may not love the etsy price tag. That’s why today we showed you how you can create your own custom weave with the yarn you’ve got sitting around your home.
