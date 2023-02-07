ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

sportsinks.com

Basketball in Kansas: “Really balanced and really deep” – How 3A girls’ basketball is enjoying an historically dominant season

“They love my family” – Atchison County and Class 3A girls. Austin Eckert played for Effingham-Atchison County. His wife, Brooke, was on the ACCHS 2012 team that earned fourth place at state. The squad won the only league title in program annals. Austin and Brooke were married in 2018. This basketball season marked Austin’s eighth year coaching, third as head coach.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

🤼‍♂️ Area wrestlers represented in latest KWCA rankings

Several area wrestlers are represented again this week in the latest Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association rankings released late Tuesday. The Hays High boys have four ranked. Harley Zimmerman remains No. 1 at 132, freshman Grady Lind is ranked fifth at 106, junior Elijah McCullough is sixth at 113 and senior Cyrus Vajner is sixth at 126.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

CAMPBELL: Kansas grain performance testing report

The 2022 Kansas Performance Tests with Corn and Grain Sorghum Hybrids and Soybean Varieties report is now online and in print form. In these crop specific reports, you will find a review of the 2022 corn, grain sorghum and soybean crop, with a detailed discussion summarizing the statewide growing conditions and impacts from diseases and insects for each crop respectively. More importantly, the results of the 2022 corn, grain sorghum hybrid and soybean varieties performance tests are also shown. Corn, sorghum and soybean performance tests are conducted each year by the Kansas Agricultural Experiment Station. The results from these tests provide producers, extension agents, and industry professionals with unbiased agronomic information on many of the corn, sorghum hybrids and soybean varieties marketed in Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 25 Best Things to do in Kansas

An underrated state to visit, Kansas is oftentimes a state that many drive through on road trips to other destinations. But, instead of passing through, with this guide, you’ll want to make stops at the many unique attractions found scattered throughout Kansas. Known for its beautiful tallgrass prairies that seem to go on endlessly, Kansas is a state full of rich history and a great place to visit, thanks to its distinctive and eccentric sites!
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

AAA: Kansas has 10th cheapest gas in the United States this week

HUTCHINSON, Kan. —Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas notes that those filling up are seeing numbers go down in recent days. "We have seen some relief, as gas prices have started to drift downward over the past week, which is always a good thing for drivers, when you go to fill up your tank," Steward said. "Here in Kansas, we're at $3.16 a gallon, on average, and that's down four cents from where we were a week ago."
KANSAS STATE
OnlyInYourState

One Of The Oldest Churches In Kansas Dates Back To The 1800s And Has A Fascinating History

Do you ever wander through a particularly old area and think about all the things that the buildings there have seen? Every structure has a story, and it’s easy to lose yourself daydreaming about all the people and events that have been inside of those walls. One historic church in Kansas that has a particularly interesting backstory is located in Baldwin City, on the Baker University campus. Here you’ll find the Clarice L. Osborne Memorial Chapel, which is one of the oldest churches in Kansas. This beautiful structure wasn’t always a resident of the Sunflower State, however. Check it out:
BALDWIN CITY, KS
Wichita Eagle

Most popular girl names in the ’00s in Kansas

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in Kansas using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Kansas from 2000 to 2009. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

ACLU, motorists challenge Kan. roadside detention, dog searches

KANSAS CITY, Kansas — Detention of Blaine Shaw after stopped for speeding on Interstate 70 while on a trip from Oklahoma to Colorado snowballed Monday into a trial challenging constitutionality of the Kansas Highway Patrol’s policy of targeting out-of-staters and other suspicious people for vehicle searches by drug-sniffing dogs.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSN News

Cities with the most expensive homes in Kansas

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Kansas using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of December 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value […]
KANSAS STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Little-Known Park In Kansas That Transforms Into An Ice Palace In The Winter

The fact that Kansas is one of the least-visited states in the country is a crying shame. Anyone who’s spent any time here knows there’s plenty of attractions in the Sunflower State, from our amazing natural wonders to our fun cities and charming small towns. We’ve got state parks, museums, restaurants, fun shopping districts, and so much more. However, there are some benefits to our underrated status. It means we’ve got tons of hidden gems that don’t see nearly the crowds you’d encounter at more popular spots. This is especially true in western Kansas, away from our bigger cities that lie towards the border with Missouri. One of our favorite state parks to visit in winter is located in western Kansas: Cedar Bluff State Park, in Ellis. This place is wonderful to visit at any time of year, but it’s especially magical in the colder months!
KANSAS STATE
bvnnews.com

Will Kansas Go Green?

On Nov. 8, 2022, House Bill 837 was passed making it legal for anyone older than 21 to buy, possess, deliver, use, manufacture and sell marijuana in the state of Missouri. The bill will be in effect on February 6, 2023, making Missouri the 21st state to legalize recreational marijuana. Kansas, on the other hand, remains as one of the only states that has not legalized any possession of medical or recreational marijuana.
KANSAS STATE
ksal.com

Notorious Kansas Characters on Display

For just a few weeks, the Smoky Hill Museum will be showcasing its new traveling exhibit, Notorious, in the Museum’s lobby. According to the museum, this revamped exhibit is based on a 2018 exhibit of the same name. This exhibit focuses on a select bunch of colorful Kansas characters...
SALINA, KS
KWCH.com

Precipitation on the way this afternoon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet morning across Kansas, but our next chance of moisture will arrive this afternoon. While the heavier rain will fall along and east of the turnpike, the Wichita area will see some light rain that may mix with snow after sunset. The rain/snow mix will be done by midnight, and no snow accumulation is expected.
WICHITA, KS
Hays Post

Kansas teen dies two days after pickup, semi crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas teen injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Feb. 2 in Sedgwick County has died. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Chevy Silverado driven by 16-year-old Wyatt Owen Sobba of Mount Hope was northbound on 267th Street West at U.S. 54. The pickup and...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
