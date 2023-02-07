Read full article on original website
Related
sportsinks.com
Basketball in Kansas: “Really balanced and really deep” – How 3A girls’ basketball is enjoying an historically dominant season
“They love my family” – Atchison County and Class 3A girls. Austin Eckert played for Effingham-Atchison County. His wife, Brooke, was on the ACCHS 2012 team that earned fourth place at state. The squad won the only league title in program annals. Austin and Brooke were married in 2018. This basketball season marked Austin’s eighth year coaching, third as head coach.
🤼♂️ Area wrestlers represented in latest KWCA rankings
Several area wrestlers are represented again this week in the latest Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association rankings released late Tuesday. The Hays High boys have four ranked. Harley Zimmerman remains No. 1 at 132, freshman Grady Lind is ranked fifth at 106, junior Elijah McCullough is sixth at 113 and senior Cyrus Vajner is sixth at 126.
🎥 Kan. Gov. will win cheesesteaks, more if Chiefs win Super Bowl
TOPEKA – On Thursday Governor Laura Kelly announced she will be taking on Governor Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania in a bet ahead of Super Bowl LVII featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. If the Chiefs win, Governor Shapiro will send her soft pretzels from Philly Style Hand...
CAMPBELL: Kansas grain performance testing report
The 2022 Kansas Performance Tests with Corn and Grain Sorghum Hybrids and Soybean Varieties report is now online and in print form. In these crop specific reports, you will find a review of the 2022 corn, grain sorghum and soybean crop, with a detailed discussion summarizing the statewide growing conditions and impacts from diseases and insects for each crop respectively. More importantly, the results of the 2022 corn, grain sorghum hybrid and soybean varieties performance tests are also shown. Corn, sorghum and soybean performance tests are conducted each year by the Kansas Agricultural Experiment Station. The results from these tests provide producers, extension agents, and industry professionals with unbiased agronomic information on many of the corn, sorghum hybrids and soybean varieties marketed in Kansas.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 25 Best Things to do in Kansas
An underrated state to visit, Kansas is oftentimes a state that many drive through on road trips to other destinations. But, instead of passing through, with this guide, you’ll want to make stops at the many unique attractions found scattered throughout Kansas. Known for its beautiful tallgrass prairies that seem to go on endlessly, Kansas is a state full of rich history and a great place to visit, thanks to its distinctive and eccentric sites!
AAA: Kansas has 10th cheapest gas in the United States this week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. —Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas notes that those filling up are seeing numbers go down in recent days. "We have seen some relief, as gas prices have started to drift downward over the past week, which is always a good thing for drivers, when you go to fill up your tank," Steward said. "Here in Kansas, we're at $3.16 a gallon, on average, and that's down four cents from where we were a week ago."
OnlyInYourState
One Of The Oldest Churches In Kansas Dates Back To The 1800s And Has A Fascinating History
Do you ever wander through a particularly old area and think about all the things that the buildings there have seen? Every structure has a story, and it’s easy to lose yourself daydreaming about all the people and events that have been inside of those walls. One historic church in Kansas that has a particularly interesting backstory is located in Baldwin City, on the Baker University campus. Here you’ll find the Clarice L. Osborne Memorial Chapel, which is one of the oldest churches in Kansas. This beautiful structure wasn’t always a resident of the Sunflower State, however. Check it out:
Wichita Eagle
Most popular girl names in the ’00s in Kansas
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in Kansas using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Kansas from 2000 to 2009. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a...
ACLU, motorists challenge Kan. roadside detention, dog searches
KANSAS CITY, Kansas — Detention of Blaine Shaw after stopped for speeding on Interstate 70 while on a trip from Oklahoma to Colorado snowballed Monday into a trial challenging constitutionality of the Kansas Highway Patrol’s policy of targeting out-of-staters and other suspicious people for vehicle searches by drug-sniffing dogs.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Kansas
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Kansas using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of December 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value […]
30 years ago, these Kansas farmers were told to use less water. Here's how they did it
Trying to cut back on irrigation in western Kansas isn’t a new idea. More than three decades ago, the state came to farmers in the Walnut Creek basin south of Hays with a mandate. Farmers had to drastically change how much water they used on their crops. Some had to cut irrigation by nearly half.
OnlyInYourState
The Little-Known Park In Kansas That Transforms Into An Ice Palace In The Winter
The fact that Kansas is one of the least-visited states in the country is a crying shame. Anyone who’s spent any time here knows there’s plenty of attractions in the Sunflower State, from our amazing natural wonders to our fun cities and charming small towns. We’ve got state parks, museums, restaurants, fun shopping districts, and so much more. However, there are some benefits to our underrated status. It means we’ve got tons of hidden gems that don’t see nearly the crowds you’d encounter at more popular spots. This is especially true in western Kansas, away from our bigger cities that lie towards the border with Missouri. One of our favorite state parks to visit in winter is located in western Kansas: Cedar Bluff State Park, in Ellis. This place is wonderful to visit at any time of year, but it’s especially magical in the colder months!
bvnnews.com
Will Kansas Go Green?
On Nov. 8, 2022, House Bill 837 was passed making it legal for anyone older than 21 to buy, possess, deliver, use, manufacture and sell marijuana in the state of Missouri. The bill will be in effect on February 6, 2023, making Missouri the 21st state to legalize recreational marijuana. Kansas, on the other hand, remains as one of the only states that has not legalized any possession of medical or recreational marijuana.
House bill calls for western Kansas to create plans to save Ogallala Aquifer
TOPEKA — For half a century, groundwater managers in western Kansas have been charged with slowing the decline of the Ogallala Aquifer. Fifty years later, parts of the aquifer are nearing crisis, and legislators want action. “We’re here today so that we don’t become what the Colorado River Valley...
ksal.com
Notorious Kansas Characters on Display
For just a few weeks, the Smoky Hill Museum will be showcasing its new traveling exhibit, Notorious, in the Museum’s lobby. According to the museum, this revamped exhibit is based on a 2018 exhibit of the same name. This exhibit focuses on a select bunch of colorful Kansas characters...
How Kansas lawmakers want to change K-12 education in 2023
Kansas lawmakers are also once again floating the idea of adding a back-to-school tax holiday, similar to those held by some neighboring states, and giving parents more access to information from schools. The post How Kansas lawmakers want to change K-12 education in 2023 appeared first on The Beacon.
Kan. House committee considers April demise of state sales tax on groceries
TOPEKA — Sisters of Charity coordinator Rebecca Metz says legislation to do away April 1 with the state’s portion of sales tax charged on groceries would do more than alleviate the tax burden of low- and middle-income individuals and families. Action by the 2023 Legislature and Gov. Laura...
KWCH.com
Precipitation on the way this afternoon
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet morning across Kansas, but our next chance of moisture will arrive this afternoon. While the heavier rain will fall along and east of the turnpike, the Wichita area will see some light rain that may mix with snow after sunset. The rain/snow mix will be done by midnight, and no snow accumulation is expected.
Kansas teen dies two days after pickup, semi crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas teen injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Feb. 2 in Sedgwick County has died. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Chevy Silverado driven by 16-year-old Wyatt Owen Sobba of Mount Hope was northbound on 267th Street West at U.S. 54. The pickup and...
Kansas veteran enlisted because his family didn’t think he could handle it
Kevin Tisdale's time in the Marine Corps all started with a bet.
Hays Post
Hays, KS
17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 1