franklincounty.news

Medical episode leads to SGI mishap

A 51-year-old Panama City man, stricken by a medical issue while driving on St. George Island Thursday morning, got caught up in a collision with trees along the roadway. According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, at about 9:05 a.m. the man was driving a pickup truck west on Leisure Lane. near Park Avenue when the incident occurred. on St. George Island. Also in the truck was a 36-year-old man from Lithonia, Georgia and a 24-year-old man from Panama City.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Panama City Beach woman sentenced for trafficking drugs

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County jury took just 19 minutes to convict a Panama City Beach woman of fentanyl and heroin trafficking. 55-year-old Stephanie Anne Hoskins was selling people heroin mixed with fentanyl, without their knowledge. Drug dealers often cut heroin with other substances to make more money. But, fentanyl is far […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for February 10, 2023

Bruce Marin, 55, Marianna, Florida: Battery simple: Marianna Police Department. Carlos Zelaya, 60, North Cross, Georgia: Violation of county probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Edmond Ellis, 57, Marianna, Florida: Driving while license revoked: Marianna Police Department. Jessica Entress, 44, Graceville, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office....
MARIANNA, FL
WSFA

Warrants for multiple central Alabama suspects issued in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WSFA) - Panama City Beach police are looking for several people from the WSFA 12 News viewing area in connection to spring break crimes last year. A list of spring break laws goes into effect for the city during the month of March. This includes no alcohol on the beaches, no loud music, and no pop-up parties. Underage drinking and traffic disruptions are also prohibited.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Man arrested for misconduct with minors

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach Police Department announced the arrest of 45-year-old Jason Everette Wasserman of Panama City Beach. Wasserman was charged with three counts of traveling to meet a minor, three counts of solicitation of a minor, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child, and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
mypanhandle.com

Marianna man killed in Gulf County crash

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Marianna man was killed and his passenger was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The wreck happened at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 386 just south of Highway 20. Troopers wrote that the driver, a 50-year-old man from Marianna, was headed north on 386 when for an unknown reason he traveled off the roadway. Troopers added that the driver attempted to steer his truck back onto the roadway but it overturned.
GULF COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Matthew Caylor sentenced to death in Bay Co.

PANAMA CITY, Fl. (WMBB) — Months after a Georgia man’s murder resentencing case, a Bay County judge decided his fate Thursday afternoon. Matthew Caylor raped and killed 13-year-old Melinda Hinson in 2008.  On Thursday, Judge Christopher Patterson sentenced the 47-year-old to death. “The court now sentences you to be put to death,” Patterson said.  After […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

BCSO makes another manslaughter arrest in connection to fentanyl

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has made another manslaughter arrest in connection to a fatal fentanyl overdose. BCSO arrested and charged 33-year-old Walter James Finley with one count of manslaughter. He is accused of distributing drugs that contained fentanyl and led to the overdose and death of another man. “He […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Walton County School Resource officer arrested

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Walton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy has been terminated and arrested for charges alleging inappropriate conduct with a 14-year-old student. In a news release from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, on January 31st, the Sheriff’s Office immediately removed Artie Rodriguez, 52, from...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Officials respond to “swatting” call at Bay High

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies with Bay County Sheriff’s Office and officers with Panama City Police responded to a possible “swatting” call at Bay High School on Wednesday. Around 12:15 p.m., PCPD and BCSO say they responded to the call, placed the school on lockdown, and...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Authorities investigating ‘swatting’ incident at Bay High

This post was updated at 5:30 p.m. with more information PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Students and staff experienced some tense moments Wednesday afternoon at Bay High School. The school went under lockdown after someone made a 911 call, reporting a shooting on campus. The call came in a few minutes after 12:00 p.m. Wednesday. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
niceville.com

Operation Dry Ice in DeFuniak Springs results in 40 arrests

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — Operation Dry Ice, a 14-mong-long investigation by the DeFuniak Springs City Marshal’s Office into the distribution of methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics, resulted in the arrest of 40 individuals, City Marshal James Hurley has announced. “As the City Marshal, I gave you my word...
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Lawsuit for children’s death at mini-golf course

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The family of two children who were killed when a driver veered off the road into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course in 2020 are suing for wrongful death. According to court documents, driver Scott Donaldson had a seizure behind the wheel with no alcohol in...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Ricky L. Schrader for Domestic Battery, Resisting Arrest After Fleeing on February 6, 2023

On Monday, February 6, 2023, Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an address in Round Lake in reference to a domestic disturbance. Throughout the course of the investigation, it was determined that the suspect, Ricky L. Schrader, struck the victim in the face and choked her to a point where she could not breathe.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Port Panama City continues working on the dome

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Port Panama City is continuing to work on its expansion project, which includes what many would call a large white sphere or as they call it, the Port’s dome. At Thursday’s Port Panama City meeting an engineer from the project talked to the board about updates with the dome and […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Brenda Lewis-Williams is running for Panama City mayor

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A long-time Panama City educator has thrown her hat in the ring for mayor of Panama City. Brenda Lewis-Williams taught at public schools, private Christian schools, and even the Bay Correctional Facility. She has lived in Panama City for 34 years and said she loves the small-town feel. She said […]
