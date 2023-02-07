Read full article on original website
franklincounty.news
Medical episode leads to SGI mishap
A 51-year-old Panama City man, stricken by a medical issue while driving on St. George Island Thursday morning, got caught up in a collision with trees along the roadway. According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, at about 9:05 a.m. the man was driving a pickup truck west on Leisure Lane. near Park Avenue when the incident occurred. on St. George Island. Also in the truck was a 36-year-old man from Lithonia, Georgia and a 24-year-old man from Panama City.
Panama City Beach woman sentenced for trafficking drugs
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County jury took just 19 minutes to convict a Panama City Beach woman of fentanyl and heroin trafficking. 55-year-old Stephanie Anne Hoskins was selling people heroin mixed with fentanyl, without their knowledge. Drug dealers often cut heroin with other substances to make more money. But, fentanyl is far […]
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for February 10, 2023
Bruce Marin, 55, Marianna, Florida: Battery simple: Marianna Police Department. Carlos Zelaya, 60, North Cross, Georgia: Violation of county probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Edmond Ellis, 57, Marianna, Florida: Driving while license revoked: Marianna Police Department. Jessica Entress, 44, Graceville, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office....
WSFA
Warrants for multiple central Alabama suspects issued in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WSFA) - Panama City Beach police are looking for several people from the WSFA 12 News viewing area in connection to spring break crimes last year. A list of spring break laws goes into effect for the city during the month of March. This includes no alcohol on the beaches, no loud music, and no pop-up parties. Underage drinking and traffic disruptions are also prohibited.
WESH
Parents of 2 kids killed in crash while playing mini-golf in Florida to sue driver
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — The parents of two children who died in a crash at a Panama City Beach, Florida, mini-golf course in 2020 have taken legal action after the driver was not held responsible for their deaths. The Kirchgessners filed a lawsuit in Bay County, Florida, on...
WJHG-TV
Man arrested for misconduct with minors
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach Police Department announced the arrest of 45-year-old Jason Everette Wasserman of Panama City Beach. Wasserman was charged with three counts of traveling to meet a minor, three counts of solicitation of a minor, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child, and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
mypanhandle.com
Marianna man killed in Gulf County crash
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Marianna man was killed and his passenger was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The wreck happened at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 386 just south of Highway 20. Troopers wrote that the driver, a 50-year-old man from Marianna, was headed north on 386 when for an unknown reason he traveled off the roadway. Troopers added that the driver attempted to steer his truck back onto the roadway but it overturned.
getthecoast.com
BROOKS BRIDGE: Low-profile barrier wall to be placed on Highway 98 median, causing minor lane reduction
Drivers will experience intermittent U.S. 98 east and westbound lane closures between Perry Avenue and the Brooks Bridge approach in Fort Walton Beach beginning Monday, February 13 through Thursday, February 16, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. These closures are required to place low-profile barrier wall in the U.S. 98...
Matthew Caylor sentenced to death in Bay Co.
PANAMA CITY, Fl. (WMBB) — Months after a Georgia man’s murder resentencing case, a Bay County judge decided his fate Thursday afternoon. Matthew Caylor raped and killed 13-year-old Melinda Hinson in 2008. On Thursday, Judge Christopher Patterson sentenced the 47-year-old to death. “The court now sentences you to be put to death,” Patterson said. After […]
BCSO makes another manslaughter arrest in connection to fentanyl
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has made another manslaughter arrest in connection to a fatal fentanyl overdose. BCSO arrested and charged 33-year-old Walter James Finley with one count of manslaughter. He is accused of distributing drugs that contained fentanyl and led to the overdose and death of another man. “He […]
WJHG-TV
Walton County School Resource officer arrested
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Walton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy has been terminated and arrested for charges alleging inappropriate conduct with a 14-year-old student. In a news release from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, on January 31st, the Sheriff’s Office immediately removed Artie Rodriguez, 52, from...
WJHG-TV
Officials respond to “swatting” call at Bay High
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies with Bay County Sheriff’s Office and officers with Panama City Police responded to a possible “swatting” call at Bay High School on Wednesday. Around 12:15 p.m., PCPD and BCSO say they responded to the call, placed the school on lockdown, and...
Authorities investigating ‘swatting’ incident at Bay High
This post was updated at 5:30 p.m. with more information PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Students and staff experienced some tense moments Wednesday afternoon at Bay High School. The school went under lockdown after someone made a 911 call, reporting a shooting on campus. The call came in a few minutes after 12:00 p.m. Wednesday. […]
‘He’s shooting at us, run’ Lillian veterinarian recovering after bizarre weekend shooting
Lillian veterinarian, Dr. Susan Wells, is recovering after being shot over the weekend while attending a hunting dog competition near Dothan.
niceville.com
Operation Dry Ice in DeFuniak Springs results in 40 arrests
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — Operation Dry Ice, a 14-mong-long investigation by the DeFuniak Springs City Marshal’s Office into the distribution of methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics, resulted in the arrest of 40 individuals, City Marshal James Hurley has announced. “As the City Marshal, I gave you my word...
Mysuncoast.com
Lawsuit for children’s death at mini-golf course
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The family of two children who were killed when a driver veered off the road into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course in 2020 are suing for wrongful death. According to court documents, driver Scott Donaldson had a seizure behind the wheel with no alcohol in...
WJHG-TV
"We Are Suffering": Panama City Native Asks for Earthquake Donations
NC7's Victoria Scott visited a local bakery shop in Lynn Haven this morning, telling us this holiday won't make you "love" what egg-flation is doing to its prices. It's not a done deal yet, but the first collegiate school in Bay County could be opening in August of this year.
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Ricky L. Schrader for Domestic Battery, Resisting Arrest After Fleeing on February 6, 2023
On Monday, February 6, 2023, Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an address in Round Lake in reference to a domestic disturbance. Throughout the course of the investigation, it was determined that the suspect, Ricky L. Schrader, struck the victim in the face and choked her to a point where she could not breathe.
Port Panama City continues working on the dome
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Port Panama City is continuing to work on its expansion project, which includes what many would call a large white sphere or as they call it, the Port’s dome. At Thursday’s Port Panama City meeting an engineer from the project talked to the board about updates with the dome and […]
Brenda Lewis-Williams is running for Panama City mayor
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A long-time Panama City educator has thrown her hat in the ring for mayor of Panama City. Brenda Lewis-Williams taught at public schools, private Christian schools, and even the Bay Correctional Facility. She has lived in Panama City for 34 years and said she loves the small-town feel. She said […]
