As we continue to see the struggles for the Washington Capitals along their blue line, there is another defenseman on the trade block this article will go into some detail about. Dmitry Kulikov is a name that’s been tossed around for the last little while, and will likely be a cheap acquisition for whichever team scoops him up. He has moved around the league and hasn’t found a long-term home, and could be used as a solid rental for a playoff run. While his season with the Anaheim Ducks hasn’t been one of his best, there are still some positives in bringing him in at the trade deadline.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO