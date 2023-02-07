ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Rangers, Blues, Canucks, Oilers, Red Wings, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the New York Rangers acquired Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues. What made them walk away from Timo Meier and Patrick Kane, both of whom they were rumored to be in on? What is the latest on Luke Schenn?. The Edmonton Oilers are...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLive.com

‘Johnny Burgers’ impresses Red Wings with skills, hockey sense

DETROIT – Dylan Larkin entered the interview room with Jonatan Berggren following the Detroit Red Wings’ 5-2 victory Saturday over Vancouver and revealed his new nickname for the rookie. “Johnny Burgers,” Larkin said. Asked if he liked his new nickname, Berggren said, “I like burgers, so I...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Pistons sign G Stanley Umude

The NBA trade deadline has officially come and gone, and the Detroit Pistons look a little bit different than they did just 24 hours ago. On Thursday, Detroit traded forward Saddiq Bey and acquired center James Wiseman in a four-team deal involving the Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors, and Portland Trail Blazers. Now, according to a report from Omari Sankofa II, the Pistons have announced that they have signed G Stanley Umude to a 10-day contract.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Proposed trade would send Ben Simmons to Pistons

Could the Detroit Pistons take on Ben Simmons and what many consider to be the worst contract in the NBA if the Brooklyn Nets throw a little bit of sweetener into the deal? With the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline just hours away, there are reports floating around that the Nets are trying to move on from Simmons. There are also reports that Simmons does not have any trade value around the league. Piston Powered of FanSided has put together a trade proposal that would potentially send Simmons to the Pistons.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions could bring back Graham Glasgow in 2023

The NFL free agency period will be here before we know and we will soon know exactly which players will be available for the Detroit Lions to consider. Some players are in a position where they will be unrestricted free agents because their contract is up, while others will hit free agency as cap casualties. One player I expect to be a cap casualty by the time free agency rolls around is Denver Broncos OL, Graham Glasgow. If Glasgow does become available, it would be wise for GM Brad Holmes to strongly consider bringing him home.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Aidan Hutchinson reveals Lions’ breakout player for 2023

During his visit to PFT Live on Friday, Detroit Lions EDGE Aidan Hutchinson attributed the team's improvement on defense to a “players meeting” that took place near midseason. Despite allowing over 32 points per game in the first seven games of the year, Detroit managed to decrease that number to 20.2 over the final 10 games, where they went 8-2. Despite their efforts, including beating the Green Bay Packers in Week 18, Detroit just missed out on a playoff berth.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Player to Watch Robby Fabbri- The Red Wings look to pick up another two points with the help of Robby Fabbri

The Detroit Red Wings will play a matinee game against the Vancouver Canucks at Little Caesars Arena this afternoon, with puck drop set for 12:00 PM, and #14 Robby Fabbri will be the Player to watch. This is the Red Wings' first matchup against the Canucks this season; the Red Wings swept the Canucks last season, winning the first matchup in Detroit 3-1 and the second one in Vancouver 1-0.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Filip Zadina’s glorious comeback thrills Red Wings

DETROIT – This was how you script a comeback. Filip Zadina was held pointless his first nine games before suffering a broken leg on Nov. 5. He worked hard to get healthy and game-ready, suffering a couple of setbacks along the way. He finally returned to the lineup Thursday,...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Young Red Wings fan receives ovation on Jumbotron

One young fan made a strong case for being named the Detroit Red Wings fourth star of the game. A Red Wings fan named George received a lot of love from fans at Little Caesars Arena during their game against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. George was shown on the...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Capitals 2022-23 Trade Targets: Dmitry Kulikov

As we continue to see the struggles for the Washington Capitals along their blue line, there is another defenseman on the trade block this article will go into some detail about. Dmitry Kulikov is a name that’s been tossed around for the last little while, and will likely be a cheap acquisition for whichever team scoops him up. He has moved around the league and hasn’t found a long-term home, and could be used as a solid rental for a playoff run. While his season with the Anaheim Ducks hasn’t been one of his best, there are still some positives in bringing him in at the trade deadline.
WASHINGTON, DC
chatsports.com

Game 51 Preview and Open Thread: Ottawa Senators vs Edmonton Oilers

Doesn’t it feel better when the last game before a long break happens to be a victory?. You just know that if the Sens ended up losing to the Montreal Canadiens eleven days ago, it would’ve been a rough All-Star Break. Instead, our pain comes from the starvation for NHL hockey, as opposed to the dreading of it.
NHL

Ducks Recall Dostal, Reassign Eriksson Ek to AHL San Diego

The Ducks have recalled goaltender Lukas Dostal from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the Ducks have reassigned goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek to San Diego. Dostal, 22 (6/22/00), has posted a 2-3-1 record in seven appearances (six starts) with Anaheim...
ANAHEIM, CA
Detroit Sports Nation

RECAP: Pistons vs. Spurs 138 – 131: Double OT Thriller

The Detroit Pistons emerged victorious in a double-overtime thriller against the San Antonio Spurs, 138-131. Jalen Duren had a career night, finishing with 30 points, 17 rebounds, four blocks, and three assists. The game was also significant as it showcased the development of key players such as Isaiah Livers and Jaden Ivey.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

