Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
A Historic Wall Stands Alone in the Motor CityBashar SalameDetroit, MI
The man giving away millions in MichiganAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
'She needs it': Metro Detroit breast cancer survivor wins trip to Super BowlGeorge WinnerDetroit, MI
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Rangers, Blues, Canucks, Oilers, Red Wings, Bruins
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the New York Rangers acquired Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues. What made them walk away from Timo Meier and Patrick Kane, both of whom they were rumored to be in on? What is the latest on Luke Schenn?. The Edmonton Oilers are...
MLive.com
How to Watch the Calgary Flames vs. Detroit Red Wings - NHL (2/9/23) | Channel, Stream, Preview
After a disappointing collapse on Tuesday night, the Detroit Red Wings will try and get back on the winning side of things, as they host the Calgary Flames on Thursday. Watch the Detroit Red Wings on FuboTV (7-day free trial) The Red Wings had a tough test in their first...
MLive.com
‘Johnny Burgers’ impresses Red Wings with skills, hockey sense
DETROIT – Dylan Larkin entered the interview room with Jonatan Berggren following the Detroit Red Wings’ 5-2 victory Saturday over Vancouver and revealed his new nickname for the rookie. “Johnny Burgers,” Larkin said. Asked if he liked his new nickname, Berggren said, “I like burgers, so I...
Detroit Pistons sign G Stanley Umude
The NBA trade deadline has officially come and gone, and the Detroit Pistons look a little bit different than they did just 24 hours ago. On Thursday, Detroit traded forward Saddiq Bey and acquired center James Wiseman in a four-team deal involving the Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors, and Portland Trail Blazers. Now, according to a report from Omari Sankofa II, the Pistons have announced that they have signed G Stanley Umude to a 10-day contract.
Proposed trade would send Ben Simmons to Pistons
Could the Detroit Pistons take on Ben Simmons and what many consider to be the worst contract in the NBA if the Brooklyn Nets throw a little bit of sweetener into the deal? With the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline just hours away, there are reports floating around that the Nets are trying to move on from Simmons. There are also reports that Simmons does not have any trade value around the league. Piston Powered of FanSided has put together a trade proposal that would potentially send Simmons to the Pistons.
Detroit Lions could bring back Graham Glasgow in 2023
The NFL free agency period will be here before we know and we will soon know exactly which players will be available for the Detroit Lions to consider. Some players are in a position where they will be unrestricted free agents because their contract is up, while others will hit free agency as cap casualties. One player I expect to be a cap casualty by the time free agency rolls around is Denver Broncos OL, Graham Glasgow. If Glasgow does become available, it would be wise for GM Brad Holmes to strongly consider bringing him home.
Aidan Hutchinson reveals Lions’ breakout player for 2023
During his visit to PFT Live on Friday, Detroit Lions EDGE Aidan Hutchinson attributed the team's improvement on defense to a “players meeting” that took place near midseason. Despite allowing over 32 points per game in the first seven games of the year, Detroit managed to decrease that number to 20.2 over the final 10 games, where they went 8-2. Despite their efforts, including beating the Green Bay Packers in Week 18, Detroit just missed out on a playoff berth.
Detroit Red Wings vs. Vancouver Canucks | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More
The Detroit Red Wings face off against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, looking to build upon their 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames. Detroit Red Wings (22-20-8) vs. Vancouver Canucks (21-27-4) When: Noon Saturday. Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates).
Player to Watch Robby Fabbri- The Red Wings look to pick up another two points with the help of Robby Fabbri
The Detroit Red Wings will play a matinee game against the Vancouver Canucks at Little Caesars Arena this afternoon, with puck drop set for 12:00 PM, and #14 Robby Fabbri will be the Player to watch. This is the Red Wings' first matchup against the Canucks this season; the Red Wings swept the Canucks last season, winning the first matchup in Detroit 3-1 and the second one in Vancouver 1-0.
Detroit Red Wings Morning Skate Update: Lucas Raymond Injury
The Detroit Red Wings took to the ice for their morning skate today following a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames, but with the news that Lucas Raymond collided with Ben Chiarot and limped off the ice, Detroit fans may be in for some disappointment tomorrow. The Lucas Raymond Injury...
MLive.com
Filip Zadina’s glorious comeback thrills Red Wings
DETROIT – This was how you script a comeback. Filip Zadina was held pointless his first nine games before suffering a broken leg on Nov. 5. He worked hard to get healthy and game-ready, suffering a couple of setbacks along the way. He finally returned to the lineup Thursday,...
The Battle of Depleted Rosters: San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More
The Spurs face off against the Detroit Pistons, following roster changes during the trade deadline, in a quest to end their losing streak. TV Channel: NBA League Pass | Bally Sports Detroit. Why it matters. The Spurs lost key veterans during the trade deadline but gained new assets. The Pistons...
NHL
Young Red Wings fan receives ovation on Jumbotron
One young fan made a strong case for being named the Detroit Red Wings fourth star of the game. A Red Wings fan named George received a lot of love from fans at Little Caesars Arena during their game against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. George was shown on the...
The Hockey Writers
Capitals 2022-23 Trade Targets: Dmitry Kulikov
As we continue to see the struggles for the Washington Capitals along their blue line, there is another defenseman on the trade block this article will go into some detail about. Dmitry Kulikov is a name that’s been tossed around for the last little while, and will likely be a cheap acquisition for whichever team scoops him up. He has moved around the league and hasn’t found a long-term home, and could be used as a solid rental for a playoff run. While his season with the Anaheim Ducks hasn’t been one of his best, there are still some positives in bringing him in at the trade deadline.
chatsports.com
Game 51 Preview and Open Thread: Ottawa Senators vs Edmonton Oilers
Doesn’t it feel better when the last game before a long break happens to be a victory?. You just know that if the Sens ended up losing to the Montreal Canadiens eleven days ago, it would’ve been a rough All-Star Break. Instead, our pain comes from the starvation for NHL hockey, as opposed to the dreading of it.
NHL
Ducks Recall Dostal, Reassign Eriksson Ek to AHL San Diego
The Ducks have recalled goaltender Lukas Dostal from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the Ducks have reassigned goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek to San Diego. Dostal, 22 (6/22/00), has posted a 2-3-1 record in seven appearances (six starts) with Anaheim...
RECAP: Pistons vs. Spurs 138 – 131: Double OT Thriller
The Detroit Pistons emerged victorious in a double-overtime thriller against the San Antonio Spurs, 138-131. Jalen Duren had a career night, finishing with 30 points, 17 rebounds, four blocks, and three assists. The game was also significant as it showcased the development of key players such as Isaiah Livers and Jaden Ivey.
