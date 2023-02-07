ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

The Bedford Citizen

A Night of History at Bedford High School’s Annual Fair

The 19th Annual Bedford High School History Fair was well organized, well attended, and filled with excitement as students shared their work. This recent event featured an exhibition of students’ projects in various formats. Participating students were members of the U.S. History II high honors classes researching this year’s...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

JGMS Heart Awards for January

Submitted by Jonathon Hartunian, John Glenn Middle School Principal. At John Glenn Middle School we act in a way that shows Honor, Empathy, Acceptance, Responsibility, and Tenacity. Our students put forth great effort to display our core values and each month we recognize the students who have represented what JGMS stands for with the HEART Award.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

BPS Superintendent Interviews: Dr. Matthew Janger

The Bedford School Committee interviewed each of the four finalists for superintendent of schools on Monday and Tuesday. Each session was 90 minutes. This is the three of four stories on the candidates. Dr. Matthew Janger told the Bedford School Committee in his 90-minute superintendent finalist interview on Monday that...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Superintendent’s Update: February 10

Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for February 10, 2023, including hateful graffiti at BHS, National School Counselor Week, Choral Vertical Concert, Congratulations to Bedford Alum Natalie Lewis, Black History Month Event, BSU Field Trip, CSF Bedford Dollars for Scholars Trivia Night, Budget Update, Special Education, Town Meeting Survey, Kindergarten Registration, William James College INTERFACE Referral Service Affiliation, Helpline, BEF Black and White Birthday Bash!, District Calendar, Bedford Safe Campaign, Naviance, ESSA Report Card, Feb Vacation week, and Remote Superintendent Search Forums.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

BPS Superintendent Interviews: Dr. Portia Bonner

The Bedford School Committee interviewed each of the four finalists for superintendent of schools on Monday and Tuesday. Each session was 90 minutes. This is the first of four stories on the candidates. Dr. Portia Bonner has worked as a biology teacher, department chair, vocational school principal, assistant superintendent, school...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: April Kay Delano

April Kay Delano, age 52, of Bedford and formerly of Lynn, died on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Born in Houston, Texas, she was the daughter of Carolyn (McGinnis) Delano and step-daughter of Tom Speropolous of Chelsea, the daughter of the late Jerry Delano, and the mother of Karen Anne Butler of Bedford. She was also the sister of the late Maston Wagers who died in 2009.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

BPS Superintendent Interviews: Dr. June Saba-Maguire

The Bedford School Committee interviewed each of the four finalists for superintendent of schools on Monday and Tuesday. Each session was 90 minutes. This is the fourth of four stories on the candidates. For 29 years, Dr. June Saba-Maguire has worked for the Brockton Public Schools, where she is now...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen Welcomes Elizabeth Hacala and John MacPhee to Leadership Positions

Elizabeth Hacala and John MacPhee were elected President and Treasurer respectively at the most recent meeting of The Citizen’s Board of Directors on January 26. Hacala is a life-time resident of Bedford with the exception of a few years working on the west coast. She has been a volunteer, employee, and Board member at The Bedford Citizen. She began her connection with The Citizen by reporting on numerous town boards as both volunteer and paid reporter.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: Therese Regina Simmons

Teri Simmons passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 with family by her side at Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln, MA. where she volunteered for years. Born in 1943 in Albany New York to Charles and Helen Simmons, Teri attended Kenwood Academy and studied at the Katie Gibbs School in Miami and then went on to work as an Executive Assistant at ADP for many years.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Bedford Resident Rebuts Hanscom Proposal

Here are some reasons to say “No” to the Hanscom Proposal, referencing Mike Rosenberg’s article in The Bedford Citizen. https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/2023/02/fuel-farm-planned-for-new-hanscom-hangar-complex/. Taxi lanes to support “Group 4 heavier planes”. “Corporate jets are getting pretty large these days” says Thomas Kinton, the developer’s consultant and a former Massport...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

“Share the Love” – and Tell Us What YOU Love about Bedford

February is a historically and commercially noted time to share and spread love. But February love doesn’t just have to be about romance, chocolates, and flowers for a sweetheart. It doesn’t have to just be a time when fox and coyote are screeching looking for a mate. It can also be a time without romantic agenda, an opportunity to offer appreciation and admiration to our surroundings.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
