A Night of History at Bedford High School’s Annual Fair
The 19th Annual Bedford High School History Fair was well organized, well attended, and filled with excitement as students shared their work. This recent event featured an exhibition of students’ projects in various formats. Participating students were members of the U.S. History II high honors classes researching this year’s...
JGMS Heart Awards for January
Submitted by Jonathon Hartunian, John Glenn Middle School Principal. At John Glenn Middle School we act in a way that shows Honor, Empathy, Acceptance, Responsibility, and Tenacity. Our students put forth great effort to display our core values and each month we recognize the students who have represented what JGMS stands for with the HEART Award.
BPS Superintendent Interviews: Dr. Matthew Janger
The Bedford School Committee interviewed each of the four finalists for superintendent of schools on Monday and Tuesday. Each session was 90 minutes. This is the three of four stories on the candidates. Dr. Matthew Janger told the Bedford School Committee in his 90-minute superintendent finalist interview on Monday that...
Bedford Students on Shawsheen Valley Technical High School’s Honor Roll
Submitted by Shawsheen Valley Technical High School. Bedford students Landon Babot and Benjamin Skorik made High Honor Roll at Shawsheen Valley Technical High School this past quarter. 16 Bedford students achieved Honor Roll. They are: Taylor Bailey, Layla Bassett, Alice Bollinger, Tyler Card, Owen Coltran, Grant Cook, Tyler Hardy, Karson...
Superintendent’s Update: February 10
Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for February 10, 2023, including hateful graffiti at BHS, National School Counselor Week, Choral Vertical Concert, Congratulations to Bedford Alum Natalie Lewis, Black History Month Event, BSU Field Trip, CSF Bedford Dollars for Scholars Trivia Night, Budget Update, Special Education, Town Meeting Survey, Kindergarten Registration, William James College INTERFACE Referral Service Affiliation, Helpline, BEF Black and White Birthday Bash!, District Calendar, Bedford Safe Campaign, Naviance, ESSA Report Card, Feb Vacation week, and Remote Superintendent Search Forums.
BPS Superintendent Interviews: Dr. Portia Bonner
The Bedford School Committee interviewed each of the four finalists for superintendent of schools on Monday and Tuesday. Each session was 90 minutes. This is the first of four stories on the candidates. Dr. Portia Bonner has worked as a biology teacher, department chair, vocational school principal, assistant superintendent, school...
An Obituary: April Kay Delano
April Kay Delano, age 52, of Bedford and formerly of Lynn, died on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Born in Houston, Texas, she was the daughter of Carolyn (McGinnis) Delano and step-daughter of Tom Speropolous of Chelsea, the daughter of the late Jerry Delano, and the mother of Karen Anne Butler of Bedford. She was also the sister of the late Maston Wagers who died in 2009.
BPS Superintendent Interviews: Dr. June Saba-Maguire
The Bedford School Committee interviewed each of the four finalists for superintendent of schools on Monday and Tuesday. Each session was 90 minutes. This is the fourth of four stories on the candidates. For 29 years, Dr. June Saba-Maguire has worked for the Brockton Public Schools, where she is now...
The Bedford Citizen Welcomes Elizabeth Hacala and John MacPhee to Leadership Positions
Elizabeth Hacala and John MacPhee were elected President and Treasurer respectively at the most recent meeting of The Citizen’s Board of Directors on January 26. Hacala is a life-time resident of Bedford with the exception of a few years working on the west coast. She has been a volunteer, employee, and Board member at The Bedford Citizen. She began her connection with The Citizen by reporting on numerous town boards as both volunteer and paid reporter.
An Obituary: Therese Regina Simmons
Teri Simmons passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 with family by her side at Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln, MA. where she volunteered for years. Born in 1943 in Albany New York to Charles and Helen Simmons, Teri attended Kenwood Academy and studied at the Katie Gibbs School in Miami and then went on to work as an Executive Assistant at ADP for many years.
BHS Performing Arts Presents Chicago: Teen Edition – March 15-18
The Bedford High School Performing Arts Department will present CHICAGO: TEEN EDITION, the long-running Kander & Ebb Broadway musical, March 15 through 18 in the BHS Auditorium. The production, led by director Katrina Faulstich, features approximately eighty students in the cast, crew, and pit orchestra. CHICAGO: TEEN EDITION satirizes the...
CSF of Bedford Dollars for Scholars Virtual Trivia Night – Friday, February 10 – Still Time to Enter
This Friday kicks off the fundraising for the annual Dollars for Scholars program serving Bedford and Hanscom students. So if you know things, or know someone who knows things like:. A: Question: Which film became the first to be directed by a woman to gross more than $100 million at...
Meet the School Superintendent Candidates via Zoom on Feb. 13
Submitted by Chairman Brad Morrison for the Bedford School Committee. We have invited each of the four finalists in our search for Superintendent of Schools to join a virtual session for discussion with Bedford Community members. We will hold the session by zoom on Monday, Feb. 13. The candidates will each visit for an hour:
Investigation Underway After Racial Slurs Found in ‘Various Places’ at Bedford High School
Law enforcement and school authorities are investigating the source of racial slurs reported to the administration at Bedford High School on Monday afternoon. Principal Heather Galante, in an email to the BHS community, said the writing was “in various places throughout the high school.”. She asked parents to “reach...
Bedford-Based Edinburg Center Helps Dream Come True for 79-year old Woman
Doris Breton, who has cerebral palsy and lives in a group home, has always dreamed of being a beautiful bride wearing a fancy gown. Recently, The Edinburg Center in Bedford helped Breton say ‘yes to the dress’ at an Andover bridal shop. “When she entered the shop and...
Integrity of Buehler Ponds Leads List of Preservation Projects
Protection of the integrity of the bucolic Buehler ponds leads the relatively modest community preservation projects list for fiscal year 2024. The Bedford Select Board at its Jan. 30 meeting recommended approval of the projects, which will ultimately be decided at Annual Town Meeting on March 27. The entire community...
Letter to the Editor: Bedford Resident Rebuts Hanscom Proposal
Here are some reasons to say “No” to the Hanscom Proposal, referencing Mike Rosenberg’s article in The Bedford Citizen. https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/2023/02/fuel-farm-planned-for-new-hanscom-hangar-complex/. Taxi lanes to support “Group 4 heavier planes”. “Corporate jets are getting pretty large these days” says Thomas Kinton, the developer’s consultant and a former Massport...
Potential Fire Station Designers Gather at Town Hall for Information Session
The process leading to a new fire station in Bedford is picking up speed. Representatives of eight design firms attended a 15-minute informational meeting in Town Hall Tuesday morning. Proposals from any or all of them, and any others who have read the town’s request for quotes on the project,...
Letter to the Editor: Carlisle Road Project Would Strain Bedford’s Infrastructure
I am against the overreaching development proposed for Carlisle Road. In particular I think two 3 story apartment buildings with a garage parking under them are terribly out of place and unnecessary. Because of economic conditions such as interest rates and the real estate market the only way the developer...
“Share the Love” – and Tell Us What YOU Love about Bedford
February is a historically and commercially noted time to share and spread love. But February love doesn’t just have to be about romance, chocolates, and flowers for a sweetheart. It doesn’t have to just be a time when fox and coyote are screeching looking for a mate. It can also be a time without romantic agenda, an opportunity to offer appreciation and admiration to our surroundings.
