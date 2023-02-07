Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Gregory L. Falardeau, 75, of Colton
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Gregory L. Falardeau, age 75 of Colton passed away unexpectedly at the Canton Potsdam Hospital on Tuesday evening (February 7, 2023). As per his request there will be no public funeral services. Surviving are his two children Jodi & Jeffrey Falardeau of Lisbon, and a...
wwnytv.com
Bethellen Murray, 73, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Bethellen Murray, 73, a longtime resident of Stoughton Ave, passed away early Friday morning, February 10, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief illness. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may call Monday 3-6:00 PM. A...
wwnytv.com
Shirley J. (Ward) Drury, 81, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Shirley J. (Ward) Drury, age 81, of Ogdensburg, NY and formerly Aurora, IL, will be held on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 2:00PM with Rev. Tom Nichols officiating at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Per her request, there will be no visitation. Burial...
wwnytv.com
Potsdam boil water advisory lifted
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A boil water advisory in the village of Potsdam has been lifted. It had been in place since earlier this week for residents on Pierrepont Avenue from Bay Street to the village limits. That included the SUNY Potsdam campus. Officials say the water has been...
wwnytv.com
History lesson: Famous physician has ties to Fort Drum
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - On Fort Drum, the Guthrie Healthcare Clinic provides just about every service needed for soldiers and their families. Some visits require anesthetic, for which the clinic can thank its namesake. “Our medical clinic is named after Dr. Samuel Guthrie,” said Col. Evelyn Vento, who’s...
wwnytv.com
Celebration of Life gathering for Kenneth M. “Kenny” Murray
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life gathering for Kenneth M. “Kenny” Murray will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the Norwood American Legion from 1-5 p.m. Memorial donations in Kenny’s memory can be made to the family to be used for the Kenny...
northcountrynow.com
DEC K9 and officers tackle deer jacking
K9 Benny and Environmental Conservation Officers Canary and Schneller recently investigated a suspected deer jacking in Ogdensburg, eventually charging one subject in the case. K9 Benny and officers pose with evidence found at the scene. Photo submitted by New York Department of Environmental Conservation.
wwnytv.com
Lewis Winfield Bucy Jr., 49, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Lewis Winfield Bucy Jr. 49 of Staie Rd. Passed away on February 7th. Lewis was born on February 25th 1973 in Meyersdale Pennsylvania to Nancy and Lew Bucy’s of Meyersdale Pennsylvania. Upon his graduation Lewis joined the United States Military serving as a black hawk helicopter crew chief and was a proud veteran. On October 22nd 1993 he married Shelby Bucy and raised two children.
wwnytv.com
Theresa Ice Fishing Derby this weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Theresa Fire Department is hosting its 36th annual ice fishing derby this weekend. Fire Chief Timothy Karg talked about the open-boundaries derby on 7 News This Morning. Watch the video for his interview. The derby is Saturday, February 11, and Sunday, February 12. Registration...
wwnytv.com
SLC to tear down 5 blighted residential properties
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - “Blight is a problem not only in St. Lawrence County, it’s a problem across the state. It tends to be a very identified rust belt issue and we happen to live in a rust belt state.” said. That’s what St. Lawrence County...
wwnytv.com
Potsdam water main break fixed, boil water advisory still in effect
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The water main break in Potsdam has been fixed, but a boil water advisory is still in effect. The pipe ruptured because of the recent cold weather and village Department of Public Works crews needed Wednesday’s warmer weather to make repairs. People living along...
wwnytv.com
Cows, horses killed in barn fire
TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ten cows and two horses died in a barn fire in St. Lawrence County. It happened Thursday night at 6600 County Route 27 in the town of Canton. The barn was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene at 8:30 p.m.
wwnytv.com
Windy with some snow or rain
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’ll have a bit more rain and mixed precipitation off and on, most of it in the afternoon. It stays breezy, even after wind advisories end. An advisory for Jefferson County ends at 10 a.m. An advisory for northern St. Lawrence County, Franklin County,...
wwnytv.com
Sunny weather, lack of snow didn’t halt Carthage Winterfest
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Returning for its second year since a COVID-Induced hiatus, Carthage’s Winterfest is back. “It’s just a day for families to be able to come out and enjoy our winter season,” said Robert Sligar, event organizer. Indoor attractions included bingo, face painting, and...
wwnytv.com
Troopers ask public for help finding missing Oswegatchie man
OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking for help finding a town of Oswegatchie man who hasn’t been heard from for about three weeks and hasn’t been seen since the beginning of January. Troopers say 30-year-old Cole Brossoit left his County Route 6 home on January...
flackbroadcasting.com
REPORT: State Police child exploitation operation results in felony charges against ten North Country residents
In September 2022, Investigators from the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Computer Crime Unit, Department of the Army Criminal Investigative Division, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted an operation targeting those attempting to exploit children online. As a result of the operation, ten...
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg police accuse pair of possessing fentanyl
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Two Ogdensburg residents are accused of possessing fentanyl after city police raided their home at 223 Gates Street on Thursday. They arrested 30-year-old Ronald Redmond III and 27-year-old Taylor Amo. Police didn’t say whether any drugs were seized, but Redmond and Amo were each charged...
Upstate NY town code enforcement officer threatened to shoot person with gun, troopers say
Theresa, N.Y. — A town code enforcement officer from Jefferson County was charged Thursday with threatening a person with a gun, troopers said. Terry L. McKeever, who worked for the town of Theresa, pulled out the pistol while attempting to serve paperwork, said Trooper Jack Keller, a state police spokesman.
Meth lab found in St. Lawrence County, suspect arrested
MADRID, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s office has arrested and charged the suspect in an investigation involving a methamphetamine lab found in the town of Madrid on February 6, 2023. On February 6, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a meth lab being located and on February 8, […]
wwnytv.com
Traffic stop leads to weapon, drug charges
RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - An Antwerp man is accused of possessing a handgun, high-capacity magazines, and meth when a St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputy pulled over the vehicle he was in. The sheriff’s office says there were multiple people in the vehicle Deputy Hunter Yerdon pulled over on...
