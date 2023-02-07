Read full article on original website
Lil Kim Rocks Sheer Black Jumpsuit As She Heads To Grammys After-Party
Lil Kim wore a fabulous outfit to a 2023 Grammy Awards after-party in Beverly Hills on February 5. The 48-year-old rapper rocked a sheer black jumpsuit that showcased her sexy curves. Lil Kim also wore a corset layer in the midsection of her outfit and a pair of sparkly silver heels. The party that Lil Kim went to was at the Mr. Brainwash Art Museum, which isn’t far from the Crypto.com Arena where the Grammys took place.
Sade Turned Down Collaborations With Rappers Like Jay-Z Because She Was Scared
Jay-Z and other artists hoped to one day be able to feature on a Sade song, but the famous singer couldn’t bring herself to get out of her comfort zone.
New Video Appears to Capture Cardi B Breaking Up Migos Grammys Fight
Video evidence has emerged that appears to confirm Migos rappers Quavo and Offset did indeed get into a fight backstage at the Grammys ahead of the “In Memoriam” performance that Quavo ultimately took on alone. In new footage obtained by TMZ, rapper Cardi B, who’s married to Offset, can be heard screaming “Both of y’all are wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” She can then be heard yelling at someone else to shut the fuck up. Offset denied a fight took place in a tweet yesterday: “What tf look like fighting my brother,” he wrote. Read it at TMZ
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Says 'God Did' Grammys Performance Was 'For Hip Hop': 'We Owe It To The Culture'
JAY-Z has said that he performed his iconic “God Did” verse at the 2023 Grammys Awards out of respect for Hip Hop culture. In an interview with TIDAL, Hov admitted he was debating whether the Grammys audience could stomach all four minutes of his guest verse, but decided to go for it because of the song’s monumental impact on Hip Hop.
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir Davis welcome their second baby together
Gucci Mane’s wife, Keyshia Ka’oir Davis, has given birth to their second baby together, a daughter. Iceland arrived on Wednesday. “Im so thankful that my baby girl is here and she so pretty and healthy,” the proud dad gushed via Instagram Thursday. “Our little princess is here!” Ka’oir Davis wrote in a post of her own. “Beautiful & Healthy!” The 38-year-old revealed her pregnancy news in a September 2022 post. “Let’s Have Another Baby ICE Needs Somebody To Play With,” the model wrote at the time, referencing her and the rapper’s 2-year-old son. In the sweet social media upload, the then-expectant star showed her husband, 42,...
Dr. Dre Nearing Deal to Sell Music Rights
Dr. Dre is nearing a deal to sell a collection of music assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Holdings, Variety and Billboard report, marking yet another major music sale and one of the highest profile hip-hop music asset deals to date since the start of the catalog acquisition boom. The deal, according to reports, is comprised mainly of passive revenue streams rather than the masters and publishing rights, though Dre appears to be selling some copyrights as well. Shamrock is expected to purchase Dre’s producer and artist royalties from some of both his solo and N.W.A works as...
TMZ.com
LL Cool J, Flavor Flav and Busta Rhymes Rapping Along Backstage at Grammys
The Grammys' hip hop tribute to celebrate the culture's 50th anniversary stole the show -- and even had some legends nodding their heads and rapping along while waiting in the wings backstage. TMZ Hip Hop obtained this video of LL Cool J rappin' out to Too Short's "Blow The Whistle"...
msn.com
Sons Of Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris Perform At Grammys For Motown Medley With Stevie Wonder And Smokey Robinson
R&B Group WanMor, aka the sons of Boyz II Men‘s Wanya Morris, hit the Grammys stage with music legends Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson for an electrifying Motown tribute. Big Boy, Chulo, Tyvas, and Rocco— who are the sons of R&B legend Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men — sang alongside Wonder and Robinson as they performed The Temptations’ “The Way You Do The Things You Do,” Smokey and The Miracles’ song “Tears Of A Clown,” as well as Wonder’s hit song “Higher Ground” with Chris Stapleton.
Michael B. Jordan Admits Breakup With Lori Harvey Was For The Best: ‘I’m In My Light’ Now
Michael B. Jordan isn’t looking back after his split from the gorgeous Lori Harvey. “I’m a firm believer in that what’s for you is what’s for you, and coming out of that situation — not to give it, you know, any energy and kind of move from that — is you know, it was an experience for me to grow and learn,” the actor, 35, told CBS’ Gayle King during a recent interview, shared on Feb. 8. Furthermore, the Black Panther star is declaring the upcoming year to be all his.
GloRilla Wins Female Rapper of the Year for XXL Awards 2023
GloRilla had her glow up in 2022, and that's why she deserves her flowers as an XXL Awards 2023 winner. Today (Jan. 30), GloRilla was announced as the winner of Female Rapper of the Year for the XXL Awards 2023. Glo was nominated in this category against Cardi B, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Coi Leray, Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat.
From 50 Cent to DeVon Franklin, All the People Meagan Good Has Dated Over the Years
Unlike some celebrities whose careers fizzle out after a few years, actor Meagan Good has had a long-lasting acting career that spans over two decades. Good first got her start in television in the early 1990s before landing a main role in Nickelodeon's sitcom "Cousin Skeeter," which lasted from 1998 to 2001.
thesource.com
Beyonce’s Stylist Reveals She Rocked Her ‘Natural Curly Hair’ At Roc Nation Brunch
Beyoncé has slayed her golden tresses for decades and just like the rest of is, the queen has been rocking protective styles to protect her tresses. In the ’90s, it wasn’t uncommon to see her sporting micro and individual braided hairstyles. “The Brown Skin Girl” singer was om to lace fronts—just like the King of Pop Michael Jackason before they became mainstream. Her mother Tina Knowles has often posted on social media combing through her daughter’s tresses to show that the girl has some serious length.
TMZ.com
Pamela Anderson Texting Tommy Lee, Tells Him He's Her 'One True Love'
Pamela Anderson reached out to Tommy Lee to make things right, and to let him know how she really feels before her Netflix doc aired ... and told her ex-husband he's still her "one true love." In the text messages, to which Tommy hasn't responded, we're told ... Pamela told...
Jay-Z Raps Nearly Five-Minute Verse in Last Supper-Inspired ‘God Did’ Performance to Close Out Grammys
Jay-Z, DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy delivered hip-hop lovers the ultimate treat with their Grammy performance of “God Did,” which closed out the 2023 ceremony. DJ Khaled started the performance from inside the Crypto.com arena before the camera cut outside, where Khaled joined Legend, Ross, Lil Wayne and more in the middle of the street to keep the performance going. The performance went full “The Last Supper” when Jay-Z arrived to perform his nearly five-minute verse. The artists all sat at a long dining table in the middle of street complete with a feast and...
Complex
GloRilla Celebrates Meeting Beyoncé at Grammys: ‘I’m Finna Get My 15-Second Conversation With Beyoncé Tatted’
Fresh off her breakout year in 2022, CMG rapper GloRilla has checked one more item off her bucket list, as the Memphis artist met Beyoncé at Sunday’s Grammy Awards. GloRilla took to social media to document the event, which saw the two artists share a hug. “I love...
Complex
Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes, Nelly, and More Celebrate Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary With Epic Grammys Performance
The Grammys commemorated the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a star-studded performance and people watching at home lost their minds. Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes were just some of the titans of the genre who took the stage for the performance, which was produced by Questlove. Other hip-hop icons that...
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Accepts Inaugural Dr. Dre Global Impact Award At 2023 Grammys
Los Angeles, CA - Dr. Dre has been honored with the inaugural Dr. Dre Global Impact Award for all of his achievements in the music industry. The legendary producer and mogul accepted the award — which is, of course, named after himself — at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, which were held at the Crypto.com Arena in his hometown of Los Angeles on Sunday night (February 5).
XXXTentacion’s Uncle Describes What Happened in Rapper’s Car the Day He Was Killed – Watch
XXXTentacion's uncle gave his account of what he saw the day the rapper was fatally shot during the first day of trial for the three men accused of killing the South Florida rhymer. On Tuesday (Feb. 7), the first day of trial for accused killers Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and...
Willie D Slams GRAMMYs For Excluding Geto Boys Group In Hip-Hop 50 Tribute
The 2023 GRAMMY Awards featured an exciting tribute performance celebrating Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary, but not everyone was pleased with what transpired. Willie D of the Geto Boys took issue with the fact that Scarface was the only member of the group asked to perform. “A reminder to the Grammys and all the rest of y’all out there trying to hustle the Geto Boys brand by only including Scarface, who had a stellar solo career,” the 56-year-old said in an Instagram video on Sunday (Feb. 5). “How in the hell are you gonna have a 50-year tribute to Hip Hop and...
Watch Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross & More Perform ‘God Did’ at 65th Grammy Awards
Music's biggest celebration included record-breaking moments and legendary performances. To end the festivities, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend, and DJ Khaled set the internet on fire with an emotionally charged, live rendition of God Did, the lead single off Khaled's latest album with the same name. The post Watch Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross & More Perform ‘God Did’ at 65th Grammy Awards appeared first on 92 Q.
