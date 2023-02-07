Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
New bill aims to delay starting time for Maine public high schools
AUGUSTA, Maine — Many Maine High Schools begin their days bright and early—and it's been that way for decades. Now, some Maine lawmakers are looking to make a statewide change, they said, to help students' well-being. The American Medical Association supports later school start times to help kids...
NHPR
Something Wild: A rare Siberian eagle is spotted again this year. Is it lost or exploring?
Birders flocked to Mid-Coast Maine in January 2022 to see the rare and magnificent Steller's sea-eagle. It remained in that area for a few weeks, boosting the population and local economy, and re-appeared again this year. We're delighted to be able to revisit this episode about "vagrant" birds, first heard in February 2022.
WPFO
Reward for missing man Graham Lacher is now $3,500
BANGOR (BDN) -- The family of Graham Lacher, who disappeared from Bangor in June, has raised the reward for the missing man. Lacher, 38, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. June 6 when he ran away from Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor, where he was a patient. Lacher’s family...
MaineHousing grants just over $1M to 13 emergency warming shelters across state
AUGUSTA, Maine — MaineHousing announced Friday its donation of $1,075,000 in state funds to 13 overnight warming shelters across the state. "From Aroostook County to York County these resources will keep Mainers warm, north to south through the coming cold days of winter," MaineHousing said in a news release.
Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing Maine Location Permanently
We're fortunate in Maine, given the sparse population, to be fairly freighted with major retail stores. Sure, they come and they go from time to time, but there is always a pretty hefty selection of chains to choose from. Take the Marketplace @ Augusta for example. Over the last couple...
This longtime matchmaker is helping Mainers find love
PORTLAND, Maine — Finding love these days is not easy. People are less likely to strike up a conversation out at a bar or the mall or grocery store, gym, or even while walking their dog. Dating apps are an option for some, but many who've given that a chance haven't been successful.
Maine police chief recognized for addressing community mental health
ELIOT, Maine — The police chief in Eliot is getting recognition from his peers for his efforts to better address mental health. He was recently named Chief of the Year by the Maine Association of Police. Elliot Moya created a crisis intervention team and made officer wellness a priority...
Commission shares report on reestablishing Maine parole
AUGUSTA, Maine — When it comes to an opportunity for parole, Maine is among the minority nationwide. According to the Prison Policy Initiative, 16 states currently do not have parole, including Maine, which abolished parole in 1976. While there are some other avenues for those incarcerated to get out...
2022 TEGNA Foundation Grant awarded $20,000 to 3 Maine nonprofits
MAINE, USA — The TEGNA Foundation Community Grant program supports nonprofit organizations in communities served by TEGNA Inc. The goal? To address local community needs such as education, youth development, hunger, emergency assistance to families and individuals in crisis, and environmental conservation. In 2022, The TEGNA Grant Foundation and...
Organization aims to engage young Mainers in climate action
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s climate isn’t just changing, it’s evolving—like the choices young Mainers will make every day in the future. There’s an initiative in Maine aiming to get more young people engaged in that evolution. NEWS CENTER Maine's Meteorologist Jason Nappi went in-depth...
Redevelopment of waterfront walkway adding to Bucksport revitalization
BUCKSPORT, Maine — There's excitement in Bucksport as the town is set to redevelop its waterfront walkway. The plan is to widen the walkway, add picnic areas, and make the area wheelchair accessible. In the town once reliant on the now defunct mill, officials see this as a great...
4 Powerball tickets sold in Massachusetts win prizes in Monday night’s drawing
There was no Powerball jackpot winner in Massachusetts, but four tickets sold at local stores won prizes in Monday night’s drawing.
The Inside Scoop On Why This Maine Credit Union Shut Down
A few days ago, I noticed I wasn't able to log into my mobile banking. Sometimes this happens for different tech reasons so I waited a bit and tried again, nothing. Then I tried the next day, nothing. I got nervous and called my mom to ask if she could...
Troopers called to more than 20 crashes following small snowstorm in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine — Troopers were busy Saturday morning following a small snowstorm in the Bangor area. Maine State Troopers and the Northern Field Troop were called to more than 20 crashes and slide-offs during the small snowstorm, according to a Twitter post by Maine State Police Saturday morning. No...
OnlyInYourState
Here Are The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Maine
While trips outside the country have increased over the last few years, we still believe exploring our very own backyard is one of the best ways to discover new things about ourselves. Maine is certainly one of the most fantastic places to get to know oneself. With ocean views over the sea, incredible forests, and mountains it’s no wonder people flock here. With so much to do, planning the sights and activities to enjoy is easy. But looking for accommodations can cause a bit more stress. To help make that element easier, we’ve compiled a list of great vacation rentals in Maine. The bed and breakfasts, boutique hotels, guest rooms, inns, and other Maine hotels are lovely. But, there’s nothing like the personal touch that comes with a real home. Forgo the continental breakfast and on-site restaurant for some of these incredible spots.
Lobster fishers sued federal government over closure to help whales
PORTLAND, Maine — A group of Massachusetts lobster fishers has sued the federal government over an emergency closure of fishing grounds that are designed to protect a vanishing species of whale. The closure, enacted Feb. 1, blocked off about 200 square miles (518 square kilometers) of Massachusetts Bay from...
wabi.tv
Lebanon store that sold winning lotto ticket shares prize among employees
LEBANON, Maine (WABI) - The stores that sell winning Mega Millions lottery tickets receive a prize of their own - and in true Maine spirit, the first such winner in our state has shared it with his staff. Fred Cotreau owns Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, which sold the...
U.S. Coast Guard ships breaking the ice along the Penobscot River
BANGOR, Maine — Along the Penobscot River, Tuesday marked the return of the winter tradition of breaking the ice. The U.S. Coast Guard cutters named Thunder Bay, Shackle, Tackle, and Bridle began their mission in Bucksport this morning on an approximate three-hour journey up to the Bangor and Brewer bridge.
Maine community colleges end student COVID-19 vaccine requirements
MAINE, USA — Community colleges in Maine are ending COVID-19 vaccine requirements for on-campus students. The Maine Community College System (MCCS) announced the rescindment on Wednesday in a news release, saying it will be effective immediately. Prior to revoking the vaccine requirements, the community college system's student vaccine protocol...
