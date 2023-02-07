ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Blue Wahoos to host 36 college, high school games for pre-season

By Christopher Lugo
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gFHNY_0kfb5I9b00

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Baseball returns to Blue Wahoos Stadium later this month with a local showdown between Baker High School and Pensacola High School on Feb. 25, kicking off a 36-game pre-season schedule hosted in downtown Pensacola.

The Blue Wahoos announced the stadium’s full pre-season game schedule on Tuesday, highlighted by 29 collegiate games and seven high school games between Feb. 25 and March 27.

Baker’s Labaron Philon commits to Auburn basketball

“Blue Wahoos Stadium is a community ballpark and we’re thrilled to provide local high school players a full professional baseball experience under the lights as well as showcase our beautiful community to collegiate athletes from across the country,” general manager Steve Brice said. “We can’t wait to have the best fans in baseball back at Blue Wahoos Stadium throughout February and March as we prepare for Blue Wahoos Opening Day on April 7.”

High School Schedule

Date Time High School Matchup
February 25 5 p.m. Baker vs. Pensacola
March 9 5 p.m. West Florida vs. Milton
March 23 4 p.m./7 p.m. Arnold vs. Pensacola Catholic & Tate vs. South Walton
March 24 4 p.m./7 p.m. Northview vs. Central & Tate vs. Arnold
March 6:30 p.m. Escambia vs. Gulf Breeze

The collegiate slate at Blue Wahoos Stadium will again be headlined by Studer’s Blue Wahoos Stadium Collegiate Challenge, a two-week spring showdown led by the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, team owner Quint Studer’s alma mater.

Eight colleges will participate in the tournament in 2023, playing 29 games between March 14 and March 23. This year, the tournament will feature UW-Whitewater (Wisconsin), Spalding University (Kentucky), Carroll University (Wisconsin), Edgewood College (Wisconsin), UW-Platteville (Wisconsin), Grinnell College (Iowa), Hendrix College (Arkansas), and Birmingham Southern College (Alabama).

For more information on the schedule and to purchase tickets, click here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Will Alabama offers sway 2 young Mobile-area football prospects?

Alabama offered a pair of young Mobile-area football stars Wednesday. Vigor 2025 offensive lineman Micah DeBose and St. Paul’s 2026 linebacker Anthony Jones both received offers from the Crimson Tide. DeBose is already committed to Georgia. Jones is uncommitted but already has offers from Auburn, Colorado, Georgia and Georgia...
MOBILE, AL
tdalabamamag.com

St. Paul Episcopal freshman LB Anthony Jones reacts to Alabama offer

Anthony Jones earned an offer from Alabama Wednesday, adding to his growing list. Jones is a freshman at St. Paul Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama. He is on pace to be one of the most sought-after 2026 recruits in the country with previous offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia and others. His offer total sits at 13 after the Crimson Tide joined the recruitment of the fast-rising prospect.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
High School Soccer PRO

Fort Walton Beach, February 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Choctawhatchee High School soccer team will have a game with Fort Walton Beach High School on February 11, 2023, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

5 places to watch the 2023 Super Bowl in the Mobile area

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — House parties aren’t for everyone when it comes to celebrating on Super Bowl Sunday.  Anyone looking to go out instead of hosting has many options for restaurants and bars in the Mobile area. Between greasy bar food and fancy cocktails, there’s something for everyone in Mobile. Here are 10 places to […]
MOBILE, AL
retailleader.com

Wawa plans for Southeast expansion in Alabama and Florida

It plans to open 40 stores between Tallahassee, Florida, and Mobile, Alabama, during the next decade. The c-store said it would invest about $6.5 million in each new store in the region. The c-store chain, which is headquartered in Pennsylvania and located in states across the East Coast, in February...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Rain postpones Gator Chase to later date in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) –With persistent showers overnight and for much of Saturday a Baldwin County tradition is being put on hold. The annual Gator Chase 5k, 10k and fun run is being postponed today. According to a Facebook post from organizers: “Race officials will be meeting to determine if the race can be rescheduled […]
SPANISH FORT, AL
AL.com

How to get tickets to see James Taylor perform in Alabama this summer

Tickets for James Taylor’s 2023 “An Evening with James Taylor & His All-Star Band” officially went on sale today. Local fans will have multiple opportunities to see Taylor perform with three different outdoor concerts scheduled for Orange Beach, Pelham and Huntsville. According to previous reports, Taylor’s Alabama...
PELHAM, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Eglin AFB to release weather balloons

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WALA) - The 96th Operations Group will release red weather balloons beginning Saturday and running through Feb. 20 from Topsail Hill Preserve State Park, Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., Eglin Air Force Base announced Friday. The balloons will be released each day between 6:30 a.m. to...
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT FRIDAY 2-10-23

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 6 am until 9 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
NAVARRE, FL
WKRG News 5

Rain cancels Mardi Gras Parade in Navarre Beach

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Bad weather Saturday continues to force local events planned for the day to cancel. One of the biggest cancelations comes in the form of a Mardi Gras Parade. According to a post on the Navarre Krewe of Jesters Facebook Page, the persistent rain throughout the night and day is proving […]
NAVARRE, FL
WKRG News 5

American Magic announced as Parade Marshalls for Pensacola Mardi Gras Grand Parade

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Mardi Gras has announced The American Magic sailing team as Parade Marshalls for the 2023 Pensacola Mardi Gras Grand Parade presented by Publix. “We are thrilled that Pensacola’s biggest event is going to include American Magic as its Grand Marshalls,” Danny Zimmern, President of Pensacola Mardi Gras Inc., said. “While […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

No more permits to paint Midtown Cannon: City of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile will no longer issue permits to paint the cannon at the intersection of Government and Houston Streets, according to a statement from the city’s communications director, Candace Cooksey. Cooksey said the City has issued permits to paint the Midtown Cannon to “many organizations, nonprofits and citizen groups” […]
MOBILE, AL
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT THURSDAY 2-9-23

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 6 am until 9 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
NAVARRE, FL
WMBB

Bay High students respond to Wednesday’s lockdown

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A number of schools across the Panhandle received quite a scare Wednesday.  High schools in Bay, Jackson, and Escambia Counties went into lockdown after a 911 caller reported a school shooting.  After further investigation, officials deemed all calls to be part of what officials call a “swatting” incident, where someone […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile and Fairhope parade weather Saturday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mardi Gras parades continue in downtown Mobile and Fairhope tonight. In addition to lots of throws, light to moderate rain is in the forecast for the rest of Saturday evening and night. In downtown Mobile, light rain with a few patches of moderate rain is expected till around 11pm-midnight tonight. The […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

76K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy