Jersey City, NJ

jcitytimes.com

Year’s Seventh Hit-and-Run of Pedestrian Reported

A pedestrian is in critical condition today following a hit-and-run crash last night on the West Side. According to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, a 39-year-old Jersey City woman was hit last night at approximately 7:45 p.m. near Communipaw Avenue and Kennedy Boulevard. The driver left the scene. Investigators...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Report: Rabid Raccoon On the Loose Around Van Vorst Park

Between the concrete, automobile traffic and dogs, Downtown Jersey City would seem an inhospitable environment for wildlife. Yet in a testament to nature’s resilience, sightings of skunks and possums are relatively common. Yesterday, however, reports that an apparently rabid raccoon was on the loose in the area of Van...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jcitytimes.com

This Weekend

There’s a lot to celebrate this weekend, and Jersey City has something for everyone. On Super Bowl Sunday, Hudson Hound and The Ashford will both be having special game day menus. Black History Month is also underway, and it’s not too early to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Plus, there’s live music, a fundraising gala, and more.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

