The 2022 Kansas Performance Tests with Corn and Grain Sorghum Hybrids and Soybean Varieties report is now online and in print form. In these crop specific reports, you will find a review of the 2022 corn, grain sorghum and soybean crop, with a detailed discussion summarizing the statewide growing conditions and impacts from diseases and insects for each crop respectively. More importantly, the results of the 2022 corn, grain sorghum hybrid and soybean varieties performance tests are also shown. Corn, sorghum and soybean performance tests are conducted each year by the Kansas Agricultural Experiment Station. The results from these tests provide producers, extension agents, and industry professionals with unbiased agronomic information on many of the corn, sorghum hybrids and soybean varieties marketed in Kansas.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO