Kansas House minority leader unveils cannabis amnesty bill
TOPEKA — Supported by dozens of his fellow representatives, House Minority Leader Vic Miller introduced a cannabis amnesty bill that would essentially decriminalize marijuana statewide. House Bill 2363, sponsored by Miller, a Topeka Democrat, along with 34 other representatives, would release anyone convicted for marijuana-related offenses from their sentence,...
Oil spill: Kansas Dems want to cancel tax breaks when pipelines leak
After the Keystone spilled more than half a million gallons of crude oil onto native prairie and cropland and into a creek, some Kansas lawmakers want oil companies to forfeit their tax exemptions when pipelines burst. Right now, energy companies that lay pipelines in Kansas get to skip out on...
House bill calls for western Kansas to create plans to save Ogallala Aquifer
TOPEKA — For half a century, groundwater managers in western Kansas have been charged with slowing the decline of the Ogallala Aquifer. Fifty years later, parts of the aquifer are nearing crisis, and legislators want action. “We’re here today so that we don’t become what the Colorado River Valley...
Rohleder-Sook named to Kansas Rural Justice Initiative Committee
Assistant Professor of Political Science and Director of Pre-Law/Legal Studies at Fort Hays State University Wendy Rohleder-Sook was named a member of the Kansas Rural Justice Initiative Committee. The committee was created by Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert on Dec. 1 to address the issue of lack of attorney representation in rural counties in Kansas. Today, there are counties in Kansas — Wichita and Hodgeman — that have zero attorneys and others that only have one. With her knowledge and experience, Rohleder-Sook will engage with the 35 members of the committee to collaborate on possible solutions to this issue.
Kan. law allowing city zoning in unincorporated areas challenged
TOPEKA — Rep. Tim Johnson recalled fervor of protests three years ago when Leavenworth County residents rebelled against being bombarded by City of Basehor zoning regulations applicable to property up to three miles outside city limits. “There were pitchforks, people holding torches and they had one of the local...
Ellis County Farm Bureau Association members travel to Topeka
TOPEKA — The Ellis County Farm Bureau Association was represented this week in Topeka by several members at the Kansas Farm Bureau Day at the Statehouse annual event. Those who participated were among the over 200 Farm Bureau members from across the state of Kansas attending the two-day event. The program included workshops, leadership activities and formal address from Gov. Laura Kelly.
🎥 Laura Kelly attends National Governors meeting at White House
WASHINGTON —President Biden welcomed Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and many other of the nation’s governors to the White House during the National Governors Association Winter Meeting on Friday. Click below watch watch portions of the meeting. Below is a transcript of the discussion during Friday's meeting:. The President:...
Urging Kan. law change, Olympic gymnast shares story of abuse
TOPEKA — Olympic gymnast and Missouri native Terin Humphrey says it is time to support sexual abuse survivors by passing legislation that would remove the statute of limitations for civil and criminal cases. Humphrey appeared Thursday in the Senate chamber to receive a tribute from lawmakers and champion reform...
INSIGHT KANSAS: Not a drop to drink
Gov. Laura Kelly mentioned Kansas’ water crisis in her 2023 State of the State Address, but so far she has proposed few specific policies to alleviate the problem. Will this be the year that Kansas policymakers step up?. Some 90 years ago, the state endured the catastrophic Dust Bowl...
CAMPBELL: Kansas grain performance testing report
The 2022 Kansas Performance Tests with Corn and Grain Sorghum Hybrids and Soybean Varieties report is now online and in print form. In these crop specific reports, you will find a review of the 2022 corn, grain sorghum and soybean crop, with a detailed discussion summarizing the statewide growing conditions and impacts from diseases and insects for each crop respectively. More importantly, the results of the 2022 corn, grain sorghum hybrid and soybean varieties performance tests are also shown. Corn, sorghum and soybean performance tests are conducted each year by the Kansas Agricultural Experiment Station. The results from these tests provide producers, extension agents, and industry professionals with unbiased agronomic information on many of the corn, sorghum hybrids and soybean varieties marketed in Kansas.
AAA: Kansas has 10th cheapest gas in the United States this week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. —Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas notes that those filling up are seeing numbers go down in recent days. "We have seen some relief, as gas prices have started to drift downward over the past week, which is always a good thing for drivers, when you go to fill up your tank," Steward said. "Here in Kansas, we're at $3.16 a gallon, on average, and that's down four cents from where we were a week ago."
Operator determines problem that led to Kansas oil spill
Canadian oil company TC Energy said Thursday that faulty welding caused an “instantaneous rupture” in its Keystone pipeline that gushed hundreds of thousands of gallons of extra sticky tar sands crude oil onto Kansas native prairie, cropland and into a creek. Meanwhile, the pipeline operator now estimates less...
Tony Mattivi named Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation
TOPEKA – The Kansas Senate confirmed the appointment of Tony Mattivi as 13th director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Attorney General Kris Kobach nominated Mattivi to be KBI director on January 9, citing his decades of experience working with law enforcement to put away some of the nation’s most violent and dangerous offenders.
I-70 Isn’t The Most Dangerous Road In Missouri This One Is
Sometimes driving in Missouri isn't for the faint of heart. I'll submit the section of I-435 near our border with Kansas. Lots of traffic, multiple lanes, lots of exits, and everyone seemingly going at least 10 miles over the speed limit. I-435 isn't an easy drive at all. Yet, while it does make some lists as one of Missouri's most dangerous roads. It's not the most dangerous in Missouri.
Mild earthquake hits southeast Missouri
MISSOURI (WEHT) – A mild earthquake hit southeast Missouri Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.0 earthquake hit just after 9 p.m. and was centered near Catron, located south of Saint Louis. The earthquake hit along the New Madrid Fault Line, which is responsible for producing several devastating quakes in the past. There […]
Kansas man accused in series of burglaries jailed in Missouri
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a series of burglaries and thefts in Kansas have a suspect in custody. Just after 2:30a.m. Friday, police in St. Joseph police arrested 39-year-old Joshua L. Hosier of Atchison on an Atchison District Court warrant charging him with three counts of burglary, two counts of criminal damage to property, and theft related to unlawful entries and criminal damage to vehicles parked in the area of 9th and Commercial in Atchison that occurred on January 2, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
🎥 Kan. Gov. will win cheesesteaks, more if Chiefs win Super Bowl
TOPEKA – On Thursday Governor Laura Kelly announced she will be taking on Governor Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania in a bet ahead of Super Bowl LVII featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. If the Chiefs win, Governor Shapiro will send her soft pretzels from Philly Style Hand...
USGS: 3.2 magnitude quake shakes south-central Kansas
KINGMAN COUNTY—A small earthquake shook portions of south-central Kansas Friday evening. The quake at 8:29p.m. measured a magnitude 3.2 and was centered approximately 5 miles north of Norwich, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There are no reports of damage. The threshold for damage usually starts at 4.0, according...
Data in new study a warning sign for young sports bettors
When the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs take the field for Super Bowl LVII, a record-breaking 50 million bettors are expected to have US$16 billion of their own skin in the game, according to the American Gaming Association. In January 2023, Ohio and Massachusetts launched legal sports betting, joining...
NebraskaTV
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
