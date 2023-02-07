ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New fleet of emergency vehicles unveiled for the City of New Orleans

By Raeven Poole
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Gudc_0kfb51EV00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO )— A new fleet of emergency vehicles were unveiled Tuesday ( Feb. 7) to be utilized by New Orleans Emergency Medical Services.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell along with Chief Administrative Officer  Gilbert Montaño, Chief of New Orleans Emergency Medical Services Bill Salmeron, Deputy Chief of Special Operations and Logistics Cedric Palmisano and Equipment Maintenance Division Fleet Operations Manager Firmin A. Maurice IV held a press conference to present the 11 brand new units.

The fleet includes:

  • Five additional ambulances
  • Four Sprint Units
  • Two logistic support vans

Officials say a total of nine new ambulances will be ready for use by the start of parades this weekend (Feb. 10-12) and 11 by Mardi Gras day on Feb. 21. The group is only apart of the first batch the city will acquire this year.

The New Orleans Police Department is also expected to receive almost 800 new SUV’s and cruisers.

Suspect fatally shoots man at New Orleans bus stop, evades police after running into nearby Walmart

Cantrell and officials say the current fleet was aging and needed an upgrade as Montaño expressed a great percentage of city employees do most of their work in the vehicles.

“Almost 70 percent of City employees are in vehicles, and it matters immensely that they have upgraded equipment. Since year one of this administration, we have been working to fix our aging fleet, and now with our budget surplus, we are collectively investing $50 million into City equipment with the support of the New Orleans City Council,” said CAO Gilbert Montaño.

Chief Salmeron says EMS workers can not properly do their jobs if there are no vehicle to respond to the emergency calls.

“These additional ambulances and other units will certainly bolster our fleet and get us where we need to be going into parades this weekend. “Thank you Mayor, CAO and the entire administration and City government for this big win for our city. Public safety is at the top of the Mayor’s mind, every minute of every day; we see your commitment,” said Chief Salmeron.

Oscar Mayer Weinermobile to roll through NOLA area, here’s where to get your fix

Mayor Cantrell said the fleet is coming in just at the peak of Carnival season and will be used in their efforts to keep residents and visitors safe. The new line of vehicles will eliminate the city’s need for contracted units from Acadian.

“Public safety has been and will remain our top priority. New Orleans EMS serves as a national model for innovational pre-hospital care as the only ground ambulance service in the State of Louisiana administering blood to trauma patients. These units give EMS personnel top-of-the-line equipment to continue their innovative work to keep our residents and visitors of New Orleans safe. We began looking to improve our City’s fleet as we received the second allocation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell

The nearly $50 million price tag of the fleet also includes the maintenance and upkeep of the new vehicles giving them the green light to phase out some of the older units.

“We work to support the heroes and first responders that serve the City of New Orleans. With that, we welcome these new vehicles to the fleet and wish them a long service life,” said Maurice IV. “

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox8live.com

ZURIK: Police monitor warns of potential conflicts in Vappie investigation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Independent Police Monitor is voicing concerns about a potential conflict of interest in the New Orleans Police Department’s investigation into an officer highlighted in a series of Fox 8 investigations. Stella Cziment wrote a letter to City Council President J.P. Morrell and City Attorney...
louisianaradionetwork.com

As auto burglaries burgeon in Louisiana, Metairie lawmaker proposes bill to crackdown on thieves

A Jefferson Parish lawmaker has filed legislation that would crack down on thieves who break into people’s cars, by stiffening their minimum sentence. Metairie Republican state Representative Laurie Schlegel says her House Bill 16 would impose stiffer penalties on persons who commit a string of burglaries or any burglary within a mile of any fair, festival, entertainment or sports event, or parade.
METAIRIE, LA
fox8live.com

ZURIK: Lopsided investigations and inconsistent punishment alleged within NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The public integrity bureau is the branch of the NOPD responsible for investigating complaints against officers. Some say the outcome of those investigations boils down to who you know. They say while some officers receive strict punishments for minor infractions, others have dozens of complaints against them, and only receive a slap on the wrist.
WDSU

Young man shot, injured in Central City

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a young man was shot in Central City. It happened just before 11 p.m. on Friday in the 1800 block of Terpsichore Street. The minor was transported to a local hospital for treatment. · Get the WDSU News...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

One dead, two hurt in single vehicle crash on Washington Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one and sent two others to the hospital. It happened just before midnight Friday on Washington Avenue near Short Street. Investigators say the vehicle crashed into a concrete bridge for unknown reasons, ejecting one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

42K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy