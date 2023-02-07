Bedford’s Housing Trust Votes to Issue Request for Proposal on Disposal of 23 Winterberry Way

Read full article on original website
Related
Letter to the Editor: Bedford Resident Rebuts Hanscom Proposal
Here are some reasons to say “No” to the Hanscom Proposal, referencing Mike Rosenberg’s article in The Bedford Citizen. https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/2023/02/fuel-farm-planned-for-new-hanscom-hangar-complex/. Taxi lanes to support “Group 4 heavier planes”. “Corporate jets are getting pretty large these days” says Thomas Kinton, the developer’s consultant and a former Massport...
Letter to the Editor: Community Should be Involved in Hanscom Expansion Project
I am writing to you to raise some issues with the proposed Northfield Expansion at Hanscom Field in Bedford. Our community, Hartwell Farms on Kendall Court off of Hartwell Road, is the home to about 200 multi-ethnic residents ranging from very young children to senior citizens. The development has been...
Letter to the Editor: Town Should Hold Meeting on Hanscom North Airfield Project
As an almost 30 year resident, I respectfully, and urgently call on Sarah Stanton, Bedford Town Manager and the Bedford Select Board to host an in-person special meeting for residents about the Hanscom North Airfield Project. To be meaningful, the meeting must include the Developers and Massport, and allow residents to ask questions. The people are looking to you.
Potential Fire Station Designers Gather at Town Hall for Information Session
The process leading to a new fire station in Bedford is picking up speed. Representatives of eight design firms attended a 15-minute informational meeting in Town Hall Tuesday morning. Proposals from any or all of them, and any others who have read the town’s request for quotes on the project,...
Letter to the Editor: Bedford Should Move Ahead with Fire Station Site as Approved by Voters
In John Stella’s Feb. 6 letter, he offers no proof – or even a single example – that the Preservation Collaborative’s report is inaccurate. Simply asserting that the Historical Society has the correct information – and the Collaborative is incorrect – doesn’t make it so. Historical research is not a “one and done” endeavor; our historical understanding evolves all the time. That’s what historians as a discipline do: they continually re-examine historical events and people and places that we think we already know all about. They challenge presumptions and narratives that have been passed down as “fact” by re-testing and re-authenticating evidence that has been collected and examining sources that were ignored or overlooked in the past – much like the work done in the Preservation Collaborative’s investigation. New evidence is found, old evidence is discredited, old evidence is re-contextualized in light of new evidence, etc. Their work forces us to confront uncomfortable truths sometimes: slavery wasn’t just a southern problem, America is not technically a democracy, and the Salem witch trials weren’t the result of ergot poisoning. The difference between the work historians do and the beliefs of the members of an historical society is like the difference between a police department and armchair sleuths.
Minutes of the December Restoration Advisory Board for Bedford’s Naval Weapons Industrial Reserve Plant (NWIRP)
Please note: Below is a legal notice, posted without edit at the request of the posting organization. NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF DECEMBER 2022 RESTORATION ADVISORY BOARD MEETING MINUTES FOR NAVAL WEAPONS INDUSTRIAL RESERVE PLANT BEDFORD. The Naval Weapons Industrial Reserve Plant (NWIRP) Bedford Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) meeting minutes from...
Superintendent’s Update: February 10
Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for February 10, 2023, including hateful graffiti at BHS, National School Counselor Week, Choral Vertical Concert, Congratulations to Bedford Alum Natalie Lewis, Black History Month Event, BSU Field Trip, CSF Bedford Dollars for Scholars Trivia Night, Budget Update, Special Education, Town Meeting Survey, Kindergarten Registration, William James College INTERFACE Referral Service Affiliation, Helpline, BEF Black and White Birthday Bash!, District Calendar, Bedford Safe Campaign, Naviance, ESSA Report Card, Feb Vacation week, and Remote Superintendent Search Forums.
Meet the School Superintendent Candidates via Zoom on Feb. 13
Submitted by Chairman Brad Morrison for the Bedford School Committee. We have invited each of the four finalists in our search for Superintendent of Schools to join a virtual session for discussion with Bedford Community members. We will hold the session by zoom on Monday, Feb. 13. The candidates will each visit for an hour:
The Bedford Citizen Welcomes Elizabeth Hacala and John MacPhee to Leadership Positions
Elizabeth Hacala and John MacPhee were elected President and Treasurer respectively at the most recent meeting of The Citizen’s Board of Directors on January 26. Hacala is a life-time resident of Bedford with the exception of a few years working on the west coast. She has been a volunteer, employee, and Board member at The Bedford Citizen. She began her connection with The Citizen by reporting on numerous town boards as both volunteer and paid reporter.
Integrity of Buehler Ponds Leads List of Preservation Projects
Protection of the integrity of the bucolic Buehler ponds leads the relatively modest community preservation projects list for fiscal year 2024. The Bedford Select Board at its Jan. 30 meeting recommended approval of the projects, which will ultimately be decided at Annual Town Meeting on March 27. The entire community...
BPS Superintendent Interviews: Dr. June Saba-Maguire
The Bedford School Committee interviewed each of the four finalists for superintendent of schools on Monday and Tuesday. Each session was 90 minutes. This is the fourth of four stories on the candidates. For 29 years, Dr. June Saba-Maguire has worked for the Brockton Public Schools, where she is now...
BPS Superintendent Interviews: Dr. Portia Bonner
The Bedford School Committee interviewed each of the four finalists for superintendent of schools on Monday and Tuesday. Each session was 90 minutes. This is the first of four stories on the candidates. Dr. Portia Bonner has worked as a biology teacher, department chair, vocational school principal, assistant superintendent, school...
BPS Superintendent Interviews: Cliff Chuang
The Bedford School Committee interviewed each of the four finalists for superintendent of schools on Monday and Tuesday. Each session was 90 minutes. This is the second of four stories on the candidates. Cliff Chuang, senior associate commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, acknowledged that he...
Real Estate Transfers ~ Jan. 19, 2023
The Bedford Citizen posts real estate transfers through an agreement with The Warren Group. 21 Pickman Drive #21, a six-room Condominium/Free-Standing, built in 1992:. Sold by Robert C Ricci T and Robert Ricci on 12/20/2022 to Richard Ferris for $830,000. 24 Lewis Road #24, a five-room Condominium/Free-Standing, built in 1958:
BPS Superintendent Interviews: Dr. Matthew Janger
The Bedford School Committee interviewed each of the four finalists for superintendent of schools on Monday and Tuesday. Each session was 90 minutes. This is the three of four stories on the candidates. Dr. Matthew Janger told the Bedford School Committee in his 90-minute superintendent finalist interview on Monday that...
Bedford-Based Edinburg Center Helps Dream Come True for 79-year old Woman
Doris Breton, who has cerebral palsy and lives in a group home, has always dreamed of being a beautiful bride wearing a fancy gown. Recently, The Edinburg Center in Bedford helped Breton say ‘yes to the dress’ at an Andover bridal shop. “When she entered the shop and...
JGMS Heart Awards for January
Submitted by Jonathon Hartunian, John Glenn Middle School Principal. At John Glenn Middle School we act in a way that shows Honor, Empathy, Acceptance, Responsibility, and Tenacity. Our students put forth great effort to display our core values and each month we recognize the students who have represented what JGMS stands for with the HEART Award.
Investigation Underway After Racial Slurs Found in ‘Various Places’ at Bedford High School
Law enforcement and school authorities are investigating the source of racial slurs reported to the administration at Bedford High School on Monday afternoon. Principal Heather Galante, in an email to the BHS community, said the writing was “in various places throughout the high school.”. She asked parents to “reach...
A Night of History at Bedford High School’s Annual Fair
The 19th Annual Bedford High School History Fair was well organized, well attended, and filled with excitement as students shared their work. This recent event featured an exhibition of students’ projects in various formats. Participating students were members of the U.S. History II high honors classes researching this year’s...
CSF of Bedford Dollars for Scholars Virtual Trivia Night – Friday, February 10 – Still Time to Enter
This Friday kicks off the fundraising for the annual Dollars for Scholars program serving Bedford and Hanscom students. So if you know things, or know someone who knows things like:. A: Question: Which film became the first to be directed by a woman to gross more than $100 million at...
