Superintendent’s Update: February 10
Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for February 10, 2023, including hateful graffiti at BHS, National School Counselor Week, Choral Vertical Concert, Congratulations to Bedford Alum Natalie Lewis, Black History Month Event, BSU Field Trip, CSF Bedford Dollars for Scholars Trivia Night, Budget Update, Special Education, Town Meeting Survey, Kindergarten Registration, William James College INTERFACE Referral Service Affiliation, Helpline, BEF Black and White Birthday Bash!, District Calendar, Bedford Safe Campaign, Naviance, ESSA Report Card, Feb Vacation week, and Remote Superintendent Search Forums.
Letter to the Editor: Town Should Hold Meeting on Hanscom North Airfield Project
As an almost 30 year resident, I respectfully, and urgently call on Sarah Stanton, Bedford Town Manager and the Bedford Select Board to host an in-person special meeting for residents about the Hanscom North Airfield Project. To be meaningful, the meeting must include the Developers and Massport, and allow residents to ask questions. The people are looking to you.
The Bedford Citizen Welcomes Elizabeth Hacala and John MacPhee to Leadership Positions
Elizabeth Hacala and John MacPhee were elected President and Treasurer respectively at the most recent meeting of The Citizen’s Board of Directors on January 26. Hacala is a life-time resident of Bedford with the exception of a few years working on the west coast. She has been a volunteer, employee, and Board member at The Bedford Citizen. She began her connection with The Citizen by reporting on numerous town boards as both volunteer and paid reporter.
Letter to the Editor: Carlisle Road Project Would Strain Bedford’s Infrastructure
I am against the overreaching development proposed for Carlisle Road. In particular I think two 3 story apartment buildings with a garage parking under them are terribly out of place and unnecessary. Because of economic conditions such as interest rates and the real estate market the only way the developer...
Letter to the Editor: Bedford Should Move Ahead with Fire Station Site as Approved by Voters
In John Stella’s Feb. 6 letter, he offers no proof – or even a single example – that the Preservation Collaborative’s report is inaccurate. Simply asserting that the Historical Society has the correct information – and the Collaborative is incorrect – doesn’t make it so. Historical research is not a “one and done” endeavor; our historical understanding evolves all the time. That’s what historians as a discipline do: they continually re-examine historical events and people and places that we think we already know all about. They challenge presumptions and narratives that have been passed down as “fact” by re-testing and re-authenticating evidence that has been collected and examining sources that were ignored or overlooked in the past – much like the work done in the Preservation Collaborative’s investigation. New evidence is found, old evidence is discredited, old evidence is re-contextualized in light of new evidence, etc. Their work forces us to confront uncomfortable truths sometimes: slavery wasn’t just a southern problem, America is not technically a democracy, and the Salem witch trials weren’t the result of ergot poisoning. The difference between the work historians do and the beliefs of the members of an historical society is like the difference between a police department and armchair sleuths.
Letter to the Editor: Bedford Historical Society Has Correct Information on Bacon House at 139 The Great Road
Many Bedford residents agree that the town made a big mistake and that the wrong place to put the fire station is the Bacon historic house/carriage house at 139 Great Road. Everyone knows this is the wrong proposed move. According to the Bedford Historical Society, the Bacon house/carriage house was built in 1836. This house was the oldest historic house still standing in this town. Both houses are on the National Register of Historic Places with construction dates of 1836. This house should be saved and preserved for future generations.
JGMS Heart Awards for January
Submitted by Jonathon Hartunian, John Glenn Middle School Principal. At John Glenn Middle School we act in a way that shows Honor, Empathy, Acceptance, Responsibility, and Tenacity. Our students put forth great effort to display our core values and each month we recognize the students who have represented what JGMS stands for with the HEART Award.
A Night of History at Bedford High School’s Annual Fair
The 19th Annual Bedford High School History Fair was well organized, well attended, and filled with excitement as students shared their work. This recent event featured an exhibition of students’ projects in various formats. Participating students were members of the U.S. History II high honors classes researching this year’s...
BPS Superintendent Interviews: Dr. Portia Bonner
The Bedford School Committee interviewed each of the four finalists for superintendent of schools on Monday and Tuesday. Each session was 90 minutes. This is the first of four stories on the candidates. Dr. Portia Bonner has worked as a biology teacher, department chair, vocational school principal, assistant superintendent, school...
Bedford’s Housing Trust Votes to Issue Request for Proposal on Disposal of 23 Winterberry Way
Now that the town has purchased the property at 23 Winterberry Way, the question before the Municipal Affordable Housing Trust last week was – how best to carry out necessary renovations and manage the resale of the three-bedroom home, which will continue to remain in the town’s affordable home inventory.
BPS Superintendent Interviews: Dr. June Saba-Maguire
The Bedford School Committee interviewed each of the four finalists for superintendent of schools on Monday and Tuesday. Each session was 90 minutes. This is the fourth of four stories on the candidates. For 29 years, Dr. June Saba-Maguire has worked for the Brockton Public Schools, where she is now...
Meet the School Superintendent Candidates via Zoom on Feb. 13
Submitted by Chairman Brad Morrison for the Bedford School Committee. We have invited each of the four finalists in our search for Superintendent of Schools to join a virtual session for discussion with Bedford Community members. We will hold the session by zoom on Monday, Feb. 13. The candidates will each visit for an hour:
‘Fuel Farm’ Planned for New Hanscom Hangar Complex
Monday evening’s three-hour “consultation session” on the proposed construction of a complex of 27 hangars on the north side of Hanscom Field elicited voices in protest, as well as some new information. One surprise was the news that there are plans for a “fuel farm” near the...
BPS Superintendent Interviews: Dr. Matthew Janger
The Bedford School Committee interviewed each of the four finalists for superintendent of schools on Monday and Tuesday. Each session was 90 minutes. This is the three of four stories on the candidates. Dr. Matthew Janger told the Bedford School Committee in his 90-minute superintendent finalist interview on Monday that...
Real Estate Transfers ~ Jan. 19, 2023
The Bedford Citizen posts real estate transfers through an agreement with The Warren Group. 21 Pickman Drive #21, a six-room Condominium/Free-Standing, built in 1992:. Sold by Robert C Ricci T and Robert Ricci on 12/20/2022 to Richard Ferris for $830,000. 24 Lewis Road #24, a five-room Condominium/Free-Standing, built in 1958:
Bedford-Based Edinburg Center Helps Dream Come True for 79-year old Woman
Doris Breton, who has cerebral palsy and lives in a group home, has always dreamed of being a beautiful bride wearing a fancy gown. Recently, The Edinburg Center in Bedford helped Breton say ‘yes to the dress’ at an Andover bridal shop. “When she entered the shop and...
Cub Scout Annual Pinewood Derby Tradition Continues
Bedford Cub Scout Pack 194 held its annual Pinewood Derby race on Sunday, January 29. The event was hosted at and sponsored in part by the Bedford American Legion Post 221. Over 70 cars were entered in Bedford’s 2023 derby, including cars created by the scouts, and also by siblings and family members. Each car starts with a simple kit that contains a block of pine wood, nails, and plastic wheels. Scouts then complete car designs with the help of caregivers and leaders, including pack-led weekly wood shop build events during the month of January. All of the cars must be built and designed to meet stringent national derby specifications, including materials used, final size and weight, wheel alignment, axel visibility, and other design constraints.
An Obituary: Therese Regina Simmons
Teri Simmons passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 with family by her side at Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln, MA. where she volunteered for years. Born in 1943 in Albany New York to Charles and Helen Simmons, Teri attended Kenwood Academy and studied at the Katie Gibbs School in Miami and then went on to work as an Executive Assistant at ADP for many years.
Bedford Students on Shawsheen Valley Technical High School’s Honor Roll
Submitted by Shawsheen Valley Technical High School. Bedford students Landon Babot and Benjamin Skorik made High Honor Roll at Shawsheen Valley Technical High School this past quarter. 16 Bedford students achieved Honor Roll. They are: Taylor Bailey, Layla Bassett, Alice Bollinger, Tyler Card, Owen Coltran, Grant Cook, Tyler Hardy, Karson...
An Obituary: April Kay Delano
April Kay Delano, age 52, of Bedford and formerly of Lynn, died on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Born in Houston, Texas, she was the daughter of Carolyn (McGinnis) Delano and step-daughter of Tom Speropolous of Chelsea, the daughter of the late Jerry Delano, and the mother of Karen Anne Butler of Bedford. She was also the sister of the late Maston Wagers who died in 2009.
