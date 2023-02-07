ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, MI

fordauthority.com

Ford EV Battery Plant Might End Up In Mid-Michigan

FoMoCo and Chinese EV battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) have been looking for a location to build a new Ford EV battery plant in either the U.S. or Mexico for some time now, a search that previously included the state of Virginia. However, Governor Glenn Youngkin rejected those plans – citing the company’s Chinese roots – nixing a $3.5 billion dollar facility that was reportedly set to employ around 2,500 people. That decision drew criticism from Youngkin’s Democratic counterparts – chiefly, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who has been clear that her state is more than willing to play host to that future Ford EV battery plant, which is reportedly “aggressively pursuing” the project. Now, according to The Detroit News, this potential Ford EV battery plant could be built in mid-Michigan, too.
MICHIGAN STATE
buffalonynews.net

Ferguson Development Continues to Advance Michigan's Economy

LANSING, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Led by Joel Ferguson of Ferguson Development, the Red Cedar Project is a 33-acre $265 million mixed-use development that offers potential for regional transformation. Located on a long-abandoned Red Cedar golf course, now connecting the State Capitol to Michigan State University...
LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan nursing home owner ordered to pay nearly $70,000 for not paying managers overtime

The owner and operator of three nursing homes in Michigan had to pay back nearly $70,000 to nursing home managers who were not paid overtime, as the result of a federal investigation. The U.S. Department of Labor’s wage and hour division said Tuesday that it recovered $69,022 in back wages and damages owed to managers at Beaconshire Nursing Center and Westwood Nursing Center, both in Detroit, and Chesaning Nursing Center, which is located in Chesaning, about a...
DETROIT, MI
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Michigan Gelding Positive for Strangles

A 17-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Shiawassee County, Michigan, tested positive for strangles in February 1 after developing nasal discharge on January 30. The horse is now recovering. Two additional cases are suspected, and one additional horse is exposed. The affected horses are under voluntary quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is...
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
OnlyInYourState

This Hawaiian Restaurant In Michigan Will Transport You Straight To The Islands

The Great Lake State has a melting pot of delicious food from all over the world including Polish cooking and authentic Mexican fare. You can even enjoy heavenly Hawaiian offerings at this restaurant in East Lansing, Michigan. If you’ve never had the pleasure of trying this fresh and filling cuisine, stop at this tasty spot for a one-of-a-kind experience.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

15-year-old Mason racing driver set to start the season off strong in F4 U.S. Championship

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eric Wisniewski, 15, is ready to take on the competition as the F4 U.S. Championship powered by Honda kicks off its season at Nola Motorsports Park. “I am thrilled to be starting the season off at Nola Motorsports Park,” said Wisniewski. “I have been preparing all off-season, and I am confident that I have what it takes to compete at the highest level. I am grateful to RE/MAX Commercial Group and Southside Auto Sales for giving me this opportunity and to my team Jay Howard Driver Development for their support.”
LANSING, MI

