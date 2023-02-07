Read full article on original website
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
Ford EV Battery Plant Might End Up In Mid-Michigan
FoMoCo and Chinese EV battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) have been looking for a location to build a new Ford EV battery plant in either the U.S. or Mexico for some time now, a search that previously included the state of Virginia. However, Governor Glenn Youngkin rejected those plans – citing the company’s Chinese roots – nixing a $3.5 billion dollar facility that was reportedly set to employ around 2,500 people. That decision drew criticism from Youngkin’s Democratic counterparts – chiefly, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who has been clear that her state is more than willing to play host to that future Ford EV battery plant, which is reportedly “aggressively pursuing” the project. Now, according to The Detroit News, this potential Ford EV battery plant could be built in mid-Michigan, too.
Consumers Energy offers 30,000 thermostats to help Michiganders with winter heating costs
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is providing 30,000 Google Nest smart thermostats to financially vulnerable natural gas customers in Michigan to help customers who are facing high household costs. “Consumers Energy remains committed to helping our friends and neighbors, in the coldest days of winter and as the temperatures...
Ferguson Development Continues to Advance Michigan's Economy
LANSING, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Led by Joel Ferguson of Ferguson Development, the Red Cedar Project is a 33-acre $265 million mixed-use development that offers potential for regional transformation. Located on a long-abandoned Red Cedar golf course, now connecting the State Capitol to Michigan State University...
Look Inside The Abandoned Younkers In The Meridian Mall
If you grew up in the Lansing area, this is definitely a store that resonates with many of us here in the area. The mall itself has been in the community now since 1969. That means the meridian mall has been serving Lansing residents for nearly 50 years. The mall...
Two More West Michigan Bed Bath and Beyond Stores Shutting Down
Bed Bath & Beyond has announced even more stores that are closing for good - and two are in West Michigan. Which West Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond Stores are Closing?. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond announced they'd be closing 150 stores nationwide amid ongoing financial struggles. We shared...
Michigan nursing home owner ordered to pay nearly $70,000 for not paying managers overtime
The owner and operator of three nursing homes in Michigan had to pay back nearly $70,000 to nursing home managers who were not paid overtime, as the result of a federal investigation. The U.S. Department of Labor’s wage and hour division said Tuesday that it recovered $69,022 in back wages and damages owed to managers at Beaconshire Nursing Center and Westwood Nursing Center, both in Detroit, and Chesaning Nursing Center, which is located in Chesaning, about a...
This Michigan City is Officially the Best Place to Live in America
Welcome to Michigan! The official home of the "Best Place to Live in America", but we already knew that. Michigan has landed smack dap on the top of a recently released list by Study Finds of the "Best Places to Live in America". The list was a ranking of the top 5 places to live as suggested by experts.
Michigan Gelding Positive for Strangles
A 17-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Shiawassee County, Michigan, tested positive for strangles in February 1 after developing nasal discharge on January 30. The horse is now recovering. Two additional cases are suspected, and one additional horse is exposed. The affected horses are under voluntary quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is...
Michigan university union demands police 'abolition,' no-cost abortions, 'gender-affirming care'
University of Michigan's graduate student labor union demanded the abolition of campus police and expanded access to abortion during bargaining sessions with university officials.
Tiny Michigan village’s demolition plans may be small but could be a huge difference-maker
LENNON, MI -- The scope of the demolition that’s being pursued in Lennon isn’t enough to get noticed in a bigger city, but in a little village that’s less than one square mile, the potential change in the commercial landscape couldn’t be bigger. Officials for the...
Powerball results for 02/06/23; 1 winner of $754 million jackpot
LANSING, MI – A player in Washington was the lone winner of the $754 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Monday, Feb. 6. That jackpot is the fifth largest in the game’s history and ninth largest in U.S. history. The drawing on Wednesday, Feb. 8 will...
Lake Lansing Road exit ramp on US-127 south reopened
The accident in Ingham County was first reported at 8:02 a.m.
Grand Ledge High School graduate opens new rail bike tour business
This story to the tracks starts in the classroom of Grand Ledge High School (GLHS). Just a few years ago, Macie Hefron walked the halls of GLHS as a student.
Electric scooter rider hit by car at Grand River & Hagadorn intersection
6 News was on the scene when it happened and said there was no visible blood but the person who was hit was laying on the ground before 9-1-1 was called.
This Hawaiian Restaurant In Michigan Will Transport You Straight To The Islands
The Great Lake State has a melting pot of delicious food from all over the world including Polish cooking and authentic Mexican fare. You can even enjoy heavenly Hawaiian offerings at this restaurant in East Lansing, Michigan. If you’ve never had the pleasure of trying this fresh and filling cuisine, stop at this tasty spot for a one-of-a-kind experience.
15-year-old Mason racing driver set to start the season off strong in F4 U.S. Championship
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eric Wisniewski, 15, is ready to take on the competition as the F4 U.S. Championship powered by Honda kicks off its season at Nola Motorsports Park. “I am thrilled to be starting the season off at Nola Motorsports Park,” said Wisniewski. “I have been preparing all off-season, and I am confident that I have what it takes to compete at the highest level. I am grateful to RE/MAX Commercial Group and Southside Auto Sales for giving me this opportunity and to my team Jay Howard Driver Development for their support.”
What it All Means: Breaking Down the Retirement Tax and Earned Income Tax Credit
What it All Means: Breaking Down the Retirement Tax and Earned Income Tax Credit. Over the past month, and for the foreseeable future, the biggest debate in Lansing is tax relief. Tax code can be one of the most confusing aspects of state law so 9&10 News wanted to dive...
Sparrow names first woman hospital president
She's the first female president in the hospital's 127-year history.
It’s Illegal and Dangerous to Take Photos at These Lansing Locations
We live in a very selfie-first kind of society. There are rules for the best selfie, but what about places you cannot selfie?. Yeah, there are a few of them, and do you know where they are?. Wait! You Can't Selfie There!. It's a place you probably wouldn't think of...
No Mow May is coming to Jackson, despite concerns from city workers
JACKSON, MI – Backyard lawns will be growing a little longer in Jackson this spring, with the city council’s approval to participate in No Mow May, an effort to help bees and other pollinators thrive. But not everyone is happy with the decision, with some city officials saying...
