10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
Raccoon Hitches Ride to a Distribution Center in Boulder, Gets Stuck in Wall Before Giving a 45 Minute Chase in StoreZack LoveBoulder, CO
Louisville Pop-Up Dinner Celebrates the PhilippinesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
q95fm.net
Kentucky State Police Warns Public of E-Mail Scam
Kentucky State Police, Post 5, in Campbellsburg, has been contacted by a concerned citizen regarding an email scam in our area. The citizen has received an email from someone stating they are with Best Buy-Geek Squad and they are being charged $349.99 for a maintenance plan. When contacting the number provided in the email, the scammer advised that they would issue a refund and an additional $50 for the inconvenience while gaining access to the citizen’s bank account. The scammer then makes an error on the refund and requests you go to your bank to complete a wire transfer. Fortunately for this citizen, no money was removed from their bank account, and the bank teller was able to close that account.
This Kentucky City Is Among The Cheapest Staycation Spots In The US
Travel Lens compiled a list of the cheapest staycation destinations in the US.
Wave 3
Business owner accused of not performing work he was contracted for
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville business owner has been arrested on charges that he took thousands of dollars from a business client and never provided the service he agreed to perform. Timothy Ray Hatler, 66, is charged with one count of theft by deception over $10,000. He was taken...
Advocate
Trans Woman Zachee Imanitwitaho Shot to Death in Louisville
Zachee Imanitwitaho, a 26-year-old Black transgender woman, was shot and killed just outside her workplace in Louisville, Ky., last Friday. Zachee had immigrated to the U.S. from Rwanda in 2019 and worked at the JBS meat-processing plant in Louisville. A coworker at the plant, Edilberto Lores-Reyes, 58, has been charged with her murder, local TV station WHAS reports. Police say he turned himself in.
Wave 3
Social media craze has thieves breaking into and stealing cars in broad daylight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A social media craze has car thieves targeting Hyundais and Kias. From schools to our own parking lot here at WAVE, cars are getting broken into and stolen. We’ve reported on the videos that show how to break into Kias and Hyundais that have been all...
Wave 3
Police: Man with filled syringe tried to enter school playground during recess
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Afternoon recess at one JCPS school was disrupted after someone tried to get into the area where children were playing. Mark J. Williamson, 51, of Louisville, is charged with criminal trespassing, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Around Noon February 8, Williamson...
WKYT 27
New details in Kentucky liquor store raids
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
clarksvilletoday.com
Shawn Richard kicks thru door of parent’s home when they won’t let him inside
Police say 18-year-old Shawn Richard was living in Louisville, KY, for the past two weeks before showing up at his parent’s home on Aurora Drive on February 6 at 1:53 a.m., banging on the door, demanding to be let inside. His parents denied him entry to the home, and he kicked through the glass door, valued at $650. Richard was charged with vandalism and transported to booking.
Wave 3
3 arrests, few answers for family of slain teen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Monday, LMPD announced the third arrest in the murder of a local teen, but it did not end the lingering questions of a grieving family. 16-year-old Draven Daniel was shot dead in an alley in the Shawnee neighborhood on Dec. 6. Police have since arrested...
wdrb.com
UofL Police arrest 3 juveniles in connection with string of on-campus robberies, some armed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville Police have made arrests in a string of on-campus robberies. Campus police Maj. Oscar Chavez told WDRB News Thursday that three juveniles had been arrested. Chavez said there was a string of armed robberies where cars were stolen and later recovered. He added...
spectrumnews1.com
'It's amazing': Louisville program helps people become homeowners
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s been around for decades, but you might not know it exists. We’re talking about a program in Louisville that helps people become homeowners. Yarnell Griffin bought a new house in Dec. 2022, and she absolutely loves it. Griffin was born and raised in...
wdrb.com
'We take care of our own' | Radcliff mother overwhelmed by community support after losing home in fire
RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly a week after losing just about everything she and her two sons owned in an electric fire, a Hardin County woman is picking up the pieces with some help from the community. Thursday, crews were cleaning up what's left of Savannah Mitchell's home. A painful...
Officials: 2 more Louisville coffee shops violated labor law, repay $188K to workers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two additional Louisville coffee shops have repaid their workers following a federal investigation by the Department of Labor (DOL). The department's Wage and Hour Division found both Please & Thank You and Sunergos Coffee "redistributed tips and diverted workers' tips to managers improperly," according to a press release.
k105.com
Northern Ky. man jailed after allegedly molesting 2 children under 12
A northern Kentucky man has been accused of molesting two children younger than 12, according to Kentucky State Police. The investigation began in late January when state police received an allegation of juveniles being sexually abused in Owen County. The initial allegation, police said, involved two children, ages five and 13.
wdrb.com
Metro Council closer to banning NDAs for some businesses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New rules up for talks in Metro Council take direct aim at businesses making secret agreements. The ordinance proposed would ban companies that receive more than $50,000 in taxpayer money from entering into a non-disclosure agreement related to sexual assault or harassment with an employee. The...
953wiki.com
Suspicious activity lands Madison Woman in Jail
February 4, 2023, Madison Police responded to suspicious activity in the 500 block of Ivy Tech Drive. Caller reported a female rolling around on the ground. Officers Kyle Potter and Curtis Shelpman responded. Upon arrival, Officers located Justice R. U. Heiderman 27, Madison, Indiana, sitting on a curb, near her...
Wave 3
Woman causes disruption inside JCPS school forcing lockdown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is facing multiple charges after causing a disturbance inside a JCPS elementary school building. Jamescha Whiteside, 31, of Louisville, was arrested February 8 by JCPS police. She is charged with receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of a firearm on school property, resisting arrest, terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.
Wave 3
Man charged with threatening restaurant patrons with laser-sighted handgun
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested in Hardin County on a warrant charging him with pointing a gun a patrons in a restaurant in Jefferson County one year ago. Chaz Michael Thomas Lancaster, 33, of Louisville, was arrested February 6 by Kentucky State Police. He is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on two counts of wanton endangerment.
Wave 3
Man taken to hospital after California neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after he was shot in the California neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers were called on Thursday at about 6:15 a.m. to the 2000 block of Howard Street for a shooting report. The officers found a man shot when they got there and...
kentuckylantern.com
Humana supports prenatal care for Black moms with $120,000 in grants, goal is ‘health equity’
To “improve access to quality prenatal care in Kentucky for Black moms,” Humana announced Tuesday it will give $120,000 in grants to three organizations. Humana’s Healthy Horizons made the move in response to a March of Dimes report last year that awarded Kentucky a failing grade on key indicators of maternal health. The commonwealth was one of only nine states and Puerto Rico to get a failing rating.
