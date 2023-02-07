ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

q95fm.net

Kentucky State Police Warns Public of E-Mail Scam

Kentucky State Police, Post 5, in Campbellsburg, has been contacted by a concerned citizen regarding an email scam in our area. The citizen has received an email from someone stating they are with Best Buy-Geek Squad and they are being charged $349.99 for a maintenance plan. When contacting the number provided in the email, the scammer advised that they would issue a refund and an additional $50 for the inconvenience while gaining access to the citizen’s bank account. The scammer then makes an error on the refund and requests you go to your bank to complete a wire transfer. Fortunately for this citizen, no money was removed from their bank account, and the bank teller was able to close that account.
CAMPBELLSBURG, KY
Advocate

Trans Woman Zachee Imanitwitaho Shot to Death in Louisville

Zachee Imanitwitaho, a 26-year-old Black transgender woman, was shot and killed just outside her workplace in Louisville, Ky., last Friday. Zachee had immigrated to the U.S. from Rwanda in 2019 and worked at the JBS meat-processing plant in Louisville. A coworker at the plant, Edilberto Lores-Reyes, 58, has been charged with her murder, local TV station WHAS reports. Police say he turned himself in.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

New details in Kentucky liquor store raids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
LEXINGTON, KY
clarksvilletoday.com

Shawn Richard kicks thru door of parent’s home when they won’t let him inside

Police say 18-year-old Shawn Richard was living in Louisville, KY, for the past two weeks before showing up at his parent’s home on Aurora Drive on February 6 at 1:53 a.m., banging on the door, demanding to be let inside. His parents denied him entry to the home, and he kicked through the glass door, valued at $650. Richard was charged with vandalism and transported to booking.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Wave 3

3 arrests, few answers for family of slain teen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Monday, LMPD announced the third arrest in the murder of a local teen, but it did not end the lingering questions of a grieving family. 16-year-old Draven Daniel was shot dead in an alley in the Shawnee neighborhood on Dec. 6. Police have since arrested...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

'It's amazing': Louisville program helps people become homeowners

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s been around for decades, but you might not know it exists. We’re talking about a program in Louisville that helps people become homeowners. Yarnell Griffin bought a new house in Dec. 2022, and she absolutely loves it. Griffin was born and raised in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Northern Ky. man jailed after allegedly molesting 2 children under 12

A northern Kentucky man has been accused of molesting two children younger than 12, according to Kentucky State Police. The investigation began in late January when state police received an allegation of juveniles being sexually abused in Owen County. The initial allegation, police said, involved two children, ages five and 13.
OWEN COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Metro Council closer to banning NDAs for some businesses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New rules up for talks in Metro Council take direct aim at businesses making secret agreements. The ordinance proposed would ban companies that receive more than $50,000 in taxpayer money from entering into a non-disclosure agreement related to sexual assault or harassment with an employee. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Suspicious activity lands Madison Woman in Jail

February 4, 2023, Madison Police responded to suspicious activity in the 500 block of Ivy Tech Drive. Caller reported a female rolling around on the ground. Officers Kyle Potter and Curtis Shelpman responded. Upon arrival, Officers located Justice R. U. Heiderman 27, Madison, Indiana, sitting on a curb, near her...
MADISON, IN
Wave 3

Woman causes disruption inside JCPS school forcing lockdown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is facing multiple charges after causing a disturbance inside a JCPS elementary school building. Jamescha Whiteside, 31, of Louisville, was arrested February 8 by JCPS police. She is charged with receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of a firearm on school property, resisting arrest, terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man charged with threatening restaurant patrons with laser-sighted handgun

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested in Hardin County on a warrant charging him with pointing a gun a patrons in a restaurant in Jefferson County one year ago. Chaz Michael Thomas Lancaster, 33, of Louisville, was arrested February 6 by Kentucky State Police. He is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on two counts of wanton endangerment.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Man taken to hospital after California neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after he was shot in the California neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers were called on Thursday at about 6:15 a.m. to the 2000 block of Howard Street for a shooting report. The officers found a man shot when they got there and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckylantern.com

Humana supports prenatal care for Black moms with $120,000 in grants, goal is ‘health equity’

To “improve access to quality prenatal care in Kentucky for Black moms,” Humana announced Tuesday it will give $120,000 in grants to three organizations. Humana’s Healthy Horizons made the move in response to a March of Dimes report last year that awarded Kentucky a failing grade on key indicators of maternal health. The commonwealth was one of only nine states and Puerto Rico to get a failing rating.
KENTUCKY STATE

