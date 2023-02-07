Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 4:49 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 3000 block East CR 500S, Warsaw. Tonya S. Arter reported credit card fraud. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incident:. 3:26 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 3300 block Lake City...
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 8:31 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, South SR 14, north of West CR 1200S, Akron. Driver: Andrew D. Cummings, 34, West Dunn Street 1, Fulton. Cummings’ vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $10,000. Pierceton. Officers with the...
inkfreenews.com
Three Injured In Two Separate Crashes On US 31
FULTON COUNTY — Tobias Mullet, 34, Nappanee; Christopher Wallace, 30, Holton and Tyler Newton, 34, LaPaz, sustained injuries in two separate crashes at CR 700N and US 31 Thursday afternoon, Feb. 9. Mullet suffered head injuries and was transported by ambulance to South Bend Memorial Hospital. Wallace suffered what...
abc57.com
Suspect in custody after deadly Elkhart shooting
ELKHART, Ind., --- A male suspect is behind bars after a deadly shooting in Elkhart early Saturday morning. Authorities were called to the 2300 block of W. Lexington Ave. in Elkhart after gunshots were heard around 5:16 a.m. When police arrived, they found a male victim, 37-year-old Thomas Ray Johnson...
inkfreenews.com
Ohio Man Heading To Family Funeral Arrested On OWI Charges
COLUMBIA CITY — An Ohio man heading to a family funeral in Columbia City was arrested in Whitley County for driving while intoxicated. Early in the morning on Friday, Feb. 10, Indiana State Police Master Trooper Todd Reed was patrolling on SR 9, just north of Columbia City. Around...
WNDU
3 hurt in 2 separate crashes in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were hurt in two separate crashes in Fulton County on Thursday afternoon. Emergency crews were called just after 2 p.m. to County Road 700 North and U.S. 31. Police say a 34-year-old Nappanee man crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed head-on into a semi.
abc57.com
One person killed in I-94 crash in La Porte County
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - One person was killed in a crash on I-94, near mile marker 38, on Thursday, according to Indiana State Police. At 10:08 p.m., troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash on eastbound I-94, about two miles west of exit 40 to Michigan City and La Porte.
abc57.com
'Washed' money found at Elkhart businesses
ELKHART, Ind.-- A money scam hit several Elkhart businesses, involving what is called "washed" bills. It's a technique to create counterfeit money, where bills are bleached and reprinted with a higher denomination on the same paper. It was the sophisticated technique that Elkhart police say took them by surprise. "On...
abc57.com
Water main break forms a sinkhole in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind.- A water main break resulted in a sinkhole near the intersection of Lynn Street and Borley Avenue Friday. Mayor Dave Wood shared a photo via Twitter as crews worked to repair the roadway. No vehicles were damaged and no one was injured. Emergency repair work is expected to...
4 hurt in collision at Cass County intersection
Four people were injured, with two of them hospitalized, in a two-vehicle crash at Milton Township intersection Friday.
wfft.com
Police presence at Meijer on Illinois Road: one man arrested
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man was arrested outside the Meijer on Illinois Road Friday afternoon. Authorities say there was a short low-speed chase, after which the man was taken into custody by FWPD.
inkfreenews.com
Munoz Arrested For Strangulation, Domestic Battery
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was arrested after an alleged domestic incident. Luis David Munoz, 28, 316 S. 325E, Warsaw, is charged with strangulation, a level 6 felony; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor. On Feb. 4, a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a domestic dispute...
inkfreenews.com
Millersburg Teenager Arrested After Pursuit With Police
MILFORD — A Millersburg teenager was recently arrested after fleeing from law enforcement while in possession of marijuana and alcohol. Landyn Nicholas Morgan, 19, 512 E. Washington St., Millersburg, is charged with resisting law enforcement, a level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; and illegal possession of alcohol by a minor and reckless driving, both class C misdemeanors.
abc57.com
Elkhart woman dies in crash on County Road 20, 35
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - An Elkhart woman died in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Roads 20 and 35 Monday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the intersection at 9:48 a.m. for the crash. According to the investigation, a 2019 Ford F450...
inkfreenews.com
Shawn A. Collins — PENDING
Shawn A. Collins, 35, Warsaw, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
abc57.com
Three people, including road service employee, injured in Fulton County crash
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. - Three people, including a road service employee, were injured in a crash and subsequent cleanup effort on County Road 700 North and U.S. 31 Thursday afternoon, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. At 2:02 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area for a crash...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. General Audit Corporation v. Jeff Currie d/b/a Currie Roofing v. Austin Miotto d/b/a Quality Restoration and Richard Miotto d/b/a Quality Restoration, $7,008. RealAmerica Management LLC v. William K. Austin, $2,421.03. Sherri Makinson v. Rodney...
WANE-TV
I-69 back open after crash involving semitruck
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Interstate 69 is back to normal after a crash on southbound I-69 southwest of Fort Wayne had one lane closed and a line of traffic backed up. The Indiana Department of Transportation’s (INDOT) Trafficwise website reported a crash on I-69 involving a semitruck between Airport Expressway and Branstrator Road had the right lane closed.
wfft.com
Man found dead at One Stop Store identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has released the name of the man found dead at the One Stop store, 1232 East Creighton Avenue, Tuesday afternoon. The man has been identified as Tawfika Al-Malahi, 52, of Fort Wayne. Police found Al-Malahi at 4:53 p.m. at the...
WNDU
Goshen man pleads guilty to deadly 2022 crash
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man has pleaded guilty to causing a crash that killed a Goshen couple back in June. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Joshua Martinez, 21, entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday.
Comments / 0