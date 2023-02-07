Bedford Cub Scout Pack 194 held its annual Pinewood Derby race on Sunday, January 29. The event was hosted at and sponsored in part by the Bedford American Legion Post 221. Over 70 cars were entered in Bedford’s 2023 derby, including cars created by the scouts, and also by siblings and family members. Each car starts with a simple kit that contains a block of pine wood, nails, and plastic wheels. Scouts then complete car designs with the help of caregivers and leaders, including pack-led weekly wood shop build events during the month of January. All of the cars must be built and designed to meet stringent national derby specifications, including materials used, final size and weight, wheel alignment, axel visibility, and other design constraints.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO