Air Jordan 4 “Olive Canvas” Rumored To Release For Holiday 2023
The Jumpman is taking full advantage of 2023, commemorating the Jordan Year with both new and familiar releases alike. And once the Holiday 2023 season officially begins, we’ll be greeted by much more than the Air Jordan 11 “DMP” and Air Jordan 1 “Satin Bred.” The Air Jordan 4, too, is helping close out the celebration, doing so in a new “Olive Canvas” colorway.
The Nike Air Huarache Craft Gets Ready For Spring In Pink And White Colors
The Nike Air Huarache Craft is a relatively novel model from the brand, but it continues to appear in fresh styles. Ahead of spring, the modified version of Tinker Hatfield’s iconic creation from 1991 has emerged in a predominantly pink look. Mesh, neoprene, and suede components throughout the upper enjoy a soft rose finish that would fit in any Valentine’s Day sneakers list. Pull tabs on the tongue and heel inject a touch of outdoors inspiration, with the “HUARACHE” labeled strip at the spine following suit. Underfoot, the tried-and-proven sole unit gets an exaggerated, rugged makeover. More foam is featured throughout the midsole, while the waffle traction is reworked for improved performance in rough terrain. Furthermore, the tread joins Nike’s sustainability efforts with its up-cycled nature.
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 “Oil Green” (AKA “Seafoam”)
The Air Jordan 4 “Oil Green” has finally surfaced in official Nike images after seven months of being teased. Scheduled to drop in women’s sizing, the unreleased retro sees a color-blocking similar to the original “Fire Red” style from 1989. “White” smooth leather takes over most of the upper, although mesh and TPU panels interrupt. Branding on the tongue label, inner-lining, and eyelets enjoy “Oil Green” flair (which has been widely dubbed “Seafoam”). “Black” enters the mix in a number of gaps throughout the Air Jordan‘s upper and midsole, but it doesn’t detract from the main color’s boldness. No “NIKE AIR” logos appear on the spine, but the Jumpman figures that land on the heel surely won’t impede the women’s AJ4 from becoming a modern classic (we just hope extended sizing is offered).
“Safety Orange” Accents Liven The GS Nike Air Max TW
Introducing the running ecosystem to Air cushioning via its 1978 constructed Nike Tailwind, the silhouette that started it all has since undergone a bevy of disparate constructions and design knives in its over four decades of existence, such as last summers Air Max infused effort. Now coordinating a slew of...
The Nike Air Max 90 Terrascape Appears In Black And Red
With Air Max Day 2023 fast approaching, the Swoosh is gradually expanding upon several of their franchises, including but not limited to the “Terrascape” line-up. The Air Max Terrascape 90, of course, is seeing new colorways much like its siblings, this newly-revealed pair clothed in the classic “Black/Red” palette.
The Nike Air Cross Trainer 3 Low Dons A “Shattered Backboard” Reminiscent Colorway
Following its return back in 2020, the Nike Air Cross Trainer 3 Low has gone on to release numerous inline colorways as well as a collaborative duo with none other than Supreme New York. The silhouette continues to keep up the momentum in 2023, unveiling a “Shattered Backboard” reminiscent colorway via official images.
“Black/University Blue” Takes Over The Latest Nike Air Max 90
Although the Nike Air Max 90 debuted thirty-three years ago, the silhouette continues to play an important role in the Swoosh’s lineup of products. Ahead of spring and summer, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design has emerged in a “Black’ and “University Blue” ensemble. Akin to...
The Jordan Two Trey Prepares Its Own “Lucky Green” Colorway
Jordan Brand is clearly fixated on “Lucky Green,” applying it to classics the likes of the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 3. Even silhouettes beyond the core line-up are receiving a Celtics-friendly makeover, as further evidenced by this newly-revealed Jordan Two Trey. Adding to a healthy supply...
“Stadium Green” Animates This Nike Air Max 95 Next Nature
Currently in its 28th year on the market, the Nike Air Max 95 continues to be sought out by old and new sneaker fans alike. Recently, the beloved design emerged as part of the brand’s Next Nature initiative in a “Stadium Green” makeover. The bulk of the...
Multiple Swooshes Now Adorn The Nike Air Max Plus
Stretched across the near entirety of The Swooshes lifestyle offerings, a collection of disparately colored Swooshes have assembled the latest inline collection for the Beaverton-based brand, now rendering its amalgamation of logos along a clad-black Nike Air Max Plus. Similar to the pitch-dark aesthetic employed across its Air Max 90...
A Brazil-Friendly Nike Air Max Plus Surfaces
Nike has long had a fascination with Brazil, parading its signature green and yellow by way ofthe Dunk Low. And now, the Air Max Plus, too, is following suit, expanding upon the brand’s homage in a way a bit more faithful to the country’s flag. Much of this...
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE
Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
A Wave Of “Cobalt Bliss” Lands On The Nike Air Max 90 Futura
Since its recent debut in early 2022, the Nike Air Max 90 Futura has gone on to explore a seldom yet effective slate of offerings. While tonal cures and casts have been readily employed as of late, a colorful wash of “Cobalt Bliss” now livens the futuristic Air Max tooling.
A Cool Olive And Green Outfit Appears On This Modified Nike Air Max Plus
The Nike Air Max Plus is currently celebrating its 25th birthday. As such, the design is expected to release in dozens of old and new styles – including an olive and black option. Built with speed lacing toggles, the unreleased pair features a mesh and fuse mix of materials...
The Nike Air Force 1 Low Nylon Takes On A Classic “Black/White” Look
As one of the most iconic sneaker designs of all time, the Nike Air Force 1 Low has undergone countless modifications since debuting in 1983. Recently, Bruce Kilgore’s classic creation appeared with nylon panels and a straightforward black and white color scheme. Neither aspect is new to the design,...
Mismatched “University Red” And “Game Royal” Pulses Across The Nike Ja 1
While we were treated to the Nike Ja 1’s initial slate of colorways this past week, Ja Morant’s first signature silhouette with The Swoosh has only just begun to explore the full breadth of its scheduled lineup. As such, the Beaverton brand’s latest signature series is continuing to indulge in 12’s admiration for mismatched ensembles and Nike Tech Fleece Packs.
The Nike Zoom GT Jump Resurfaces In Black And Solar Red
Back in 2021, Nike Basketball lifted the curtain on their “Greater Than” (G.T.) series, whose trio of silhouettes were individually designed to cater to three core movements: cutting, running, and jumping. And though almost two-years-old at this point, the Swoosh is still expanding upon the collection, adding to the calendar a few new colorways of the Nike Zoom GT Jump.
Air Jordan 1 Mid Goes Pink For Valentine’s Day
The Jordan 1 Mid continues to get some shine. If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 1 Mid, then these last few years have been fantastic for you. The Jordan 1 Mid is one of those shoes that is known for being accessible and inexpensive. Additionally, this is an offering that is constantly getting some dope new colorways.
This Murky GS Nike Air Max 95 Receives An Infusion Of “Royal Blue”
The Nike Air Max 95’s clad compositions have coordinated a seldom number of releases since the Summer but as the hallowed Air Max Day approaches, the silhouette is beginning to diversify its increased slate of offerings with a return to its pitch-dark efforts, such as this grade-school exclusive option featuring hits of “Royal Blue”.
The Nike Air Max 90 Goes Greyscale For Its Latest Colorway
The Nike Air Max 90 — not counting the Air Max 90 Futura and Air Max Terrascape 90 — kept it relatively simple throughout much of January. It seems February will continue this trend, as the Tinker Hatfield-designed silhouette has just surfaced in an all-grey colorway. Among the...
