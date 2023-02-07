Read full article on original website
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
Raccoon Hitches Ride to a Distribution Center in Boulder, Gets Stuck in Wall Before Giving a 45 Minute Chase in StoreZack LoveBoulder, CO
Louisville Pop-Up Dinner Celebrates the PhilippinesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Dress For Success Louisville hosting Galentine's Day event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Celebrating sisterhood and self-love is the focus of a free event hosted by Dress For Success Louisville. All women and teenage girls are invited to attend the free Galentine's Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Lyles Mall, 2600 W. Broadway, Louisville, Kentucky.
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Kentucky
What better way to spend the best holiday of the year than with a steamy, cheesy slice of the best pizza in Kentucky! Where can you find it, you ask? Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza restaurant in every state. "We’ve done the detective work to find the best pizza in every state, using a combination of local knowledge, sales figures, rave reviews, and simply following our noses," the magazine said about its process.
Jefferson Mall | Shopping mall in Louisville, Kentucky
Jefferson Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Louisville, Kentucky, the largest city in Kentucky. The mall is located near the intersection of Interstate 65 and Outer Loop in southern Louisville. Jefferson Mall is the only major mall in southern Jefferson County, and the only of Louisville's six regional shopping centers (400,000+ square feet) serving the south and west county; the others are located in the east county.
VIDEO | Students from across Kentucky sing 'National Anthem' in Louisville hotel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Choir students from schools across Kentucky earned widespread applause when they sang the National Anthem inside a downtown Louisville hotel this week. The performance, which has become an annual tradition, took place at the Louisville Hyatt Regency. The students were in town for the Kentucky Music...
Greenberg Trying To Lure $100 Million ‘Dude Perfect World’ Theme Park To Louisville
If you were clutching your pearls about Topgolf coming to town, avert your eyes. According to an email obtained by LEO Weekly, Mayor Craig Greenberg wants Louisville to be the home of Dude Perfect World, a proposed $100 million theme park envisioned by the creators of one of YouTube’s most subscribed-to channels, Dude Perfect.
Jeff Dunham bringing his 'Still Not Canceled' comedy tour to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Comedian Jeff Dunham is stopping in Louisville next month. The "Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled" tour comes to the KFC Yum! Center on March 1 at 7 p.m. Joining Dunham on his tour are his five notorious characters Achmed, Peanut, Walter, José and Bubba J.
Green Tree Mall | Shopping mall in Clarksville, Indiana
Green Tree Mall is an shopping mall located in Clarksville, Indiana, United States. The mall is located off of I-65 about four miles (6 km) north of downtown Louisville. It has a total area of 795,382 square feet (73,893 m2). It was named for a large boundary tree of considerable age that once stood at the location. Currently, there are more than 80 inline stores and 2 major anchor stores (Dillard's and JCPenney). The third anchor was Sears which closed on October 1, 2017.
Louisville's new first lady eager to tackle the job
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Standing alongside her husband, Louisville's newly elected mayor, on election night Rachel Greenberg remembered, "I think in that moment, it’s exciting. But then you get home and it’s like, 'Oh my goodness.'" Greenberg is admittedly still getting used to her new role. While she's...
Popular online sunglasses company Shady Rays to open location in Oxmoor Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Shady Rays is opening in Oxmoor Center, just in time for summer,according to Louisville Business First. The sunglasses retailer submitted plans to the Louisville Metro Government last week for a space in Oxmoor Center. It will be taking up 1,543 square feet in the space adjacent to Anthropologie near Von Maur on the shopping center's first level.
Family honored for new west Louisville school to continue legacy of Louisville educator
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a unanimous vote by the JCPS school board, Dr. J. Blaine Hudson Middle School will be built in west Louisville, where the late historian grew up. It's a full circle moment for Hudson's daughter, Maya, who says her dad was committed to education and his community.
Be Our Guest at Legacy Pizza and Bakery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB invites you to Be Our Guest at Legacy Pizza and Bakery. The restaurant in New Albany serves everything from New York style pizza, to Stromboli, to fresh baked goods. You can even grab some family-style fresh salad or some delicious traditional Italian deserts such as cannoli.
Upscale Dining Experiences at the Galt House in Downtown Louisville
Ready to experience the most iconic hotel in Kentucky with epic views of the waterfront? Look no further than The Galt House hotel in Downtown Louisville! There are 7 restaurants on the property and our host Claudia Coffey takes you to 4 of them in this special segment. To check...
Despite industry challenges, local drive-in theater says the future is bright
LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The movie theater industry has been through several changes in the past few years, including adjusting to the public's access to streaming services and navigating pandemic closures. Just this month, AMC announced it will change its ticket prices based on seat locations. In late January,...
Kentucky Welcomes the Return of World’s Largest Biscuit & Gravy Competition
Today alone, I have seen breakfast charcuterie boards, had discussions about "breakfast for supper," and got into a conversation about who has the best biscuits and gravy. It's a "breakfast on the brain" kind of day. Oh, and this weekend I enjoyed a "breakfast for lunch" at a Franklin KY Waffle House; we don't have one in Owensboro, alas.
It's official: Louisville's superhero-themed restaurant SuperChefs won't be reopening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WLKY/LBF) — Turns out the rumors weren't true. If you were a fan of the superhero themed restaurant in the Highlands, SuperChefs, don't expect a revival. The restaurant was the product of Celebrity chef Darnell Ferguson. It closed in July 2022 after the lease on its Bardstown Road location ended, Louisville Business First reports.
This Louisville steakhouse was named one of the most romantic restaurants in the U.S.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — An East End Louisville steakhouse is one of the 100 most romantic restaurants in the country, according to a new report from OpenTable. Related video in the player above: Why Do We Give Red Roses on Valentine’s Day?. Malone's, which opened at 4370...
Central High School unveils new program that celebrates Black History Month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Central High School in Louisville is celebrating Black History Month by introducing a new program to its students called the African American Read-In. It's a nationwide initiative that started back in 1990, thanks in part to the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English.
Ways to celebrate Valentine's Day (or Galentine's or love in general) around Louisville
Love it or hate it, Valentine's Day is right around the corner. And for those of you who want to celebrate it in all its cheesy, romantic glory, or for anyone who just wants to get their friends together for some lovely fun, there are plenty of things happening around the Louisville area to make it extra special.
'The possibilities are endless': Two teens bring inclusive playground to Indiana
CORYDON, Ind. — Hayswood Nature Reserve playground came tumbling down on Wednesday with the help of two teens, Braely and Max. “I just wish they would’ve made a playground more assessable when I was younger,” Braely said. The two spent most of their childhood watching other kids...
What Happened to WAVE 3 News Anchor John Boel?
For over a decade, veteran WAVE 3 News anchor John Boel has served the people of Louisville, Kentucky. He is a highly respectable, iconic, and multiple Emmy Award-winning journalist. When he is not working, Boel loves to train for triathlons. But now, the veteran anchor is taking a break to focus more on his health. His regular viewers want to know if the anchor is leaving WAVE 3 News and if he will return to the station in the future. Find out what happened to John Boel and his break from the station.
