ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfsu.org

Stephanie Shumate Extended Interview

Stephanie Shumate is the executive director of the Tallahassee/Leon County Commission on the Status of Women and Girls. Her organization betters the lives of women and girls in our community. She celebrates them by working tirelessly to make sure they are represented and afforded equal opportunities.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy