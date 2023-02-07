ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Chicago police seek to identify suspects in CTA Red Line robbery

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking the public's help in identifying five people who allegedly robbed a man at a CTA Red Line platform in South Loop earlier this month. The suspects followed the victim off the train at the Harrison Station at 2:10 a.m. on Feb 4. They beat him and stole his belongings, police say.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot to death in Chatham alley: police

CHICAGO - A 23-year-old man was fatally shot in an alley in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say the victim was in the 8400 block of South Wabash Avenue around 2:30 p.m. when a man he did not know pulled a gun and shot him multiple times. The victim...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 people in custody after police chase through Chicago's South Side

CALUMET PARK, Ill. - Two minors were arrested after fleeing troopers in a stolen car on I-57 just south of Chicago Friday night, state police say. Troopers with the Illinois State Police Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement Group saw what was believed to be a stolen GMC traveling on the Dan Ryan Expressway.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman charged in fatal Edgewater stabbing: police

CHICAGO - A 23-year-old woman was charged with fatally stabbing a man in Edgewater earlier this week. Police say Isis Monae, of Chicago, was arrested on Thursday around 1 p.m. after she attacked two people on Wednesday night in the 5200 block of North Sheridan Road. Monae was arrested a...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Man, 23, fatally shot multiple times on South Side

CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed on the city’s South Side early Saturday morning. The 23-year-old man was in an alley at the 8400 block of South Wabash Avenue around 2:31 a.m. when an unidentified man produced a firearm and shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene in a car.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man shot, killed by CPD outside of Irving Park bar ID’d

CHICAGO — A man shot and killed by Chicago police following an altercation outside of an Irving Park bar Wednesday has been identified. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man as 21-year-old Isidro Valverde. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday outside of Christina’s Place, located in the 3700 block of North […]
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Multiple 53rd Street storefronts smashed Thursday night

Several storefronts and vehicles along 53rd Street had their windows smashed Thursday evening, Feb. 9. According to the University of Chicago Police Department, shortly after 5:30 p.m., someone with a hammer struck a building resident at 5316 S. Harper Ave., left the building and walked to 53rd Street. On the way the suspect verbally assaulted two people and forcibly took a cell phone from another person. Once at 53rd Street, the suspect damaged several windows and vehicles from Harper Avenue to Harper Court with a hammer.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Teen arrested following Park Ridge armed home invasion

PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A 17-year-old was arrested following a suburban armed home invasion last month. On Jan. 5 at around 8:45 p.m., Park Ridge police responded on the report of a home invasion to the 1100 block of North Lincoln. The suspect, later determined to be a 17-year-old...
PARK RIDGE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Police investigate string of commercial burglaries in Cook County

LANSING, Ill. - Multiple police agencies are investigating a series of commercial burglaries in Lansing and Chicago. Lansing Police responded to Pelcher’s Shooters Supply at 18149 Henry Street, on Thursday morning for a burglar alarm and found the shop had been broken into. Investigators determined the suspects in the...
LANSING, IL
cwbchicago.com

3 armed robberies reported in Lakeview, Uptown since Monday

Chicago — Police are investigating three armed robberies reported in Lakeview and Uptown this week. No arrests have been made, and Chicago police have not said if the crimes are connected. The first holdup happened Monday around 5:15 p.m. in the 900 block of West Sheridan, not far from...
CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

Lake County Man Shot At, Racine Man Arrested

(Skokie, IL) An arrest has been announced in a weekend road rage incident that took place on the Edens Expressway, and involved a man from Lake County. Illinois State Police said the incident took place on Sunday afternoon in the northbound lanes of the Edens…when the driver of one vehicle shot at another vehicle. The victim, a 25-year-old Antioch man, was unhurt by the gunfire. The suspect was identified by the ISP as Dylan Creekpaum of Racine, Wisconsin. According to Cook County court records, the 27-year-old faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and a drug count. Bond was set at 300-thousand-dollars with an initial court appearance set for next Wednesday.
RACINE, WI
WGN News

Armed robbery reported at Marathon gas station on North Side

CHICAGO — Police are searching for three men responsible for breaking into and stealing merchandise from a Marathon gas station on the city’s North Side early Thursday morning. According to police, a group of men shattered the front glass of a Marathon gas station near the 5600 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 3:35 a.m. […]
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Burglary crew tied to separate break-ins downtown and in Chicago suburb

CHICAGO - ATF officials along with the Chicago and Lansing police departments have tied the same vehicle to three break-ins that all took place in the last three weeks. Surveillance video from Thursday morning, shows one of the thieves using a hammer to break inside Pelcher's Shooters Supply, 18149 Henry St. Once inside, at least three offenders rummage through shelves, taking an unknown amount of merchandise.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Boy, 16, charged with robbing and battering woman in downtown parking garage

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy was charged Thursday with robbing and beating a woman in a downtown parking garage last weekend.Police said the boy was taken into custody at 4:28 p.m. Thursday at Area One Police Headquarters.The boy is accused of robbing and battering a 25-year-old woman in a parking garage at Washington and Wells streets at 3:16 p.m. Saturday, police said.He is charged with one count each of armed robbery and aggravated battery, and two counts each of aggravated robbery and identity theft.Police said the boy is also the suspect in two other incidents.Earlier this week, police said there was also a robbery in a parking garage on Randolph Street between State Street and Wabash Avenue on Jan. 26. Police did not specify whether this was one of the robberies in which the teen is suspected. But they did earlier say in that robbery and the one in the Washington and Wells garage, someone walked up to the victim, implied he had a gun, and ordered them to give them their valuables before taking off on foot. 
CHICAGO, IL

