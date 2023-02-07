Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Returns Home To Find Children MissingMCChicago, IL
Chicago Finds a New Location to House Migrants in this Abandoned StoreTom HandyChicago, IL
Walmart to Close Multiple Locations Across the US: Leaving Behind Food Deserts and Displaced CustomersTy D.Chicago, IL
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
A one-time payment of $500 can be yours if you apply now with new programJake WellsChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police seek to identify suspects in CTA Red Line robbery
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking the public's help in identifying five people who allegedly robbed a man at a CTA Red Line platform in South Loop earlier this month. The suspects followed the victim off the train at the Harrison Station at 2:10 a.m. on Feb 4. They beat him and stole his belongings, police say.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot to death in Chatham alley: police
CHICAGO - A 23-year-old man was fatally shot in an alley in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say the victim was in the 8400 block of South Wabash Avenue around 2:30 p.m. when a man he did not know pulled a gun and shot him multiple times. The victim...
Chicago police ask public's help identifying suspects wanted for armed robbery in Lake View East
CHICAGO - Police are seeking to identify two people in a gray BMW who allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint in Lake View East last month. The suspects robbed the victim in the 700 block of Brompton Avenue on Jan. 26 at 8:39 p.m. and fled to the Mobil gas station at 1234 N. Halsted Street where they charged the victim's credit card, police say.
fox32chicago.com
2 people in custody after police chase through Chicago's South Side
CALUMET PARK, Ill. - Two minors were arrested after fleeing troopers in a stolen car on I-57 just south of Chicago Friday night, state police say. Troopers with the Illinois State Police Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement Group saw what was believed to be a stolen GMC traveling on the Dan Ryan Expressway.
Chicago shooting: Man fatally shot in Chatham alley, police say
A man was shot and killed in a South Side alley, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged with fatally shooting man 16 times in East Garfield Park last fall
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with shooting at two men leaving one of them dead in East Garfield Park last year. Police say the teen was arrested on Friday for the murder and attempted murder of two 22-year-old men. On Oct. 8, 2022 at about 7:50 a.m. the...
CPD: 9 armed robberies reported in just over an hour on West Side
CHICAGO — A crew conducted nine armed robberies Friday morning in just over an hour, according to Chicago police. In each of the incidents, which spanned through the West Side, a black SUV was used. Multiple victims had their personal belongings taken at gunpoint. A timeline of the incidents...
fox32chicago.com
Woman charged in fatal Edgewater stabbing: police
CHICAGO - A 23-year-old woman was charged with fatally stabbing a man in Edgewater earlier this week. Police say Isis Monae, of Chicago, was arrested on Thursday around 1 p.m. after she attacked two people on Wednesday night in the 5200 block of North Sheridan Road. Monae was arrested a...
Man, 23, fatally shot multiple times on South Side
CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed on the city’s South Side early Saturday morning. The 23-year-old man was in an alley at the 8400 block of South Wabash Avenue around 2:31 a.m. when an unidentified man produced a firearm and shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene in a car.
Man shot, killed by CPD outside of Irving Park bar ID’d
CHICAGO — A man shot and killed by Chicago police following an altercation outside of an Irving Park bar Wednesday has been identified. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man as 21-year-old Isidro Valverde. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday outside of Christina’s Place, located in the 3700 block of North […]
Multiple 53rd Street storefronts smashed Thursday night
Several storefronts and vehicles along 53rd Street had their windows smashed Thursday evening, Feb. 9. According to the University of Chicago Police Department, shortly after 5:30 p.m., someone with a hammer struck a building resident at 5316 S. Harper Ave., left the building and walked to 53rd Street. On the way the suspect verbally assaulted two people and forcibly took a cell phone from another person. Once at 53rd Street, the suspect damaged several windows and vehicles from Harper Avenue to Harper Court with a hammer.
Teen arrested following Park Ridge armed home invasion
PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A 17-year-old was arrested following a suburban armed home invasion last month. On Jan. 5 at around 8:45 p.m., Park Ridge police responded on the report of a home invasion to the 1100 block of North Lincoln. The suspect, later determined to be a 17-year-old...
fox32chicago.com
Police investigate string of commercial burglaries in Cook County
LANSING, Ill. - Multiple police agencies are investigating a series of commercial burglaries in Lansing and Chicago. Lansing Police responded to Pelcher’s Shooters Supply at 18149 Henry Street, on Thursday morning for a burglar alarm and found the shop had been broken into. Investigators determined the suspects in the...
fox32chicago.com
Carjackers steal car in broad daylight in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood, crash car short time later
CHICAGO - Two carjackers stole a car in broad daylight in Chicago on Saturday, but they did not get far. Police said that around 2:30 p.m., the 53-year-old victim was walking to his own car along South Vanderpoel near 92nd in Beverly when two guys jumped out of another car. The men pulled out guns and carjacked him.
cwbchicago.com
3 armed robberies reported in Lakeview, Uptown since Monday
Chicago — Police are investigating three armed robberies reported in Lakeview and Uptown this week. No arrests have been made, and Chicago police have not said if the crimes are connected. The first holdup happened Monday around 5:15 p.m. in the 900 block of West Sheridan, not far from...
Man shot four times while walking on sidewalk in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot four times while walking along a sidewalk in Chicago on Saturday afternoon. The victim, 32, was walking along South Edbrooke near East 107th in Roseland around 12:25 when a gray car stopped and someone inside opened fire. He was shot twice in the left...
wlip.com
Lake County Man Shot At, Racine Man Arrested
(Skokie, IL) An arrest has been announced in a weekend road rage incident that took place on the Edens Expressway, and involved a man from Lake County. Illinois State Police said the incident took place on Sunday afternoon in the northbound lanes of the Edens…when the driver of one vehicle shot at another vehicle. The victim, a 25-year-old Antioch man, was unhurt by the gunfire. The suspect was identified by the ISP as Dylan Creekpaum of Racine, Wisconsin. According to Cook County court records, the 27-year-old faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and a drug count. Bond was set at 300-thousand-dollars with an initial court appearance set for next Wednesday.
Armed robbery reported at Marathon gas station on North Side
CHICAGO — Police are searching for three men responsible for breaking into and stealing merchandise from a Marathon gas station on the city’s North Side early Thursday morning. According to police, a group of men shattered the front glass of a Marathon gas station near the 5600 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 3:35 a.m. […]
Burglary crew tied to separate break-ins downtown and in Chicago suburb
CHICAGO - ATF officials along with the Chicago and Lansing police departments have tied the same vehicle to three break-ins that all took place in the last three weeks. Surveillance video from Thursday morning, shows one of the thieves using a hammer to break inside Pelcher's Shooters Supply, 18149 Henry St. Once inside, at least three offenders rummage through shelves, taking an unknown amount of merchandise.
Boy, 16, charged with robbing and battering woman in downtown parking garage
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy was charged Thursday with robbing and beating a woman in a downtown parking garage last weekend.Police said the boy was taken into custody at 4:28 p.m. Thursday at Area One Police Headquarters.The boy is accused of robbing and battering a 25-year-old woman in a parking garage at Washington and Wells streets at 3:16 p.m. Saturday, police said.He is charged with one count each of armed robbery and aggravated battery, and two counts each of aggravated robbery and identity theft.Police said the boy is also the suspect in two other incidents.Earlier this week, police said there was also a robbery in a parking garage on Randolph Street between State Street and Wabash Avenue on Jan. 26. Police did not specify whether this was one of the robberies in which the teen is suspected. But they did earlier say in that robbery and the one in the Washington and Wells garage, someone walked up to the victim, implied he had a gun, and ordered them to give them their valuables before taking off on foot.
Comments / 4