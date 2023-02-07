Read full article on original website
1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Shares Rare Insight Into Marriage With Husband Caleb
Watch: TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters EXCLUSIVE: Tammy's Fed Up With Dr. Stapleton. Tammy Slaton is still in the honeymoon phase. The 1000-Lb. Sisters star married husband Caleb Willingham in November 2022 and, just over two months later, Tammy is still basking in the glow of the big day. "It's the best...
'1000-Lb Sisters' Fans Have Some Ideas About the Funeral in Season 4 and Who Died
There was a time on 1000-Lb Sisters that Tammy Slaton's family worried they would be planning her funeral. While she's been away at rehab, she lost a considerable amount of weight, but her journey to living a healthier lifestyle is far from over. And in a preview ahead of the Jan. 31 episode on TLC, the family attends a funeral, who dies on 1000-Lb Sisters?
realitytitbit.com
Sad family news left Matt Roloff crying after devastating and tragic loss of Papa
Four generations of The Rollofs came to an end after longtime followers of Little People, Big World received the sad news of the death of one of the most important members of the family – Matt’s father. But what happened, what was the Roloff tragic family news and loss and why was Matt Roloff crying during the episode?
Popculture
'Sister Wives' Star Undergoes Gender-Affirming Surgery
Sister Wives stars Meri Brown and Kody Brown's only child, Leon Brown, underwent gender-affirming surgery. Leon, 27, shared the news in a TikTok video published in January 2023. They publicly came out as transgender in June 2022 and will use they/them pronouns. Leon is engaged to Audrey Kriss, who is also transgender.
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
realitytitbit.com
Amanda Slaton from 1000-lb Sisters’ ex-husband is Michael’s bro Jason Halterman
Amanda Slaton from 1000-lb Sisters‘ ex-husband is Jason Halterman, Michael Halterman’s brother. Michael is married to Amy, who he shares two children with, meaning two Slaton sisters have married to Haltermans. She’s been a fan favorite since she made her TLC debut, helping her sisters Tammy and Amy...
ABC News
Shemar Moore shares 1st photo with daughter Frankie: 'Already the love of my life'
New dad Shemar Moore is in baby bliss. The "S.W.A.T." star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of himself holding his newborn daughter, revealing that the bundle of joy's name is Frankie Moore. MORE: Shemar Moore celebrates becoming a dad: 'The rest of my life is here'
Dad on daughter: "We danced at her wedding, then I said I don't like her husband; she hasn't spoken to me in 2 months"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When your child gets married, memories, hard times, and fun moments come to mind, and as a parent, you can get worried about whether the choice they made is the right one.
ABC News
Ashley Judd says she 're-enrolled herself' in therapy after photos from her mother's death were released
Ashley Judd says she is back in therapy after tabloids released photos earlier this month from her mother's death. The actress, who spoke to The Guardian in an interview, said she "re-enrolled myself... just to make sure that my healing was concretized and stout and was going to hold." Judd's...
'90 Day' : Loren's Parents Say She 'Needs a Taste of Reality' as They Ice Her Out — and Their Grandson
Loren and Alexei Brovarnik aren't getting any help from her parents. On Monday's episode of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, the tension between Loren's parents and the 90 Day couple reached a stalemate — one that included a complete cold shoulder. The episode saw Loren trying to...
1000-Lb. Sisters: Tammy’s Home Stripped Bare by Intruder, Including Her Fridge and Kitchen Sink
Watch: 1000-Lb. Sisters EXCLUSIVE: Tammy's Apartment Robbed During Rehab. Tammy Slaton's entire world has been rocked. In an exclusive sneak peek of the Feb. 7 episode of TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters, Tammy's sisters Amanda Slaton and Misty Slaton discover that Tammy's home was nearly completely ransacked while Tammy spends time in rehab.
1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Reveals the Most Difficult Part of Having 2 Young Boys
Watch: TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters EXCLUSIVE: Tammy's Fed Up With Dr. Stapleton. Amy Slaton is getting adjusted to a full house. The star of TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters welcomed son Glenn Allen Halterman with husband Michael Halterman in July 2022, joining brother Gage Deon who was born in November 2020. Having two...
Katie Holmes’ ex-boyfriend Emilio Vitolo is excited to welcome his first baby girl
Katie Holmes’ ex-boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. is expecting his first baby with his girlfriend Sammy Piccinni! The 35-year-old chef shared the good news with his fans and followers on social media, showing photos of the ultrasound and posing together. Emilio Vitolo/Instagram “Half...
Little People’s Isabel Roloff shares rare photo of son Mateo, 1, and reveals baby’s major milestone in new post
ISABEL Roloff has shared a rare photo of her one-year-old son Mateo and opened up about his most recent baby milestone. The Little People Big World star has previously made her feelings known regarding posting her little boy on social media. But Isabel, 26, broke tradition with a snapshot of...
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe Robyn Brown Was ‘Hiding Her True Intentions’ Throughout the Series’ Run
Some 'Sister Wives' fans believe Robyn Brown was 'hiding her true intentions' throughout the series' 17 season run on TLC.
‘Sister Wives’: Where Does Meri Brown Live Now?
Meri Brown’s name has been in the media for weeks, and not in a positive light. Still, the Sister Wives star remains unbothered. Following her divorce from Kody Brown, she’s been traveling. Fans, however, want to know where Meri is currently living and if she plans to put down roots somewhere other than Flagstaff now that the Brown family has officially disbanded. So where does she actually call home at the moment?
realitytitbit.com
Chris Combs’ met his wife Brittany on 1000-lb Sisters at a fast food chain
Chris Combs’ wife Brittany on 1000-lb Sisters first laid eyes on Tammy and Amy’s brother at a fast food chain. The two have been married since 2016 and are regular cast members on the TLC reality show. As Tammy Slaton goes back to rehab on 1000-lb Sisters and...
Todd and Julie Chrisley are doing 'really well' in prison, where they are running card games and sharing the word of God, daughter says
Savannah Chrisley said in a podcast episode that her parents are making friends and keeping busy as they serve their respective prison sentences.
Carrie Underwood Doesn’t Ask Her Husband for Advice About Her Music: ‘He’s Not My Fan’
If Carrie Underwood wanted advice about how to play hockey, she’d probably ask her husband, Mike Fisher. But when it comes to her Grammy-winning country music, she said he’s not the first person she goes to. Sometimes, he only hears her songs once they’re out, and everyone else listens to them, too. And when asked why that is, she explained it’s pretty simple: “He’s not my fan. He’s my husband.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Chrissy Metz’s major weight loss transformation — Here’s how she did it
Chrissy Metz is on top of her game with her post-This Is Us career on fire and her recent major weight loss transformation. She is one hot commodity in the world of Hollywood. Yet Chrissy’s journey hasn’t always been a smooth one, between lifelong struggles with her weight, and some bumps along the road to her acting success, Chrissy hasn’t always felt on top of the world. See how she was able to make a major transformation in both her health and her life and hear her surprising secret to weight loss success.
E! News
