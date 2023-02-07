ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
realitytitbit.com

Sad family news left Matt Roloff crying after devastating and tragic loss of Papa

Four generations of The Rollofs came to an end after longtime followers of Little People, Big World received the sad news of the death of one of the most important members of the family – Matt’s father. But what happened, what was the Roloff tragic family news and loss and why was Matt Roloff crying during the episode?
Popculture

'Sister Wives' Star Undergoes Gender-Affirming Surgery

Sister Wives stars Meri Brown and Kody Brown's only child, Leon Brown, underwent gender-affirming surgery. Leon, 27, shared the news in a TikTok video published in January 2023. They publicly came out as transgender in June 2022 and will use they/them pronouns. Leon is engaged to Audrey Kriss, who is also transgender.
Maya Devi

Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
realitytitbit.com

Amanda Slaton from 1000-lb Sisters’ ex-husband is Michael’s bro Jason Halterman

Amanda Slaton from 1000-lb Sisters‘ ex-husband is Jason Halterman, Michael Halterman’s brother. Michael is married to Amy, who he shares two children with, meaning two Slaton sisters have married to Haltermans. She’s been a fan favorite since she made her TLC debut, helping her sisters Tammy and Amy...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Sister Wives’: Where Does Meri Brown Live Now?

Meri Brown’s name has been in the media for weeks, and not in a positive light. Still, the Sister Wives star remains unbothered. Following her divorce from Kody Brown, she’s been traveling. Fans, however, want to know where Meri is currently living and if she plans to put down roots somewhere other than Flagstaff now that the Brown family has officially disbanded. So where does she actually call home at the moment?
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Carrie Underwood Doesn’t Ask Her Husband for Advice About Her Music: ‘He’s Not My Fan’

If Carrie Underwood wanted advice about how to play hockey, she’d probably ask her husband, Mike Fisher. But when it comes to her Grammy-winning country music, she said he’s not the first person she goes to. Sometimes, he only hears her songs once they’re out, and everyone else listens to them, too. And when asked why that is, she explained it’s pretty simple: “He’s not my fan. He’s my husband.”
wegotthiscovered.com

Chrissy Metz’s major weight loss transformation — Here’s how she did it

Chrissy Metz is on top of her game with her post-This Is Us career on fire and her recent major weight loss transformation. She is one hot commodity in the world of Hollywood. Yet Chrissy’s journey hasn’t always been a smooth one, between lifelong struggles with her weight, and some bumps along the road to her acting success, Chrissy hasn’t always felt on top of the world. See how she was able to make a major transformation in both her health and her life and hear her surprising secret to weight loss success.
