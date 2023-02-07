Gustavo Dudamel Leaving L.A. Philharmonic To Be Artistic Director Of New York Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel , the longtime Music and Artistic Director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic , is heading east: He’s leaving L.A. to take the baton of the New York Philharmonic when his current contract ends in 2026.

New York Philharmonic officials made the announcement today: Dudamel will become the Orchestra’s next Music Director, beginning in the 2026–27 season, and will hold the title of Music and Artistic Director of the New York Philharmonic for a five-year term. Prior to that term, he’ll serve as Music Director Designate during the 2025–26 season.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gustavo Dudamel as the next Music and Artistic Director of the New York Philharmonic,” NY Phil Board Co-Chairmen Peter May and Oscar Tang said in a joint statement. “Building on this orchestra’s great legacy, he joins a historic list of distinguished Music Directors. On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are delighted that Gustavo Dudamel has said yes to leading our artistic future.”

Dudamel has been Music and Artistic Director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic since 2009.

Dudamel said in a statement that he is “grateful” to both organizations. “I gaze with joy and excitement at the world that lies before me in New York City, and with pride and love at the world I have shared — and will continue to share — with my dear Angelenos over the next three seasons and beyond,” he said in a statement. “All of us are united in our belief that culture creates a better world, and in our dream that music is a fundamental right. I look forward to the work ahead.”

In addition to his tenure in L.A., Dudamel has been Music Director of the Opéra National de Paris since 2021, and Music Director of the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela since 1999.

Dudamel made his New York Philharmonic debut in November 2007, conducting works by Dvořák and Prokofiev as well as the Orchestra’s first performances of Chávez’s Sinfonia India (Symphony No. 2) since Leonard Bernstein led the piece in 1961.

Said Gary Ginstling, Executive Director and incoming President & CEO, “With Gustavo Dudamel, the Philharmonic is poised for what I believe will be one of the most exciting chapters in its storied history.”