ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Ava DuVernay’s ‘Caste’ Adds Audra McDonald & Myles Frost

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago

Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald and Best Actor in a Musical Tony winner Myles Frost have joined the cast of Ava DuVernay ’s latest film inspired by Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson’s Caste : The Origins of our Discontents .

The two join previously announced cast Aunjanue Ellis, who is in the lead role, alongside Niecy Nash, Vera Farmiga, Nick Offerman, Connie Nielsen, Jon Bernthal and Jasmine Cephas-Jones.

Written and directed by DuVernay, she is also producing alongside veteran collaborator Paul Garnes ( Selma, Middle of Nowhere ) of Array Filmworks.

A bestseller and shortlisted for several awards, Wilkerson’s Caste examines racism in America through the prism of social, economic and cultural delineation and “pillars” of exclusion. Caste has been filming for several weeks in Savannah, GA. The formerly Netflix-attached Caste will move on to shoot in Germany and India later this year.

The feature is financed by J4Am with sales handled by CAA .

McDonald has earned six Tonys, more performance wins than any other actor, and is the only person to win in all four acting categories. On TV she starred in A Raisin in the Sun, Private Practice and The Good Fight. Her feature credits include Beauty and the Beast, Respect and The Object of My Affection. In 2016, McDonald was awarded the National Medal of Arts by President Barack Obama. She’s a 2015 Primetime Emmy winner for Outstanding Special Class Program for Live from Lincoln Center.

Frost won the 2022 Tony for his portrayal of Michael Jackson in the Broadway production of MJ the Musical and received a Grammy nomination for the cast recording.


More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Robert Walak & Alisa Tager To Exit As Presidents Of Film & Television At AC Studios, Segue To Producing With Anonymous

EXCLUSIVE: Robert Walak and Alisa Tager will be leaving their posts as Presidents of Film & Television at AC Studios, the independent film and TV production studio that sits inside Anonymous Content, when their contracts are up in a couple of months. Walak and Tager are expected to continue producing projects for AC Studios through an arrangement whose terms are still being worked out. There are no details yet about the duo’s replacement though I hear UCP veteran Garrett Kemble, who joined Anonymous Content as EVP of Development for AC Studios last summer, reuniting with former UCP President Dawn Olmstead who...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

‘Rob Peace’: Mary J. Blige To Exec Produce, Star In Drama From Writer-Director Chiwetel Ejiofor

EXCLUSIVE: 2x Academy Award nominee Mary J. Blige (Mudbound) is set to star alongside Tulsa King‘s Jay Will in the upcoming drama Rob Peace. Through her banner Blue Butterfly, she’ll also exec produce the pic, written and directed by Chiwetel Ejiofor, which is now in production. Based on Jeff Hobbs’ best-selling biography The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace: A Brilliant Young Man Who Left Newark for the Ivy League, the film follows a young man who grew up in a crime-ridden section of Newark, NY and later graduated from Yale with degrees in molecular biophysics and biochemistry earned on...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Martin Sheen, Dennis Haysbert, Santino Fontana & Others Set For Dramedy ‘Lost & Found In Cleveland’

EXCLUSIVE: Impossible Dream Entertainment and Double G Films have set a stacked cast for their dramatic comedy Lost & Found in Cleveland, marking the feature debut of writer-directors Marisa Guterman and Keith Gerchak. Leads for the film, currently in production in Cleveland, include Emmy and Golden Globe winner Martin Sheen (Grace and Frankie), Golden Globe nominee Dennis Haysbert (Far from Heaven), Oscar nominee June Squibb (Nebraska), Golden Globe winner Stacy Keach (Nebraska), Independent Spirit Award winner Yvette Yates Redick (Inherent Vice) and Tony Award winner Santino Fontana (Broadway’s Tootsie). An adult drama targeted toward the audience that recently made Paramount &...
Deadline

‘Presumed Innocent’: Chase Infiniti, Lily Rabe, Nana Mensah, Matthew Alan & Kingston Rumi Southwick Cast In Apple TV+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Lily Rabe (The Tender Bar), newcomer Chase Infiniti, Nana Mensah (Queen of Glory), Matthew Alan (Monster) and Kingston Rumi Southwick (9 Full Moons) have rounded out the cast of Presumed Innocent, Apple TV+’s upcoming limited series from David E. Kelley, J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot and Warner Bros. TV, where the company is based. They join previously cast Jake Gyllenhaal, who also executive produces, Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Renate Reinsve, Peter Sarsgaard and O-T Fagbenle. Inspired by Scott Turow’s courtroom thriller, Presumed Innocent is the story of a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office when one of its own is suspected of the crime....
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Roseanne Barr: “I Don’t Think They’ll Ever Stop Trying To Come After Me”

Almost five years after ABC canceled her comedy following her tirade of racist and anti-semitic tweets, Roseanne Barr is returning with the stand-up special Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!, premiering Monday on Fox Nation. The special debuts the same day on the streaming service as a documentary on her career, Who Is Roseanne Barr? Barr lost her television show, Roseanne, in May 2018. One of the tweets she posted that day called former President Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett an offspring of the “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes.” Barr followed up with an apology but it was too late: ABC canned her hours...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Cody Longo Dies: ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Actor Was 34

Cody Longo (aka Cody Anthony), an actor best known for his role as Nicholas Almain on NBC’s daytime drama Days of Our Lives and also as Eddie Duran in Hollywood Heights, has died, his manager Alex Gittelson confirmed to Deadline. He was 34. Longo was found dead Wednesday at his home in Austin, according to TMZ. His wife, Stephanie Clark, became concerned that she couldn’t reach him while working at a local dance studio and asked police to do a welfare check. He was found dead in bed when officers arrived, TMZ reported. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery &...
AUSTIN, TX
Deadline

‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: Channing Tatum Says Salma Hayek Pinault “Saved Our Movie”

Channing Tatum is giving Salma Hayek Pinault her props after coming into Magic Mike’s Last Dance and taking over the female lead role. “That was the one want for how we are in this story,” Tatum told Entertainment Tonight in an interview. “I just really wanted the strongest possible [woman] and she came in [and] actually controlled the whole thing.” Tatum continued, “She came and saved our movie because we had a bunch of men that were trying to tell a story about a woman.” Thandie Newton was initially cast opposite Tatum but dropped out of the film due to personal reasons with...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Trevor Donovan To Headline Two New Movies For Great American Family

EXCLUSIVE: Trevor Donovan, who recently made it to the semi-finals in Dancing With the Stars, has booked two more films for Great American Family. The first one is a romantic comedy in which Donovan will star. Details of the film are being kept under wraps, but we can confirm the film features the 90210 actor as a teacher headed to his hometown in Texas … and maybe to a love he has searched for all of his life. The movie planned for fall is also expected to showcase Donovan’s newly-acquired expertise on the dance floor during DWTS‘ 31st season: the...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

‘Chicago Fire’ Star Jeff Hephner Boards Benedict Cumberbatch Netflix Series ‘Eric’

EXCLUSIVE: Chicago Fire star Jeff Hephner has boarded Abi Morgan’s Benedict Cumberbatch-starring Netflix UK series Eric. Hephner will play Richard Castillo, a charismatic, affluent politician who works for the Mayor’s Advisory Council on Motion Pictures and Television. He joins a cast featuring Cumberbatch and the likes of Gaby Hoffman, McKinley Belcher III, Dan Fogler and Phoebe Nicholls for the six-parter, which is being produced by Chernobyl indie Sister. Eric follows Vincent Anderson (Cumberbatch), a grief-stricken puppeteer on a leading TV show whose young boy goes missing and who finds solace through his friendship with the titular character, the monster that lives under his son’s bed. The Split scribe Morgan’s Little Chick...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Former HBO Max Unscripted Chiefs Jennifer O’Connell & Rebecca Quinn Launch Velvet Hammer Media

Jennifer O’Connell and Rebecca Quinn, who previously oversaw unscripted content at HBO Max, are moving into the production business. O’Connell, who was EVP, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family Originals, and Quinn, who was SVP, Non-Fiction Original Programming, have launched VHM (Velvet Hammer Media). The company will produce premium original non-fiction content with a focus on formats, special-event programs and documentaries. It comes after the pair left last year after Warner Bros. Discovery axed non-scripted from its streaming service. Based in L.A., the pair, who were responsible for shows such as Selena + Chef, Fboy Island and The Way Down, will serve as Co-CEOs and executive...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

‘Street Outlaws: Fastest In America’ Star Ryan Fellows’ Family Sues For Wrongful Death

UPDATE: The family of Street Outlaws: Fastest in America racing star Ryan Fellows has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court. They claim gross negligence in a street race held on a Nevada road that led to Fellows’ death.   Warner Bros. Discovery and Lions Gate Entertainment were among those named.  The drag races that led to Fellows’s death were filmed last year on a “dusty, weather-beaten, rough asphalt roadway” in the Las Vegas desert. The location “didn’t meet any of the industry safety standards” for drag racing, the suit claimed. The defendants allegedly oversaw numerous crashes at the location...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

Burt Bacharach Dies: Hit-Making Composer Of “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head” And Many Others Was 94

Burt Bacharach, the massively influential composer of dozens of hits like “Walk on By,” “Do You Know the Way to San Jose,” Alfie,” “I Say a Little Prayer” and “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head,” died of natural causes Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 94. His death was announced by his publicist Tina Brausam to the Associated Press today. Bacharach, whose elegantly melodic compositions, arrangements and production seemed an effective and calming response in the 1960s and ’70s to ever-louder rock music, collaborated with lyricist Hal David to provide Dionne Warwick with career-making hits in the early to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Giada De Laurentiis Inks Overall Unscripted Production Deal With Amazon Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Celebrity chef, bestselling author and Emmy-winning TV host Giada De Laurentiss (Everyday Italian, Giada at Home) is getting into business with Amazon Studios, signing a multi-year overall unscripted series production deal. Under the pact, De Laurentiis will develop and executive produce with an eye towards starring in original unscripted television programming on behalf of the studio. “With her charismatic passion for food, and commitment to making extraordinary culinary experiences accessible to the home chef, Giada De Laurentiis has remained at the forefront of her industry for nearly two decades,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD Original content and programming, Amazon Studios. “We look forward...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp Reveals Plan To Lay Off 5% Of Workers After Quarterly Earnings Miss

Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp., home to media properties including the Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones and HarperCollins, announced as it released disappointing quarterly results that it is laying off 5% of its workforce. The company reported revenue of $2.52 billion, a shade below Wall Street analysts’ consensus expectation for $2.55 billion, according to Refinitiv. Earnings per share missed by a wider margin, coming in at 14 cents on an adjusted basis, compared with a Street forecast for 19 cents. (As reported, earnings per share were 12 cents.) “Obviously, a surge in interest rates and acute inflation had a tangible impact on all...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Colman Domingo Joins Broadway’s ‘Fat Ham’ As Co-Producer, Calls James Ijames’ Pulitzer Winner “The Kind Of Theater” Broadway Needs

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner and Tony nominee Colman Domingo, whose new Netflix series The Madness was given the go-ahead yesterday, has plenty of room on his plate for Fat Ham. Domingo has signed on as co-producer of the upcoming Broadway production of James Ijames’ Pultizer Prize winning play Fat Ham. Beginning performances on Tuesday, March 21 the American Airlines Theatre Fat Ham has an official opening night of Wednesday, April 12 for a strictly limited 14-week engagement through Sunday, August 6. The play, which has been described as a “comic tragedy,” reinvents Shakespeare’s Hamlet by setting it at a backyard cookout where...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Yvette Nicole Brown, Page Kennedy & Cameron Fuller Board ‘Code 3’ From Wayfarer Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Yvette Nicole Brown (Disenchanted), Page Kennedy (The Upshaws), and Cameron Fuller (Zatima) have joined the cast of buddy action-comedy Code 3 opposite Rainn Wilson, Lil Rel Howery, and Aimee Carrero. Production is currently underway. Brown plays Shanice, an experienced EMS supervisor who is always in control—well, most of the time. She knows Randy (Wilson), someone with who she has a colorful past. Shanice knows he’s burnt out and jaded, but she also knows he’s the best paramedic they’ve got, and she respects him for it. Kennedy plays Officer Tagert, a police officer who frequently runs into Randy and Mike (Howery) in their ambulance on various...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

‘Uncoupled’ Picked Up By Showtime For Season 2 Following Netflix Cancellation As Part Of New Content Strategy

EXCLUSIVE: Uncoupled, has been saved. I hear Showtime is picking up Season 2 (and potentially beyond) of the comedy series, from Emily in Paris creator Darren Star and Modern Family veteran Jeffrey Richman, a couple weeks after the MTV Entertainment Studios-produced show was canceled by Netflix. At the premium network, soon to be renamed Paramount+ with Showtime, Uncoupled is designed to fit into one the three main content lanes recently outlined by new Showtime boss Chris McCarthy, “Metro Cultures”, which spans “culturally diverse takes” like The L Word and The Chi. As Deadline reported at the time of the cancellation, speculation that the series starring Neil...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Joe Biden Orders Unknown “High-Altitude Object” Shot Down Near Alaska Today, White House Reveals; POTUS Calls Mission A “Success” – Update

(Updated with Biden statement) Less than a week after U.S. jets shot down a Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic, President Joe Biden this morning ordered the military to destroy a self-described “high-altitude object” over Alaska. Asked about the incident while awaiting the arrival of the President of Brazil to the White House, POTUS opted for rare brevity and called it a “success.” “President Biden ordered the military to down the object. And they did … within the last hour,” NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said earlier Friday in the White House press room as he announced the mission....
ALASKA STATE
Deadline

Vin Diesel, David Twohy Reunite For ‘Riddick: Furya’: Hot EFM Title

EXCLUSIVE: Vin Diesel and David Twohy are reuniting for Riddick: Furya, the fourth installment of the action series that launched with the 2000 hit Pitch Black. Twohy will direct his script. Diesel will star and produce under his One Race Films banner alongside Samantha Vincent, who will also produce. Rocket Science and CAA Media Finance will launch worldwide sales at next week’s European Film Market. In the new film, Riddick finally returns to his home world, a place he barely remembers and one he fears might be left in ruins by the Necromongers. But there he finds other Furyans fighting for their existence...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Idris Elba Clarifies Stance On Not Describing Himself As A “Black Actor”

Idris Elba has followed up with a tweet that clarifies why he has chosen not to refer to himself as a “Black actor.” “There isn’t a soul on this earth that can question whether I consider myself a BLACK MAN or not,” the Suicide Squad actor tweeted. “Being an ‘actor’ is a profession, like being an ‘architect’ ,they are not defined by race. However, If YOU define your work by your race, that is your Perogative. Ah lie?” Elba recently had people perplexed after an interview with Esquire UK where he said, ” I stopped describing myself as a Black actor when I...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Deadline

159K+
Followers
43K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy