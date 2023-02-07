Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arlington chef is in the running to become Gordon Ramsay's Next Level ChefKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DArlington, TX
Dallas Hotspot: Crowds Line Up for Over an Hour for These Hot Dogs! Is it Worth it?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Enjoy a Chicken Fried Steak at Lucky's Cafe in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Popular hot chicken store adding four new locations in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Texas Baptist Convention Receives $28 Million Estate GiftAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Related
Man Fights Security Guard, Crosswalk Lady, and a Trash Can in Dallas, Texas
I think the man in this video can really identify with the message in Limp Bizkit's 1999 smash hit "Break Stuff." The video at the bottom of this article opens with a man who appears to be in his 70s facing what looks to be a restaurant judging by the window treatments. A security guard is brandishing something that looks like a can of pepper spray. The man turns around and get's in a fighter's stance for a second or two.
Texas dad convicted of murder in fatal shootings by teen son
DALLAS (AP) — A Texas man has been convicted of capital murder in the fatal shooting of three teenagers by the man’s then-14-year-old son. Richard Acosta, 34, was convicted Friday by a jury in Dallas of capital murder for the 2021 shooting deaths of Xavier Gonzalez, 14; Ivan Noyala, 16; and Rafael Garcia, 17, the day after Christmas. A 15-year-old newly hired cook was injured in the shooting and has recovered.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 5700 Duncanville Road
On Thursday, February 9, 2023, around 7:00 am, Dallas Police responded to the 5700 Duncanville Road regarding a shooting call. When officers arrived a male victim was located with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died. Further investigation determined Pedro Ramirez, 20, shot...
dpdbeat.com
Shooting at Harry Hines Boulevard
Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a shooting on Harry Hines Boulevard on January 9, 2023. At approximately 5:50 am, the male suspect in the video and a victim got into an argument inside of a business in the 10000 block of Harry Hines Blvd.
Man found with fatal gunshot wound to head behind dumpster
OAK CLIFF (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives are investigating after officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the head behind a dumpster in the 220 block of East Overton Road.Police said he died at the scene on Feb. 8. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has yet to determine the man's identity. The investigation is ongoing and documented under case number 022347-2023.Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective John Valdez with the Homicide Unit at 214.671.3623 or by email at john.valdez@dallaspolice.gov.
wbap.com
Dallas Police Asking Public to Help Identify Body Found in Trinity River
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The Dallas Police Department and the Dallas County Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences are asking for the public’s help to identify the body of a man who was found floating in the Trinity River of January 18, 2023. A passerby spotted the body...
Dallas police say witness lied about victim's suicide, murder warrant issued
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police have issued a murder warrant for a witness who told police a woman found dead on Feb. 1 committed suicide. Police found Erica Davis, 38, with a fatal gunshot wound in the 2500 block of Marburg Street.During the investigation, Donnie Moreland, 63, told officers Davis had shot herself.But five days later, on Feb. 6, the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy and ruled her death a homicide.Police said further investigation determined Moreland shot and killed Davis.The investigation is ongoing and is documented under case number 018571-2023.Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Joshua Romero 214-671-4226 joshua.romero@dallaspolice.gov.
Fort Worth woman killed in crash is now identified
A Fort Worth woman killed in a crash over the weekend has now been identified. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner says Serenity Thomas died from “multiple blunt force injuries.” Saturday, Thomas’s car was struck by an SUV
Woman who displayed handgun inside Arlington Memorial Hospital fatally shot by deputies
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The woman who displayed a handgun inside Arlington Memorial Hospital Saturday morning has died, police said.Police said at 8:55 a.m. Feb. 4, officers were notified by staff that a woman entered the emergency room lobby, displayed a handgun and began making suicidal comments. A security employee at the hospital confronted the woman and told her she needed to leave, police said. She then exited the building and left the property before officers arrived.Once investigators identified the woman, they pushed out a bulletin to regional law enforcement partners. Shortly after, deputies with the Denton County Sheriff's Office found an unoccupied vehicle related to the incident in the parking lot of Greenbelt Corridor Park.Deputies searched the trails in the park and found the woman, who in turn pointed a weapon at them.The DCSO said that after refusing to comply with demands to drop the weapon, deputies fired theirs—striking and killing her.The woman's identity has not been publicly released at this time and this remains and ongoing investigation.
starlocalmedia.com
Prosper individuals identified as suspects in connection with 19-year-old's death
The Little Elm Police Department has identified two suspects in connection with the death of 19-year-old David Noel Pleasant. Little Elm police responded to a shooting call on the 1600 block of Knight Trail on Feb. 3. Police said male subject, identified as 19-year-old David Noel Pleasant of Little Elm, was wounded and taken to a local hospital. Pleasant died on Feb. 4.
Texas executes man convicted in fatal 2007 shooting of Dallas officer
A man convicted of fatally shooting a Dallas police officer nearly 16 years ago after a high-speed chase was executed on Wednesday.Wesley Ruiz, 43, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas, for the March 2007 killing of Dallas Police Senior Cpl. Mark Nix.Ruiz led officers on a high-speed chase after being spotted driving a car that matched the description of one used by a murder suspect. Authorities said Ruiz fired one shot at Nix when the officer tried to break the vehicle's passenger window after the chase. The bullet hit Nix's badge, splintered it and sent...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 5800 Bonnie View Rd
Dallas Police have identified the victim who died as 24-year-old Shermonda Lewis. The investigation is ongoing. On January 30, 2023, at about 11:11 AM, Dallas Police were called to the 5800 block of Bonnie View Road for a shooting. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found four people shot, including a 5-year-old child. One man died at the scene. Two men and the child were transported to local hospitals. They were listed in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing and documented under case number 017663-2023.
NBC News
582K+
Followers
67K+
Post
388M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2