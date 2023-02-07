ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corrections and clarifications

• An article said that in the Bosnian war, “most of the dead were civilians”; the actual proportion is believed to be 35% ( Ukrainian and Russian forces brace for all-out spring battle , 28 January, p28).

• In a photo caption, we misspelled the name of Yana Psariova, whose home in Irpin, Ukraine, was destroyed ( How do you rebuild a country still at war – and where do you start? , 1 February, p20).

• Other recently amended articles include:

Former Welsh secretary confirms ‘disagreement’ with Dominic Raab

Parents ‘horrified’ by response to petition after suicide of Bristol student

Sudoku 5,950 expert

Row growing after third historic rail bridge filled in with concrete

‘Our own little Vatican’: inside the biggest Catholic parish church in North America

Paco Rabanne obituary

Department of Health wasted £15bn on unused Covid supplies, watchdog finds

The big idea: what’s the secret of innovation?

Superannuation tax breaks will cost budget $52bn, almost matching Australia’s age pension

Guardian Essential poll: majority of Australians continue to support Indigenous voice

University property sell-offs heighten ‘dire’ housing shortage as students return to Australia

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com .
You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU .

The Guardian

The Guardian

