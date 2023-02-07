The Illinois EPA announced a total of $300,000 in combined funds is coming to area south suburban communities to help identify service lines that may contain lead. “The exposure to lead in drinking water poses a serious risk to our communities,” said state Senator Mike Porfirio (D-Burbank). “This new aid will ensure that residents will be protected against the harmful health risks that come with lead contamination.”

