Read full article on original website
Cheryl
4d ago
budget proposal by pritzer: one for you three for me, one for you three for me. next year it will be one for you four for me. raise every year for me except you
Reply
3
Related
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Impending Medicaid changes could leave hundreds of thousands uninsured
SPRINGFIELD – As many as 700,000 Illinoisans may lose Medicaid coverage in the months following March 31, but the Department of Healthcare and Family Services says it is working to reduce that number and help those affected find health insurance elsewhere. Medicaid is a health insurance program for poor...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Advocacy groups push for expansive paid family, medical leave in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD – A coalition of advocacy and labor groups is pushing for a state law to give Illinois workers 26 weeks of paid leave if they need to recover from an illness, domestic or sexual violence, or take care of a sick family member or new child. The same...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Fiscal report makes sense, on paper
The legislature’s Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability released its latest monthly fiscal report last week. The report claimed the state is still on track to match the commission’s revised November estimate of a $4.1 billion revenue increase for the current fiscal year. Revenue had originally been projected...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
On Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, advocates spotlight ongoing racial disparities
SPRINGFIELD – Illinois lawmakers and advocates commemorated National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day Tuesday, calling attention to the disproportionate impact the disease has on Black communities. “It’s important that we commemorate or we talk about that on February 7, so that we can spark a debate with all of our...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Teacher shortage more complex than it seems
While there has always been an ebb and flow of teacher shortages and overages over time because of population, trends within generations of students, and enrollment in and support for university educator preparation programs, there are several factors that provide a unique twist to our current iteration of a teacher shortage.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Porfirio announces funding for lead service line replacement
The Illinois EPA announced a total of $300,000 in combined funds is coming to area south suburban communities to help identify service lines that may contain lead. “The exposure to lead in drinking water poses a serious risk to our communities,” said state Senator Mike Porfirio (D-Burbank). “This new aid will ensure that residents will be protected against the harmful health risks that come with lead contamination.”
Comments / 6