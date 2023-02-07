ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cenlanow.com

APSO deputy and store employees arrested on criminal charges

MARKSVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – On January 5, 2023, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) received information from Dollar General Corporate Investigators of criminal offenses committed at one of their Marksville stores by an APSO Deputy and store employees. A preliminary investigation was immediately initiated. The preliminary investigation resulted...
MARKSVILLE, LA
klax-tv.com

Juveniles Arrested After Escaping From Local Facility

Alexandria, LA (02/09/2023) Alexandria Police locate and arrest four juvenile escapees from a local juvenile facility in Alexandria, LA. On February 7th, at approximately 09:30 PM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility located in the 6100 block of Bayou Rapides Road. Upon Officers arrival, the complainant stated one 14-year old, one 15-year old, and two 16-year old juveniles, all females, had walked away from the facility and could not be located. Officers began a search of the area but could not locate the missing juveniles.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

4 teens arrested after leaving Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Four teenage girls were arrested after they walked away from the Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility and later located. According to the Alexandria Police Department (APD), a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old and two 16-year-old teens left the facility on February 7 sometime before 9:30 p.m. They were found the next day on February 8 around 3 p.m. at an abandoned house on Rosalie Street.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
WWL-AMFM

Suspect in Zoosiana monkey theft arrested

Police have arrested a man in connection with the burglary of a dozen squirrel monkeys last month from a Lafayette Parish zoo. Broussard PD Chief Vance Olivier said they’ve arrested 61-year-old Joseph Randell of Opelousas.
BROUSSARD, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria - Magnolia Street homicide suspect arrested

The City of Alexandria has provided an explanation after recent controversy sprung over the removal of three ATRANS bus stop benches at the corner of Jackson Street and Bolton Avenue. |. In response to the debate in libraries statewide over sexually explicit material in circulation, state lawmakers are looking ahead...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

Man apprehended in Westlake homicide also has previous shooting arrest

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Eunice man arrested for second-degree murder today was tied to a shooting in Eunice two years ago. Two people have been arrested and another is still wanted in connection with the Feb. 1, 2023 killing of Damarcus A. Ardoin, 25, at Dove Creek Mobile Home Park - all three have previous arrests in connection with violent crimes.
EUNICE, LA
kalb.com

Oakdale firefighter arrested for solicitation of a minor in Concordia Parish

VIDALIA, La. (KALB) - A firefighter from the Oakdale Fire Department has been arrested for soliciting a minor online for sexual purposes. According to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO), Edward J. Robinson, 32, of Oakdale was communicating with someone online who he believed to be a minor. Robinson made two separate accounts, using fake names and photos, requesting phone sex in exchange for money. He also asked the minor to watch him engage in sexual activity.
OAKDALE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

37-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 328 After Running Off Roadway and Striking a Culvert

37-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 328 After Running Off Roadway and Striking a Culvert. St. Martin Parish, Louisiana – A 37-year-old unrestrained Louisiana woman died as a result of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash on LA 328 after the vehicle ran off the roadway, into a ditch, and struck a culvert.
KAPLAN, LA
klax-tv.com

Burglary suspect spotted on Masonic drive, arrested

Alexandria, LA (02/06/2023) At approximately 01:35 PM today, the Alexandria Police Department (APD) received a called stating a white male wearing a light blue shirt fitting the general description of a suspect from a previous burglary was walking in the 3900 block of Masonic Drive. Upon Officers arrival, the suspect fled on foot, running behind Cabrini School and the adjoining neighborhood. The School Resource Officer at Cabrini School, along with other APD Officers, assisted with the search, and moments later the suspect was apprehended without further incident.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy