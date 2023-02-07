Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cenlanow.com
APSO deputy and store employees arrested on criminal charges
MARKSVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – On January 5, 2023, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) received information from Dollar General Corporate Investigators of criminal offenses committed at one of their Marksville stores by an APSO Deputy and store employees. A preliminary investigation was immediately initiated. The preliminary investigation resulted...
klax-tv.com
Juveniles Arrested After Escaping From Local Facility
Alexandria, LA (02/09/2023) Alexandria Police locate and arrest four juvenile escapees from a local juvenile facility in Alexandria, LA. On February 7th, at approximately 09:30 PM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility located in the 6100 block of Bayou Rapides Road. Upon Officers arrival, the complainant stated one 14-year old, one 15-year old, and two 16-year old juveniles, all females, had walked away from the facility and could not be located. Officers began a search of the area but could not locate the missing juveniles.
kalb.com
4 teens arrested after leaving Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Four teenage girls were arrested after they walked away from the Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility and later located. According to the Alexandria Police Department (APD), a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old and two 16-year-old teens left the facility on February 7 sometime before 9:30 p.m. They were found the next day on February 8 around 3 p.m. at an abandoned house on Rosalie Street.
Acadia Parish law enforcement looking for attempted murder suspect
Law enforcement agencies in Acadia Parish are searching for a man wanted on attempted murder charges.
Kinder man arrested after harassing juveniles
Deputies were dispatched to T. V. Tower Road on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in reference to two males shooting in the area and harassing juveniles.
2 Students Charged in Bomb Threat at Lawtell Elementary School in Opelousas, Louisiana
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies say a student who wanted to skip class is responsible for a bomb threat that caused Lawtell Elementary School in Opelousas to be evacuated last month. The sheriff's office...
Suspect in Zoosiana monkey theft arrested
Police have arrested a man in connection with the burglary of a dozen squirrel monkeys last month from a Lafayette Parish zoo. Broussard PD Chief Vance Olivier said they’ve arrested 61-year-old Joseph Randell of Opelousas.
Opelousas man given two life sentences for 2016 slayings
The sentences were handed down today in the 2016 shooting deaths of Nakia Ramar Jr., 19 and Shawn Parish, 21.
kalb.com
Alexandria - Magnolia Street homicide suspect arrested
The City of Alexandria has provided an explanation after recent controversy sprung over the removal of three ATRANS bus stop benches at the corner of Jackson Street and Bolton Avenue. |. In response to the debate in libraries statewide over sexually explicit material in circulation, state lawmakers are looking ahead...
Kaplan woman dead after her vehicle crashed into ditch in Breaux Bridge
A Kaplan woman is dead after her vehicle crashed into a ditch and hit a culvert in Breaux Bridge.
KPLC TV
Man apprehended in Westlake homicide also has previous shooting arrest
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Eunice man arrested for second-degree murder today was tied to a shooting in Eunice two years ago. Two people have been arrested and another is still wanted in connection with the Feb. 1, 2023 killing of Damarcus A. Ardoin, 25, at Dove Creek Mobile Home Park - all three have previous arrests in connection with violent crimes.
Duson Police looking for man who stole tools, tires from local business
DUSON, La. (KLFY) Duson Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a burglary at local business. Police said on Sunday, Feb. 5 the suspect drove his 2000’s model GMC pickup to the business and allegedly stole over $10,000 worth of tools and large tires. Hours prior to the burglary, police said, […]
wbrz.com
Man arrested after trying to check daughter out of school, claims she was being 'jumped'
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man for disrupting school operations after he showed "alarming" actions when he was told he could not check his daughter out of school when she said she was being "jumped." According to arrest documents from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Donald Pierson, 35,...
kalb.com
Oakdale firefighter arrested for solicitation of a minor in Concordia Parish
VIDALIA, La. (KALB) - A firefighter from the Oakdale Fire Department has been arrested for soliciting a minor online for sexual purposes. According to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO), Edward J. Robinson, 32, of Oakdale was communicating with someone online who he believed to be a minor. Robinson made two separate accounts, using fake names and photos, requesting phone sex in exchange for money. He also asked the minor to watch him engage in sexual activity.
37-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 328 After Running Off Roadway and Striking a Culvert
37-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 328 After Running Off Roadway and Striking a Culvert. St. Martin Parish, Louisiana – A 37-year-old unrestrained Louisiana woman died as a result of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash on LA 328 after the vehicle ran off the roadway, into a ditch, and struck a culvert.
klax-tv.com
Burglary suspect spotted on Masonic drive, arrested
Alexandria, LA (02/06/2023) At approximately 01:35 PM today, the Alexandria Police Department (APD) received a called stating a white male wearing a light blue shirt fitting the general description of a suspect from a previous burglary was walking in the 3900 block of Masonic Drive. Upon Officers arrival, the suspect fled on foot, running behind Cabrini School and the adjoining neighborhood. The School Resource Officer at Cabrini School, along with other APD Officers, assisted with the search, and moments later the suspect was apprehended without further incident.
School Bus Driver in Louisiana Accused of Smoking Marijuana While Driving Bus
A school bus driver in south Louisiana is being accused of smoking marijuana while on her bus route. WAFB reports that the East Baton Rouge Public School System is investigating accusations that a bus driver was smoking marijuana while driving the bus on February 9, 2023. The Baton Rouge news...
theadvocate.com
Murder trial begins Tuesday in 2019 shooting of 22-year-old on Louisiana Avenue
The murder trial for a Lafayette man accused of fatally shooting a 22-year-old man at a Louisiana Avenue apartment complex in March 2019 began Tuesday with a review of the physical evidence documented at the scene. Taveon Leary, 23, faces a second-degree murder charge in the March 24, 2019 shooting...
Woman wanted for questioning in theft at Lafayette beauty supply store
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police need your help identifying a women wanted for questioning in a theft that occurred at a hair extensions and beauty supply store. Police say the incident occurred Dec. 23 at the Beauty and Beyond store in the 100 block of Louisiana Avenue. If you can help police identity the woman, […]
Louisiana man accused of selling fentanyl, meth out of his home
A Louisiana man has been arrested after allegedly selling drugs from his home.
Comments / 0