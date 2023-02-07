ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scarlet Nation

Pitt makes late push, FSU can't respond

Florida State missed early and often at and around the rim. The 3-pointers didn’t hit either. On a day when opportunities were there for the Seminoles, chances to knock off one of the ACC’s co-leaders, they instead fell short. Jalen Warley scored a career-high 23 points on 9...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Scarlet Nation

FSU softball drops game to Longwood, defeats Purdue

Kalei Harding had a two-run home run and a pair of doubles as the Florida State softball team knocked off Purdue 8-1 in the second game of a long day for the Seminoles, which didn't finish until early Sunday morning. Harding had four RBI in the win for FSU (3-1).
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Scarlet Nation

Matchup preview: Pitt looks for revenge against Florida State

Pitt has just three conference losses on February 10th and one of them came to the Floirda State Seminoles in January. It came as a bit of a surprise, as the Seminoles have not had a good season, but yet they remain a dangerous team. This is not nearly one of Leonard Hamilton's better teams, but there is still just enough length and athleticism to scare you.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Scarlet Nation

Florida State shares dates for upcoming spring football camp

The anticipation for Florida State football's 2023 season is already out of control. The next major offseason milestone for the Seminoles will be their spring football camp. FSU shared the dates for its spring camp Thursday afternoon. The Seminoles will hold their first spring practice on Monday, March 6 and...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Scarlet Nation

FSU softball sweeps Lipscomb on Opening Day

Michaela Edenfield had a memorable Opening Day, coming through with a clutch hit in the second game of a doubleheader sweep. Florida State won 3-0 and then 4-1 in the second game on Thursday. "Really proud of the energy and just everyone sticking with each other," FSU coach Lonni Alameda...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy