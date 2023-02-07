ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS10 ABC

How to save on your grocery bill, according to NYS

By Carl Aldinger
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GMJZ4_0kfb2PuP00

NEW YORK ( WETM ) – New Yorkers are still feeling the pinch on their wallets when they go to the grocery store as inflation runs rampant down the aisles. The NYS Division of Consumer Protection has issued a list of tips on how to save at the grocery store as part of a series of alerts intended to help New Yorkers with rising costs.

New York’s top 10 most-searched snacks for the Big Game, new data reveals

The series will give guidance on how New Yorkers can save on utilities, good, energy, transportation, entertainment and other shopping costs. NYS said from November 2021 to Nov. 2022, food prices in the Empire State increased 12% and are expected to go up another 3-4% in 2023. “During financially challenging times, it’s important to choose fresh and wholesome food for your family,” said NYS Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball, “not only for its nutritional value but also for its economic value as fresh foods that are minimally processed, when properly refrigerated, can last longer, extending your budget so that you can provide more meals for your family throughout the week.”

Here’s a list of tips from the NYS DCP to save on groceries:

  • Plan your meals. Planning meals in advance, including breakfast, lunch and dinner, will reduce food waste and cut down on expensive meal delivery or dining-out costs. Make a grocery list to support the plan and reduce impulsive purchases.
  • Look for deals. Plan meals around a few bulk ingredients or based on the weekly grocery sales circular to ensure you’re buying items on sale. Take advantage of store savings and enroll in store reward programs. Search for online coupons, use store savings and rewards cards, and watch for manufacturer coupons attached to the items in-store.
  • Shop strategically for food. Take inventory of what you have at home before going shopping. Go to the grocery store with a list, having planned out your meals until your next grocery trip.
Mahomes, Hurts understand significance of Super Bowl battle
  • Reduce food waste:
    • Learn about food product dating. According to the FDA, confusion over date labeling accounts for an estimated 20 percent of consumer food waste. Important tips to know:
      • Except for infant formula, manufacturers are not required by Federal law or regulation to place quality-based date labels on packaged food.
      • Manufacturers apply date labels at their own discretion and for a variety of reasons. The most common is to inform consumers and retailers of the date to which they can expect the food to retain its desired quality and flavor.
      • Best if Used By is the standard phrase to indicate the date until which a product will be at its best flavor and quality, not the date an item will spoil. Consumers should examine foods that are past their Best if Used By date for signs of spoilage before they throw them away.
        • For example, bread past its Best if Used By d ate may be stale, but if it is not moldy or spoiled, it could be used to make French toast, croutons, breadcrumbs and several other items you may otherwise buy at the store.
      • To learn more tips on how to cut food waste, visit fda.gov .
  • Use your freezer. Freezing is a great way to store most foods to keep them from going bad until you are ready to eat them.
  • Understand food and beverage storage. It will help you maximize the freshness and quality of items. Visit FoodKeeper for information on how to safely store different foods to maintain freshness and quality.
  • Got Leftovers? Make one dinner a week your ‘smorgasbord night’. Reheat those leftovers as is or turn them into an entirely different meal by adding some additional ingredients.
Enjoy a guided snowmobile ride at Grafton Lakes State Park
  • Consider planting a garden in the Spring. This can help save both time and money. Turn those harvested fresh veggies into lunches and dinners, and then can or freeze your excess harvest to enjoy it all year long.
  • Wholesale clubs. Purchase in bulk to save money on items you frequently buy. Wholesale shopping also allows you to stock up for fewer shopping trips. Some wholesale clubs allow membership sharing, and that could mean splitting the membership fee with a friend or family member. Remember to cancel memberships you aren’t using.
  • Buy seasonal fruits and vegetables. Many fruits and vegetables peak at a certain time of year. Prices normally drop when they’re in season and rise when they’re not. Learn what’s in season with this guide to New York’s produce.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 6

?????
4d ago

according to NYS. WELL NOW majority of us don't have this administration's INCOME.WE DONT HAVE PEOPLE SHOPPING AND BUDGETING OUR 100. 00 AND LESS amount for 4 people. BTW we are legal AND tried for snap.Surprise ! since we are legal and both work we ARE TOLD ,"ah sorry but your over the income requirements. We said well we worked and paid for this great freebie in case we ever need it. You took the money out of our EMPLOYMENT CHECKS . SO IN THIS CASE, CUT US A CHECK FOR WHAT WE PAID INTO.WE ARE HUNGRY NOW AND WE NEED IT.

Reply
2
Related
Q 105.7

It’s Still Illegal to Put This in Your Truck In New York State?

Where many states have exceptions to this law, New York State draws a hard line when it comes to trucks. Times have changed over the years and I'm sure many people can remember when seatbelts weren't even a thing in cars. As time rolls on, more rules are implemented to increase the safety of not only the driver, but everyone else in the vehicle as well.
The US Sun

I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’

A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS New York

Harlem tenants face eviction after rental assistant program did not make payments

NEW YORK -- Some tenants at a Harlem apartment building are facing eviction after getting notices saying they're months, if not years, behind on rent. But they thought it was being paid by the city's rental assistance program."This is the letter I received regarding taking me to court," said Jasna Willie. "'You're landlord is suing you for nonpayment of rent.'"Willie was living in a homeless shelter with her daughter until a city program helped her move into a apartment on the 2300 block of Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard two years ago. Willie, 27, was told her rent would be subsidized. Everything...
MANHATTAN, NY
Abdul Ghani

New Yorkers Will Receive Another $95 Snap Payments By Friday

In February, households participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive at least an additional $95 in monthly benefits. The extra payments will be distributed by Friday, February 24, for households outside of New York City and by Tuesday, February 28, for households within the five boroughs, according to the New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA), which oversees SNAP in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHO 13

Bill to change SNAP, Medicaid benefits passes subcommittee; likely to be amended

DES MOINES, Iowa — A bill reducing what people could purchase when using SNAP benefits passed the Iowa House’s Health and Human Services Subcommittee Thursday. The bill would make changes to benefits and eligibility requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid. In its current form, the bill would limit what people can buy […]
IOWA STATE
New York Post

Get ready for the lights AND heat to go out

Québec last week avoided a blackout, despite the frigid Arctic cold snap, by importing electricity from New York. But it may be out of luck next time, along with the Empire State itself, thanks to the green rush to kill reliable sources of power. Cuomo-Hochul policies under the Climate Leadership and Protection Act, enforced by the state Climate Action Council, mandate that 70% of New York’s power come from renewables by 2030 and 100% by 2040. As a result, New York’s rapidly losing reliable carbon-based generating capacity — which leaves insufficient backup for when solar or wind plants can’t deliver....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Q 105.7

America’s Oldest Cheese Shop In New York State Forced To Close

A New York State landmark, a business that opened in 1892, is being forced to close. After more than 130 years in business, the oldest cheese shop in the United States is being forced to close. New York States Oldest Cheese Shop Is Closing Down. Alleva Cheese opened up in...
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

49K+
Followers
26K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy