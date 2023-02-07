Amarillo College Foundation hires 2 new staff members

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo College Foundation announced it has hired two new staff members.

AC Foundation hired a development officer who will focus on the LiberalArts Learning Community and the college’s first Alumni Coordinator.

Alumni Coordinator Katelynn Kenyon is a graduate of West Texas A&M University where she earned a bachelor of science degree in agricultural and media communication.

“I’m so excited to be part of helping to bridge the gap between AC and its many alumni,” said Kenyon. “AC is so welcoming and friendly, and we need to remind our alumni that they are welcome and appreciated here.”

Development Officer Mark Clark was a music teacher in Gruver and completed a degree at Seton Hill University in Pennsylvania and a master’s degree in education through Concordia University.

“I’m very excited to be able to use my past experiences teaching and leading academic programs on behalf of Amarillo College in those areas that are liberal arts focused,” said Clark. “I hope to help grow opportunities across the liberal arts landscape for future students, current students, and alumni and the community.”

The Amarillo College Foundation said it solicits and administers gifts and grants in an effort to benefit the college and its students, faculty, staff, programs and facilities.