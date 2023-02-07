Complex case of Tammy Zywicki: A New Jersey woman, driving to college in Iowa, found murdered in Missouri. LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF) — It’s been 30 years since the body of Tammy J. Zywicki, an Iowa college student, was discovered on the side of a rural section of Interstate 44 in southwest Missouri. To this date, the kidnapping and murder of Zywicki remains unsolved. But on Feb. 10, 2023, the Sheriff of Lawrence County spoke about the cold case, saying that authorities haven’t given up on finding a suspect or information that would lead to an arrest — anything that would would give Zywicki’s family some closure.

IOWA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO