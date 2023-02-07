Read full article on original website
Related
Myhighplains.com
South Dakota lawmakers seek foreign-owned land investigation
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers are advancing a number of bills that would curb Chinese influence in South Dakota’s farmland amid concerns among Republican leaders after a spy balloon was spotted and shot down last week. Republican Rep. Will Mortenson proposed Thursday investigating partnerships between landowners...
Myhighplains.com
Major flooding to hit East Texas, Southwest Arkansas
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – After the recent heavy rains, East Texas and Southwest Arkansas may see lakes and rivers rise another foot, pushing them into moderate or major flood stages. KTAL Meteorologist Josh Marcisz said, “This will be the highest the water levels have been since 2015 and...
Myhighplains.com
DeSantis to run Disney district after ‘Don’t Say Gay’ feud
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will soon take control of Walt Disney World’s self-governing district after Senate Republicans approved a bill Friday punishing the company over its opposition to the law critics call “Don’t Say Gay.”. The legislation, which now awaits the governor’s...
Myhighplains.com
30-year cold case: Investigators still seeking info on Iowa college student’s murder
Complex case of Tammy Zywicki: A New Jersey woman, driving to college in Iowa, found murdered in Missouri. LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF) — It’s been 30 years since the body of Tammy J. Zywicki, an Iowa college student, was discovered on the side of a rural section of Interstate 44 in southwest Missouri. To this date, the kidnapping and murder of Zywicki remains unsolved. But on Feb. 10, 2023, the Sheriff of Lawrence County spoke about the cold case, saying that authorities haven’t given up on finding a suspect or information that would lead to an arrest — anything that would would give Zywicki’s family some closure.
Myhighplains.com
Ex-state adviser implicated in youth center abuse lawsuits
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The girls at New Hampshire’s youth detention center called their dormitory leader “Peepin’ Dave” because they say he leered at them through a bathroom window. But David Ball, later promoted to chief of operations, also is accused of much worse. Of...
Comments / 0