Pasadena, CA

LATACO

The 29 Best Chilaquiles In Los Angeles: Readers Choice Edition

These are L.A.’s favorite chilaquiles. Because last week we deigned to tell you where L.A.’s crunchiest, soul-satisfying chilaquiles can be found. And you, in turn, had a lot of thoughts about that. We wouldn’t have it any other way. Here all the spots that are the best in L.A. according to those who spoke up!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

The 50-Year-Old Pasadena Restaurant That Inspired Panda Express Gets a Sleek New Design Refresh

Pasadena’s 50-year-old Panda Inn quietly closed its doors in January and plans to reopen later this year with a refreshed interior and updated menu. The longtime restaurant was opened by Panda Express founder Andrew Cherng, along with his father chef Ming-Tsai Cherng, in 1973 and was last renovated two decades ago, says Gigi Cheung, vice president of Panda Inn.
PASADENA, CA
California Guide

Food Bucket List for Los Angeles

You could be excused for thinking that fame and riches are the only things that matter in Los Angeles, but in reality, the city is more about the mouthwatering and culturally diverse cuisine alternatives that are to be found everywhere. We've put up a list of the things you must try in LA that are certain to not only awaken your inner foodie but have you going back for seconds, from the gooey stickiness of an iconic strawberry doughnut to some pork ribs coated in mozzarella (and then thirds).
LOS ANGELES, CA
yovenice.com

LA Breakfast Burrito Hotspot Opening Culver City Storefront

Cofax Coffee coming to 10868 W. Washington Boulevard in Culver City. Cofax Coffee, one of the Fairfax District’s best breakfast burrito spots, is coming to Culver City sometime in February and the new Cofax already has a new space at 10868 W. Washington Boulevard as reported by Eater Los Angeles.com.
CULVER CITY, CA
foodgressing.com

Prime Pizza Burbank California

Those who claim you can’t find great New York-style pizza on the West Coast have never been to Prime Pizza!. This local chain prepares their fresh dough daily; uses cheese sourced from Wisconsin; and makes their sauce from local California tomatoes, oregano, and salt. The quality of Prime Pizza’s...
BURBANK, CA
HeySoCal

Monrovia Old Town report: The plot chickens…

As previously mentioned, some of our Old Town storefronts are all busy putting the final touches on their makeovers. Some of these shops will be opening this weekend. Although it’s not in Old Town, we also have some exciting news down on Huntington Drive. We have two businesses that...
MONROVIA, CA
beachcomber.news

Coyotes Turn Empty Long Beach Home Into Den

Seeing a coyote walking down a busy street is not as uncommon as most would think. Everyone in their lives has had a run-in with them. In most cases, these animals stay clear of people and mind their own business. And in the rare, and often severe cases, cities like Long Beach are left with the responsibility of removing coyotes from its streets and neighborhoods.
LONG BEACH, CA
The Malibu Times

City of Malibu issues citation to Aviator Nation Dreamland for unpermitted ‘Zuma Cars & Coffee’ event

While factors such as the Woolsey Fire and the COVID-19 pandemic take part in the challenges of organizing events in Malibu, events, in general, have been hard to come by.   On Sunday, Jan. 22, an automotive event, “Zuma Cars and Coffee,” took place at Aviator Nation Dreamland, the restaurant and events venue in Malibu. And […] The post City of Malibu issues citation to Aviator Nation Dreamland for unpermitted ‘Zuma Cars & Coffee’ event appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
housebeautiful.com

The 10 Best Places to See the Super Bloom in California This Spring

Plant lovers are counting down the days until they can feast their eyes on this year's Super Bloom—bright blankets of flowers that covers the hillsides of California—but might need to adjust their itinerary. According to KTLA, the mayor of Lake Elsinore has announced that Walker Canyon will be closed to all visitors for the foreseeable future. Though the Southern California park has been a particularly amazing place to view (and Instagram) the horticultural happening, an increased turnout in 2019 trampled Lake Elsinore poppies, disrupted wildlife, and created an unhabitable environment for residents. The good news? There are tons of other sites in California where you can catch lesser-known but totallly spectacular super blooms, so we rounded them up for your planning purposes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
beverlyhills.org

CITY OF BEVERLY HILLS, CITY OF GLENDALE AND ARMENIAN COMMUNITY MEET IN GLENDALE AND PLEDGE TO UNITE AGAINST HATE

LEADERS FROM THE CITY OF BEVERLY HILLS, CITY OF GLENDALE AND ARMENIAN COMMUNITY MEET IN GLENDALE AND PLEDGE TO UNITE AGAINST HATE. Beverly Hills, CA – Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse, City Manager Nancy Hunt-Coffey, and Police Chief Mark Stainbrook traveled to Glendale on Friday to meet with Glendale City representatives and leaders from the local and national Armenian community to discuss the recent anti-Armenian flyers that were distributed in the City of Beverly Hills.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
foxla.com

Beloved Arcadia restaurant closing its doors after more than 70 years

ARCADIA, Calif. - After more than 70 years, a beloved restaurant in Arcadia is closing its doors. Sunday, Feb. 12 marks the last day patrons can enjoy Rod’s Grill. Rod’s Grill started as a small chain of restaurants in 1946. Its Arcadia location opened in 1957 and is the last one remaining.
ARCADIA, CA
LATACO

The 69 Most Clever Vanity Plates That Tell Us Everything About L.A. Culture

Whether we like it or not, car culture is an integral part of L.A.’s vibe—equal parts frustrating and wildly amusing. And if you’ve ever spent the better part of your day commuting from Silverlake to Santa Monica and back, you’ve had plenty of time to get comfy on the ten and soak in all in. Just like the clothes we buy, our personalities exude through our make and model of choice (insert Prius joke here). But vanity plates are like the finishing touch on an auto outfit—letting you broadcast a statement, in seven characters or less, to everyone stuck in traffic with you. Some take this as an opportunity to advertise professions (LAWYAH), verbalize fandoms (1RNG2RL), or express emotions (UUUUGGH)—and others give us straight VIIIBEZ.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles, CA
L.A.'s favorite local news source. Authentic news from the streets to your favorite restaurants. Celebrating the taco lifestyle and keeping Los Angeles informed.

 https://www.lataco.com

