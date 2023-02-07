Read full article on original website
Severe weather alert: National Weather Service issues storm update for Los Angeles and Oxnard region in CaliforniaStanleyLos Angeles, CA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Bugsy Siegel's Mysterious Home and the Haunts of the Very RichHerbie J PilatoBeverly Hills, CA
500 monthly payments to Americans, new project to redistribute budget surplusUSA DiarioLong Beach, CA
LA Breakfast Burrito Hotspot Opening Culver City Storefront
Cofax Coffee coming to 10868 W. Washington Boulevard in Culver City. Cofax Coffee, one of the Fairfax District’s best breakfast burrito spots, is coming to Culver City sometime in February and the new Cofax already has a new space at 10868 W. Washington Boulevard as reported by Eater Los Angeles.com.
This man walked every street in Long Beach. Here’s what he learned
Shortly after Robb Briggs moved here to be closer to his job as a software developer, the pandemic put a damper on most social activities, so he came up with a different way to explore the city. The post This man walked every street in Long Beach. Here’s what he learned appeared first on Long Beach Post.
foodgressing.com
Prime Pizza Burbank California
Those who claim you can’t find great New York-style pizza on the West Coast have never been to Prime Pizza!. This local chain prepares their fresh dough daily; uses cheese sourced from Wisconsin; and makes their sauce from local California tomatoes, oregano, and salt. The quality of Prime Pizza’s...
Monrovia Old Town report: The plot chickens…
As previously mentioned, some of our Old Town storefronts are all busy putting the final touches on their makeovers. Some of these shops will be opening this weekend. Although it’s not in Old Town, we also have some exciting news down on Huntington Drive. We have two businesses that...
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in California
California has earned the title of "burger capital of the world" for a good reason. The state's restaurants are experts at making huge meat sandwiches, whether it's a succulent patty or a stack of melt-in-your-mouth fries.
Yamazaki Bakery is Popular in the Japan Town Area of Los Angeles, California
For people visiting the Japanese Village Plaza in Los Angeles, delicious desserts, treats, and snacks can be found at Yamazaki Bakery. They serve all sorts of sweet treats, including strawberry roll cakes, pastries, sugar toast, cream puffs, and various Japanese delicacies. They have different types of bread products and other bakery items.
Los Angeles Will Get a $100-million Open-air Museum Celebrating the Black Community This Fall — With 1.3 Miles of Art
The new public arts and culture corridor in Crenshaw, Los Angeles, will honor the largest Black community west of the Mississippi.
beachcomber.news
Coyotes Turn Empty Long Beach Home Into Den
Seeing a coyote walking down a busy street is not as uncommon as most would think. Everyone in their lives has had a run-in with them. In most cases, these animals stay clear of people and mind their own business. And in the rare, and often severe cases, cities like Long Beach are left with the responsibility of removing coyotes from its streets and neighborhoods.
City of Malibu issues citation to Aviator Nation Dreamland for unpermitted ‘Zuma Cars & Coffee’ event
While factors such as the Woolsey Fire and the COVID-19 pandemic take part in the challenges of organizing events in Malibu, events, in general, have been hard to come by. On Sunday, Jan. 22, an automotive event, “Zuma Cars and Coffee,” took place at Aviator Nation Dreamland, the restaurant and events venue in Malibu. And […] The post City of Malibu issues citation to Aviator Nation Dreamland for unpermitted ‘Zuma Cars & Coffee’ event appeared first on The Malibu Times.
housebeautiful.com
The 10 Best Places to See the Super Bloom in California This Spring
Plant lovers are counting down the days until they can feast their eyes on this year's Super Bloom—bright blankets of flowers that covers the hillsides of California—but might need to adjust their itinerary. According to KTLA, the mayor of Lake Elsinore has announced that Walker Canyon will be closed to all visitors for the foreseeable future. Though the Southern California park has been a particularly amazing place to view (and Instagram) the horticultural happening, an increased turnout in 2019 trampled Lake Elsinore poppies, disrupted wildlife, and created an unhabitable environment for residents. The good news? There are tons of other sites in California where you can catch lesser-known but totallly spectacular super blooms, so we rounded them up for your planning purposes.
foxla.com
Woman brutally yanks, drags puppy in broad daylight in LA's South Gate neighborhood
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A disturbing video shows a woman yanking and dragging a small dog in Los Angeles' South Gate neighborhood. Now, the search is on to find the woman in hopes of rescuing the puppy. "I don't want to see that. I saw just enough to run...
beverlyhills.org
CITY OF BEVERLY HILLS, CITY OF GLENDALE AND ARMENIAN COMMUNITY MEET IN GLENDALE AND PLEDGE TO UNITE AGAINST HATE
LEADERS FROM THE CITY OF BEVERLY HILLS, CITY OF GLENDALE AND ARMENIAN COMMUNITY MEET IN GLENDALE AND PLEDGE TO UNITE AGAINST HATE. Beverly Hills, CA – Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse, City Manager Nancy Hunt-Coffey, and Police Chief Mark Stainbrook traveled to Glendale on Friday to meet with Glendale City representatives and leaders from the local and national Armenian community to discuss the recent anti-Armenian flyers that were distributed in the City of Beverly Hills.
foxla.com
Beloved Arcadia restaurant closing its doors after more than 70 years
ARCADIA, Calif. - After more than 70 years, a beloved restaurant in Arcadia is closing its doors. Sunday, Feb. 12 marks the last day patrons can enjoy Rod’s Grill. Rod’s Grill started as a small chain of restaurants in 1946. Its Arcadia location opened in 1957 and is the last one remaining.
The 69 Most Clever Vanity Plates That Tell Us Everything About L.A. Culture
Whether we like it or not, car culture is an integral part of L.A.’s vibe—equal parts frustrating and wildly amusing. And if you’ve ever spent the better part of your day commuting from Silverlake to Santa Monica and back, you’ve had plenty of time to get comfy on the ten and soak in all in. Just like the clothes we buy, our personalities exude through our make and model of choice (insert Prius joke here). But vanity plates are like the finishing touch on an auto outfit—letting you broadcast a statement, in seven characters or less, to everyone stuck in traffic with you. Some take this as an opportunity to advertise professions (LAWYAH), verbalize fandoms (1RNG2RL), or express emotions (UUUUGGH)—and others give us straight VIIIBEZ.
Village of tiny homes to house 160 homeless opens in Sun Valley
A new village of 160 tiny homes will help house the homeless in Sun Valley.
