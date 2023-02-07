Whether we like it or not, car culture is an integral part of L.A.’s vibe—equal parts frustrating and wildly amusing. And if you’ve ever spent the better part of your day commuting from Silverlake to Santa Monica and back, you’ve had plenty of time to get comfy on the ten and soak in all in. Just like the clothes we buy, our personalities exude through our make and model of choice (insert Prius joke here). But vanity plates are like the finishing touch on an auto outfit—letting you broadcast a statement, in seven characters or less, to everyone stuck in traffic with you. Some take this as an opportunity to advertise professions (LAWYAH), verbalize fandoms (1RNG2RL), or express emotions (UUUUGGH)—and others give us straight VIIIBEZ.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO