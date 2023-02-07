ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Local News

Avon Grove Charter School gets $6,500 farm-to-school grant

WEST GROVE — A $6,500 Farm to School Grant awarded to Avon Grove Charter School will provide experiential learning field trips to the school’s Micro-Farm for all kindergarten through third-grade students. “The ACGS Micro-Farm provides hands-on learning opportunities for students and allows them to build connections to agriculture,...
WEST GROVE, PA
Daily Voice

Online Threat Prompts Police Response At Pennsbury High

Social media posts directed at Pennsbury High School in Fairless Hills have led to increased security on campus, administrators said Friday, Feb. 10. In a statement on Facebook, Pennsbury School District told parents that police had "investigated a concerning social media post made by a PHS student" during the night. They did not describe the posts in question.
FAIRLESS HILLS, PA
Daily Voice

Pennridge High School Principal Charged With DUI: Police

A Bucks County high school principal was arrested in Plumstead Township last week after police suspected he was driving under the influence, authorities say. Stephen Cashman, principal at Pennridge High School in Perkasie, was pulled over on Swamp Road at about midnight on Sunday, Feb. 5, Plumstead police said in a statement.
PERKASIE, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Catholic School Investigating Racist Student Video

The backlash continues after a video surfaced on social media showing Philadelphia's St. Hubert's Catholic High School students doing blackface and invoking offensive stereotypes. The clip, the origin of which was not immediately clear, shows a group of teens coloring a girl's face brown and laughing. While doing so, one...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Town Square LIVE News

Parents plead for safety in heated Brandywine board meeting

Complaints about safety at Springer Middle School at Monday night’s Brandywine School District meeting devolved into a shouting match between a board member and a parent. About 12 parents and several students told the Brandywine School District the same thing:   They’re concerned and outraged about the lack of action after bullying, fights and other events  have compromised student and staff ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Local News

Bank lends a helping hand to West Chester area nonprofits

WEST CHESTER—S&T Bank has become a major partner and lead sponsor to a couple of local nonprofit organizations. S&T is donating $10,000 to the YMCA of Greater Brandywine and $7,500 to the Community Warehouse Project. Frank Monterosso, brand ambassador for S&T, said the bank is committed to offering assistance...
WEST CHESTER, PA
Shore News Network

15-year-old suspect arrested for shooting at Delaware high school basketball game

MIDDLETOWN, DE – Police in Delaware have identified and arrested a teen suspect and an adult in connection with a shooting that took place at a high school basketball game this week. In connection with the discharge of a gun inside Appoquinimink High School during Monday night’s high school basketball game, the Delaware State Police have arrested Demetrius Lyn-Brown, 20, and a 15-year-old juvenile male from Middletown. The troopers responded to a report of a shot fired at Appoquinimink High School, located at 1080 Bunker Hill Road, Middletown, on February 6, at approximately 7:16 p.m. A fight had just occurred The post 15-year-old suspect arrested for shooting at Delaware high school basketball game appeared first on Shore News Network.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
Daily Local News

School funding verdict an opportunity to fix decades-old problem (Opinion)

Throughout my time in office, there has been no topic that comes up more frequently when I talk with constituents than how we fund our public schools. For millions of Pennsylvanians, it’s been painfully obvious for decades that Pennsylvania’s public education funding system is broken. Now, according to a Commonwealth Court ruling, it’s also unconstitutional.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes

Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Arrest Made in Murder of Montgomery County Mom Jennifer Brown

An arrest has been made in the killing of Jennifer Brown, the Montgomery County mom whose body was found in a shallow grave earlier this year. As first reported by NBC10's Deanna Durante that Blair Watts -- Brown's former business partner -- has been charged with murder and related offenses in Montgomery County after he appeared in a Chester County court Thursday morning on an unrelated manner.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
glensidelocal.com

Daniel Garvin of Philadelphia arrested for burglary in Abington

The Abington Township Police Department announced the arrest of Daniel Garvin of the 1200 block of Faunce Street in Philadelphia for an attempted residential burglary in the 1800 block of Foothill Drive, Huntingdon Valley on January 17. From the press release:. On January 17, 2023 at 1258 hours, Abington Police...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Local News

Local EMS, fire companies get $110,000 in funding

Funding ot the tune of $110,000 has been approved from the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program for local fire and EMS companies serving the 155th Legislative District. The funding has been awarded as follows: $15,000 for Alert Fire No. 1 (Downingtown); $15,000 for East Brandywine Fire; $15,000...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Chesco Man Sought On Attempted Murder Charges, Say Cops

An armed and dangerous man is sought in Chester County, authorities say. Police in Coatesville are looking for 25-year-old Matthew C. Rodgers, a Downingtown resident who is accused of attempted murder, the department said in a statement. Officers were called to the 500 block of East Harmony Street at 3...
COATESVILLE, PA
delmarvapublicmedia.org

Temple University cuts tuition and health benefits for striking graduate students

Temple University is withholding tuition and health care benefits for more than 100 working graduate students who are on strike for better pay. Some research and teaching assistants at the public school in Philadelphia received an email notice on Wednesday that their tuition remission had been revoked for the spring semester, "as a result of your participation in the [Temple University Graduate Students' Association union] strike." Tuition remission, a benefit offered by many schools to help finance employees' tuition costs, covers an average of $20,000 at Temple, according to the university.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Local News

New addition at senior complex in West Chester targets health and wellness

WEST CHESTER — The Watermark at Bellingham recently unveiled a new health and wellness suite and additional health-related amenities for seniors. Bellingham’s groundbreaking new addition will revolutionize healthcare in their community. Bellingham has always understood the important intersections of health and wellness and this new suite embodies that...
WEST CHESTER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy