Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man High On Acid Attacked His Girlfriend And His Mother Then Vanished Into The Woods. Where Is DeCorrius Jones?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLawrenceville, GA
Exploring the Ever-Changing Beauty of Our Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Say 'I Do' for Free on Valentine's Day: A Group Wedding in Marietta Perfect for Hopeless Romantics and Cheapskates AlikeDeanLandMarietta, GA
K. Kawaii release his single pretty little spider from his debut album "Love Letters and Smoke Signals"averyhensley
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
1 dead, 1 injured in early morning southeast Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police officials confirmed that one person has died and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the area of 100 Fulton Street SE after reports of a shooting around 6:54 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found two males with...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Investigation underway after shooting outside of Walmart in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at the Walmart located at 3580 Memorial Drive. According to police, two men exchanged gunfire outside of the store and then fled the scene. Officers responded to reports of an active shooter around 2:30 p.m. but could not...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police search for Clayton County woman with schizophrenia and manic depression
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Mattie’s call has been issued for a missing woman from Clayton County on Friday. 39-year-old Clarissa Griffith was last seen at 10395 Tara Blvd in Jonesboro on Friday. According to police, Griffith suffers from schizophrenia, manic depression, and multi-personality. Griffith is described...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta man with multiple warrants arrested while walking dog
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta man was arrested while walking his dog, dragging the dog during a brief foot chase. Michael Hardeman was walking his dog on Victoria Place Feb. 3 when he was met by Atlanta police officers. The officers questioned him before he fled, dragging his dog behind him. The officers tased Hardeman after Hardeman took a firearm out of his pocket and threw it into the street.
atlantanewsfirst.com
17-year-old girl with mental illness reported missing in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County officials have asked for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old Clayton County girl with multiple mental illnesses who was reported missing since Friday. According to Clayton County police officials, Ayesha O’Neal was last seen wearing a black hoodie and...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Two men shot on Peachtree Road in Buckhead, person of interest arrested
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: Two men are in the hospital after being shot on Peachtree Road in Buckhead. Police responded to a call at 3005 Peachtree Road NE around 6:15 p.m. Thursday. An initial investigation revealed that the shooting took place during a drug deal. A person...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police arrest alleged auto thieves after high-speed chase in Lithonia
Metro Atlanta family raises donations for victims after Earthquake in Turkey. Rescue workers are making a final push to find any remaining survivors of this week’s earthquake in Turkey and Syria that killed more than 23,000 people. Federal infrastructure program helps fund lead clean up in West Atlanta. Updated:...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Coweta County man gets 30 years for 2016 armed robbery of Waffle House
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Marcus Allen Daniels was sentenced to a total of 30 years to serve 25 years in prison for the 2016 armed robbery of the Waffle House in Sharpsburg. Authorities said Daniels was one of the three masked individuals who collected money from the register...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Domestic dispute leads to stabbing at Midtown MARTA station
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is in the hospital after being stabbed at an Atlanta MARTA station. It happened overnight at the Midtown station off 10th Street. Officials say it was a domestic dispute that led to the stabbing. Atlanta News First is still working to find...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Retired police officer weighs in on bodycam footage related to activist shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Retired Fulton County Sheriff Lt. Charles Rambo analyzed bodycam footage of the Jan. 18 incident at the future site of the Atlanta public safety training center. “I did not see anything that would shock anyone’s conscience,” Rambo said. “These officers, in my reasonable officer...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Woman pulls gun on clerk in Rockdale County convenience store
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rockdale County police are looking for a woman who pulled a gun on a convenience store clerk. The incident reportedly happened at 2302 Ebenezer Road SE in Conyers. After pulling the gun, the woman left in a gray 2023 Ford Explorer. She was wearing a gray jacket, a pink shirt, purple leggings and pink boots. The woman was reportedly a frequent customer of the convenience store.
atlantanewsfirst.com
2nd teenager from Gwinnett County high school found dead
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teens found dead in unrelated cases in Gwinnett County went to the same high school. The remains of Susana Morales, the teenager reported missing six months ago, were found near the Gwinnett-Barrow county line. Now, another teenager, Rodrigo Floriano, has died of an overdose. Both went to Meadowcreek High School.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Alleged "witch doctor" charged with rape
Metro Atlanta family raises donations for victims after Earthquake in Turkey. Rescue workers are making a final push to find any remaining survivors of this week’s earthquake in Turkey and Syria that killed more than 23,000 people. Federal infrastructure program helps fund lead clean up in West Atlanta. Updated:...
atlantanewsfirst.com
One person rescued from burning home overnight in DeKalb County
Metro Atlanta family raises donations for victims after Earthquake in Turkey. Rescue workers are making a final push to find any remaining survivors of this week’s earthquake in Turkey and Syria that killed more than 23,000 people. Federal infrastructure program helps fund lead clean up in West Atlanta. Updated:...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Have an ex with a warrant in Rockdale County? Sheriff’s Office has special offer
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Not only can you have a cat take a dump on your ex’s name, you may even be able to get them arrested in one Georgia county. According to a Facebook post, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is offering a month-long Valentine’s Day special that includes a sparkling set of platinum bracelets, free transportation with a “chauffeur,” a one-night minimum stay in “luxurious accommodations,” a special dinner and even “professional glamour shot” that will be posted online for all to enjoy.
atlantanewsfirst.com
MARTA reports a reduction in violent crimes across Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than a year after an Atlanta News First investigation uncovered numerous violent attacks against MARTA bus operators, the transit authority is fighting back against crime. “Based on the crimes going on now you just never know what might happen,” MARTA rider Edwin Baptiste...
atlantanewsfirst.com
GBI responds to speculation trooper caught in crossfire during activist encounter
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released a statement in response to speculation that the Georgia State Patrol trooper shot at the proposed site for a police training facility was shot by another officer. PREVIOUS STORY: Body cam footage released of fatal shooting outside...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Woodstock police officer’s kind gesture earns him a visit from Surprise Squad
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Nobody wants to run out of gas, especially somewhere as busy as metro Atlanta. However, that’s exactly what happened to Erin Ruszkowski’s mother Robin a few weeks ago. “So, my mom is in the middle of Highway 92, she’s blocking the light,”...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Chamblee offers amnesty for failure to appear fines
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Chamblee is offering an amnesty program for traffic citations and failure to appear warrants in March. Anyone with a traffic citation or failure to appear warrant can go to the Chamblee Municipal Court at 4445 Buford Hwy from March 1 to March 31 to pay their fines. If the fines are paid in full, any contempt fees are waived.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Griffin pastors accused of locking up elderly patients file lawsuit
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One year after two metro Atlanta pastors were accused of locking elderly clients in their basement, the couple has filed a defamation lawsuit and claim their reputation has been ruined. The lawsuit comes after an Atlanta News First investigation exposed conditions inside what Griffin...
Comments / 0