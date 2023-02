Destin Lasco and Cal Men “Inspired” By Arizona State, Focused on NCAA Championships. In the middle of January, Arizona State upset the established order in men’s swimming and diving with a dominant dual meet win over defending national champion Cal by the dominant margin of 211-87. The meet was a stark contrast in styles, with the Sun Devils donning tech suits while the Golden Bears raced in practice suits, and all of Arizona State’s stars delivered: Leon Marchand crushed the NCAA record in the 400 IM while coming close to the top mark in the 200 breaststroke, and freestyler Grant House, butterfly specialist Alex Colson and ASU’s sprint relays all recorded signature performances.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 14 HOURS AGO