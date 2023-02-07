Read full article on original website
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State's first leg of its three-game road trip didn't go as planned, but it wasn't necessarily a "must-win" situation. The Wolfpack is still in great position with 19 wins overall and needing just two more victories to get above .500 in ACC play despite the loss to Virginia, but needs to get back on track over the next two games.
Lance Terry’s tip-in as time expired lifted Georgia Tech to a 70-68 victory over Notre Dame in Atlantic Coast Conference
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
After losing its past two ACC matchups and falling to 6-6 in the league, NC State hits the road again Thursday looking to begin building positive momentum against Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons host the Wolfpack standing 14-10 on the year and 5-8 in the ACC, most recently defeating Clemson in overtime.
GREENSBORO – Bishop McGuinness’ boys and girls teams both finished off undefeated runs through the conference. The Villains defeated Cornerstone Charter 65-30 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at Cornerstone.
