Columbia County, OR

KATU.com

1 dead in NE Padden Parkway car crash

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A person was killed in a single-vehicle car crash on NE Padden Parkway Thursday night, says the Clark County Sheriff's Office. A witness called emergency services just before 6:40 p.m. to report that an eastbound car near the 400 block of the parkway had driven off the road and crashed in a wooded area.
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Police track burglary suspect with K-9 in Northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police officers were searching a Northeast Portland neighborhood with a K-9 team on Saturday morning after someone burglarized a home. Reports came in about 9 a.m. for a burglary in the 8300 block of Northeast Brazee Street. While checking the area, officers spotted the suspect...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

One dead after shooting in NE Portland's Eliot neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — Someone was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in Northeast Portland's Eliot neighborhood. The shooting was reported at 2 p.m. near the intersection of Northeast 1st Avenue and Hancock Street. Police said they found someone dead. The shooter (or shooters) had fled before officers arrived at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Jury convicts Silverton man in 2021 killing at Salem motel

SALEM, Ore. — A Marion County jury Friday found a 34-year-old Silverton man guilty of shooting and killing another man in a Salem motel in 2021, the district attorney’s office said. U.S. marshals arrested Antonio Julian Solo in Pasco, Washington on July 12, 2021, accusing him of killing...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Man dead in apparent stabbing in Lents neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was apparently stabbed to death in the Lents neighborhood Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Police were called just after 7 p.m. to near Southeast 98th Avenue and Mount Scott Boulevard on a report that someone was dead. Officers found a man...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Nearly 3 lbs. of fentanyl powder found in SUV search at I-5 rest stop

MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, Oregon State Police made a drug bust at an Interstate 5 rest area in Marion County. The investigation started at about 10 a.m. when a trooper K-9 team saw something in an SUV at the Santiam Rest area off I-5 that led them to think the driver might be involved in some criminal activity.
MARION COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Pedestrian hit and killed in Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. — A driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Southeast Stark Street on Wednesday night, according to the Gresham Police Department. The crash happened at about 5:50 p.m. near 192nd Avenue. The pedestrian, a man, died at the scene. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated...
GRESHAM, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 240 IN YAMHILL COUNTY, OREGON

YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (February 8, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at approximately 10:40 A.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 240 near milepost 4. The preliminary investigation revealed a Subaru Legacy, operated by James Lee...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Family says it’s a miracle as endangered Gresham man returns home safely

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A local family said it’s a miracle after an endangered Gresham man was found days after he went missing. Wesley Ash’s parents said he lost his way back home after going to a library just a few blocks from home. His family said after he went missing on Sunday, he was spotted riding the MAX, so they focused their search on TriMet stations from Hillsboro to Gresham.
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Man hit, killed by vehicle in Gresham, police say

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A man died Wednesday evening after a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Gresham, according to the Gresham Police Department. Shortly before 6 p.m., police responded to the 19100 block of Southeast Stark Street where a vehicle had hit a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The man had not been in a marked crosswalk, police said.
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

Oregon man arrested for allegedly attacking sleeping brother with machete

AMITY, Ore. — A man has been arrested after he attacked a sleeping family member with a machete and then injured himself, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office says. On February 3 police received an assault call shortly before 3 a.m. in the city of Amity. The responding deputies learned that a man had been attacked with a machete in his sleep by his foster brother.
AMITY, OR
KATU.com

Missing and endangered woman in Washington County found safe

UPDATE: Deputies say Helene was found safe by Portland police officers. Deputies in Washington County are asking for help in finding a 75-year-old woman. The Washington County Sheriff's Office has activated its search and rescue team to help find Helene Rosenthal. Deputies say she walked away from her home near...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR

