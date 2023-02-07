Read full article on original website
1 dead in NE Padden Parkway car crash
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A person was killed in a single-vehicle car crash on NE Padden Parkway Thursday night, says the Clark County Sheriff's Office. A witness called emergency services just before 6:40 p.m. to report that an eastbound car near the 400 block of the parkway had driven off the road and crashed in a wooded area.
Vancouver family avoids serious injuries after SUV crash into home
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A Vancouver family is happy to be unhurt after a car crashed into their home earlier this week. The Goltvyanitsa family was in their home when police say a stolen car traveled off the road, through their fence, and into the side of the home. “I...
Police track burglary suspect with K-9 in Northeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police officers were searching a Northeast Portland neighborhood with a K-9 team on Saturday morning after someone burglarized a home. Reports came in about 9 a.m. for a burglary in the 8300 block of Northeast Brazee Street. While checking the area, officers spotted the suspect...
One dead, six hospitalized after overdosing overnight in McMinnville area
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman died and six other people were in the hospital Friday for overdoses in Yamhill County, McMinnville Police said. Emergency crews were called out shortly after 1 a.m. on reports of several unconscious people at a home on Northwest Cedar Street. First responders found four...
One dead after shooting in NE Portland's Eliot neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Someone was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in Northeast Portland's Eliot neighborhood. The shooting was reported at 2 p.m. near the intersection of Northeast 1st Avenue and Hancock Street. Police said they found someone dead. The shooter (or shooters) had fled before officers arrived at the scene.
Jury convicts Silverton man in 2021 killing at Salem motel
SALEM, Ore. — A Marion County jury Friday found a 34-year-old Silverton man guilty of shooting and killing another man in a Salem motel in 2021, the district attorney’s office said. U.S. marshals arrested Antonio Julian Solo in Pasco, Washington on July 12, 2021, accusing him of killing...
Man dead in apparent stabbing in Lents neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was apparently stabbed to death in the Lents neighborhood Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Police were called just after 7 p.m. to near Southeast 98th Avenue and Mount Scott Boulevard on a report that someone was dead. Officers found a man...
Portland man arrested, accused of stealing forklift, taking it on downtown joyride in 2021
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was arrested Friday morning on a bench warrant for allegedly stealing a forklift from the Portland Marathon and joyriding it through Downtown back in 2021. Jail records show that Jeffrey Allen Brooks, 29, was booked into the Multnomah County Corrections Center early February 10...
Nearly 3 lbs. of fentanyl powder found in SUV search at I-5 rest stop
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, Oregon State Police made a drug bust at an Interstate 5 rest area in Marion County. The investigation started at about 10 a.m. when a trooper K-9 team saw something in an SUV at the Santiam Rest area off I-5 that led them to think the driver might be involved in some criminal activity.
Pedestrian hit and killed in Gresham
GRESHAM, Ore. — A driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Southeast Stark Street on Wednesday night, according to the Gresham Police Department. The crash happened at about 5:50 p.m. near 192nd Avenue. The pedestrian, a man, died at the scene. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated...
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 240 IN YAMHILL COUNTY, OREGON
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (February 8, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at approximately 10:40 A.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 240 near milepost 4. The preliminary investigation revealed a Subaru Legacy, operated by James Lee...
Police: Man admits to breaking into multiple cars, garages in Lake Oswego
Following an unsuccessful attempt to flee from Lake Oswego police Tuesday, a Portland man admitted to breaking into more than a dozen vehicles and multiple garages, authorities said Thursday.
Family says it’s a miracle as endangered Gresham man returns home safely
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A local family said it’s a miracle after an endangered Gresham man was found days after he went missing. Wesley Ash’s parents said he lost his way back home after going to a library just a few blocks from home. His family said after he went missing on Sunday, he was spotted riding the MAX, so they focused their search on TriMet stations from Hillsboro to Gresham.
Driving between Vancouver and Wilsonville at 5PM? ODOT plans to charge you $15
Under ODOT’s toll plans, A driving from Wilsonville to Vancouver will cost you as much as $15, each-way, at the peak hour. Drive from Vancouver to a job in Wilsonville? Get ready to shell out as much as $30 per day. Tolls don’t need to be nearly this high...
Man hit, killed by vehicle in Gresham, police say
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A man died Wednesday evening after a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Gresham, according to the Gresham Police Department. Shortly before 6 p.m., police responded to the 19100 block of Southeast Stark Street where a vehicle had hit a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The man had not been in a marked crosswalk, police said.
DA Mike Schmidt: Man indicted after punching 2 Portland police officers
A man accused of punching a pair of police officers after threatening tenants at an apartment building last week was indicted on three charges, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced Thursday.
Oregon man arrested for allegedly attacking sleeping brother with machete
AMITY, Ore. — A man has been arrested after he attacked a sleeping family member with a machete and then injured himself, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office says. On February 3 police received an assault call shortly before 3 a.m. in the city of Amity. The responding deputies learned that a man had been attacked with a machete in his sleep by his foster brother.
Lake Oswego funeral procession to impact traffic in Portland area
The procession starts at 1 p.m.
Missing and endangered woman in Washington County found safe
UPDATE: Deputies say Helene was found safe by Portland police officers. Deputies in Washington County are asking for help in finding a 75-year-old woman. The Washington County Sheriff's Office has activated its search and rescue team to help find Helene Rosenthal. Deputies say she walked away from her home near...
Salem police ask for help identifying suspect from deadly 2019 shooting
Salem police are asking for public assistance in tracking down two men involved in a fatal shooting from 2019.
