San Marcos, TX

FanSided

Texas Football: Why moving Savion Red to RB is a brilliant decision

We already appear to have some movement between position groups for the Texas football program ahead of spring ball this offseason. According to a report from Eric Nahlin of Inside Texas on Feb. 7 (paid content), Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian are moving rising sophomore Savion Red from wide receiver to running back heading into spring camp.
AUSTIN, TX
universitystar.com

Men’s basketball to face Arkansas State at home

Texas State men’s basketball (11-14, 3-7 Sun Belt) is looking to break a three-game losing streak at home versus Arkansas State (10-15, 2-10 Sun Belt), at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats have lost three straight games on the road and now face a Red...
SAN MARCOS, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

The “Devil’s Cigar” Spotted Near Austin, Texas

Today I learned Texas has an official state mushroom, and it has a bad*ss nickname. Oh, and it also hisses, which makes it even more metal. The Texas Star (Chorioactis geaster) is one of the rarest mushrooms in the world. If you happen to be within earshot when this bad boy unfurls, apparently you can hear a hissing noise as it releases a cloud of spores. Hell Yeah!
AUSTIN, TX
What Now Austin

Local Joe’s Kitchen to Debut in San Marcos

“We’ll be serving up fried chicken, pot roast, country fried steak. On the side, some squash casserole, Mac and cheese, sweet yeast rolls, and a wide variety of desserts, like homemade banana pudding, red velvet cake, and buttermilk pie. And pecan pie. Everyone loves pecan pie.”
SAN MARCOS, TX
universitystar.com

Opinion: Texas must be better prepared for severe winter weather

On Feb. 3, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra issued a local disaster declaration due to the winter storm that left thousands of central and east Texans without power. In Hays County, all school districts canceled classes and several local businesses closed including grocery stores and restaurants. More investment in protecting...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

6 Texas Cities Named The Best in America, What Do You Think?

Here are 6 Texas cities that have been listed as the best in the U.S. Check and see if you agree. The biggest city in Texas came in at #11 on the Best Cities in the U.S. With a metro population of over 7 million people, the website names them as the most educated, diverse, and the most hard-working city which gave them their ranking.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Tress are more susceptible to oak wilt after a winter storm

AUSTIN, Texas — With cleanup efforts ramping up around the Austin area and landscapers booked out for months, Texas A&M Forest Service experts are now warning against oak wilt. Oak wilt is one of the most destructive tree diseases in the U.S. and has killed oak trees in Central...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin couple attends State of the Union as guests of President Biden

AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin couple is attending Tuesday night's State of the Union as guests of President Biden. Last October, People Magazine first reported about the Texas abortion law being partially responsible for almost killing an Austin woman. Amanda Zurawski got sepsis after doctors were too afraid to remove...
AUSTIN, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

WATCH: A Couple of ‘Lady’ Brawls Broke Out on 6th Street in Austin

I always thought of 6th Street as a pretty chill area to hang out in Austin. And while it may have been that way in the past, it damn sure isn’t anymore. For me, hanging out on 6th Street was all about taking in the music scene back when I was a younger lad. You would hear live music blasting out of many clubs there and those who weren’t hosting a live show at that very moment were blasting their jukeboxes.
AUSTIN, TX
92.9 NIN

Watch: Man Working to Restore Power Fights a Ram in Austin, TX

Whenever I stumble across a video like this, I wonder what I would do in the same situation. In the video at the bottom of this article, a man works with a few others on a telephone pole. One guy is up in the basket and two more are supporting down on the ground. As the video picks up, a ram with no horns is challenging the guy on the ground holding a wire. He lunges forward several times at the man, who tries to keep the beast at bay with some kicks. The man makes contact with the ram's face on the third attempt, which is when the animal decides to ram this poor guy at full speed, temporarily knocking him off his feet.
AUSTIN, TX
WFAA

Here come the homebuyers again!

DALLAS — You don’t have to be an Einstein to understand the theory of price relativity. You know how when you were paying $2.40 for a gallon of gasoline and then it went up to $2.89 you lost your mind? But when it kept rising to nearly $4 per gallon, that $2.89 price per gallon started looking like an absolute bargain.
DALLAS, TX
philosophynews.com

George Strait House: The San Antonio Villa

NicknameKing George Age70 Date Of Birth 18th May 1952Relationship StatusMarriedNet Worth Height300 million USD1.58 m. If you are an enthusiast of American music, chances are you have heard of George Harvey Strait Sr, the man popularly known as the ‘King of Country Music’. His career started in the illustrious decade of the 1980s, and he played a pivotal role in the popularization of the neotraditional movement.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

