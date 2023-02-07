Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas gives Rodney Terry raise after climb to No. 5
Texas officials have more than doubled interim coach Rodney Terry's salary to $1.2 million this season as he leads the No. 5 Longhorns after the midseason firing of former coach Chris Beard.
Texas Football: Why moving Savion Red to RB is a brilliant decision
We already appear to have some movement between position groups for the Texas football program ahead of spring ball this offseason. According to a report from Eric Nahlin of Inside Texas on Feb. 7 (paid content), Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian are moving rising sophomore Savion Red from wide receiver to running back heading into spring camp.
Men’s basketball to face Arkansas State at home
Texas State men’s basketball (11-14, 3-7 Sun Belt) is looking to break a three-game losing streak at home versus Arkansas State (10-15, 2-10 Sun Belt), at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats have lost three straight games on the road and now face a Red...
Longhorns Flip 4-Star TCU Commit Warren Roberson
The Longhorns landed a big-time post signing day win on Tuesday, flipping four-star TCU safety commit Warren Roberson
The “Devil’s Cigar” Spotted Near Austin, Texas
Today I learned Texas has an official state mushroom, and it has a bad*ss nickname. Oh, and it also hisses, which makes it even more metal. The Texas Star (Chorioactis geaster) is one of the rarest mushrooms in the world. If you happen to be within earshot when this bad boy unfurls, apparently you can hear a hissing noise as it releases a cloud of spores. Hell Yeah!
Local Joe’s Kitchen to Debut in San Marcos
“We’ll be serving up fried chicken, pot roast, country fried steak. On the side, some squash casserole, Mac and cheese, sweet yeast rolls, and a wide variety of desserts, like homemade banana pudding, red velvet cake, and buttermilk pie. And pecan pie. Everyone loves pecan pie.”
Woman last seen in Georgetown found
A woman at the center of a CLEAR ALERT Wednesday morning has been found.
Opinion: Texas must be better prepared for severe winter weather
On Feb. 3, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra issued a local disaster declaration due to the winter storm that left thousands of central and east Texans without power. In Hays County, all school districts canceled classes and several local businesses closed including grocery stores and restaurants. More investment in protecting...
6 Texas Cities Named The Best in America, What Do You Think?
Here are 6 Texas cities that have been listed as the best in the U.S. Check and see if you agree. The biggest city in Texas came in at #11 on the Best Cities in the U.S. With a metro population of over 7 million people, the website names them as the most educated, diverse, and the most hard-working city which gave them their ranking.
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Texas
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Tress are more susceptible to oak wilt after a winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas — With cleanup efforts ramping up around the Austin area and landscapers booked out for months, Texas A&M Forest Service experts are now warning against oak wilt. Oak wilt is one of the most destructive tree diseases in the U.S. and has killed oak trees in Central...
Austin couple attends State of the Union as guests of President Biden
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin couple is attending Tuesday night's State of the Union as guests of President Biden. Last October, People Magazine first reported about the Texas abortion law being partially responsible for almost killing an Austin woman. Amanda Zurawski got sepsis after doctors were too afraid to remove...
Shoppers Stormed H-E-B in Austin, TX After False Social Media Post About Free Food
(Austin, Texas) - The freeze in Texas still has lasting effects. As the state continues to recover, many Texas residents are attempting to get back to their normal lives while certain things are repaired. But others are looking for an attempt to cause potential problems via jokes that could potentially harm rather than help.
WATCH: A Couple of ‘Lady’ Brawls Broke Out on 6th Street in Austin
I always thought of 6th Street as a pretty chill area to hang out in Austin. And while it may have been that way in the past, it damn sure isn’t anymore. For me, hanging out on 6th Street was all about taking in the music scene back when I was a younger lad. You would hear live music blasting out of many clubs there and those who weren’t hosting a live show at that very moment were blasting their jukeboxes.
Watch: Man Working to Restore Power Fights a Ram in Austin, TX
Whenever I stumble across a video like this, I wonder what I would do in the same situation. In the video at the bottom of this article, a man works with a few others on a telephone pole. One guy is up in the basket and two more are supporting down on the ground. As the video picks up, a ram with no horns is challenging the guy on the ground holding a wire. He lunges forward several times at the man, who tries to keep the beast at bay with some kicks. The man makes contact with the ram's face on the third attempt, which is when the animal decides to ram this poor guy at full speed, temporarily knocking him off his feet.
Round Rock, Austin ISDs expected to pay teachers for winter storm school closures
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Now that last week's ice storm has come and gone, Central Texas school districts are looking to make sure teachers will still get paid for the days that the storm canceled class. Round Rock ISD's Board of Trustees is expected to adopt an emergency resolution...
Here come the homebuyers again!
DALLAS — You don’t have to be an Einstein to understand the theory of price relativity. You know how when you were paying $2.40 for a gallon of gasoline and then it went up to $2.89 you lost your mind? But when it kept rising to nearly $4 per gallon, that $2.89 price per gallon started looking like an absolute bargain.
San Antonio chain Delicious Tamales expands with new Austin location
The Latina-owned business has six locations in San Antonio
George Strait House: The San Antonio Villa
NicknameKing George Age70 Date Of Birth 18th May 1952Relationship StatusMarriedNet Worth Height300 million USD1.58 m. If you are an enthusiast of American music, chances are you have heard of George Harvey Strait Sr, the man popularly known as the ‘King of Country Music’. His career started in the illustrious decade of the 1980s, and he played a pivotal role in the popularization of the neotraditional movement.
State Sen. Charles Schwertner arrested in Austin after alleged DWI
He is still in custody at the Travis County Jail.
