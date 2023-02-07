BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - An artist was tasked with giving the city of Blytheville a makeover before it hosts the 4A Basketball Tournament. Krystelle Greenway is an art teacher in Missouri. She said she’s had a paintbrush in her hand as early as she could remember. She paints on different mediums, but it was her window painting that got the attention of the mayor’s office in Blytheville.

