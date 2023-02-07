Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Have-a-Heart Wish-a-Thon raises $422,142.53
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The 25th annual Have-a-Heart Wish-a-Thon finished strong on Friday evening as organizers announced the total amount of money raised. Thanks to all of Region 8, $422,142.53 was raised for Make a Wish, providing wishes for children battling critical illnesses like Hadleigh Lenderman. Countless volunteers spent...
Kait 8
Hope House cuts ribbon on new facility
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Feb. 10, the Sure Foundation cut the ribbon at the Hope House on Fisher Street in Jonesboro. Hope House gives the unhoused a shower, and meals to go, among other services. The ribbon cutting has been a long time coming, Sure Foundation CEO Matthew Lloyd...
neareport.com
Cause of Marshall Price’s in-custody death released
PARAGOULD, Ark. – The death certificate for Marshall Ray Price, who died in custody of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department last December, was released to family this week. The certificate states that the immediate cause of death was hypovolemic shock. The certificate goes on to state that the...
Kait 8
Paragould girl ecstatic over Make-A-Wish dream come true
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - “Move that bus!” Screams and excitement filled the parking lot of Greene County Tech Primary School. One girl watching with particular interest was 7-year-old Hadleigh Lenderman. “Hadleigh! Hadleigh! Hadleigh!” students screamed over and over. It was not a typical day at school...
KFVS12
New Madrid County hit with M3.1 earthquake during Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - February is Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month, and it focuses on the importance of being prepared for the natural disaster. And just last night, an earthquake was detected in the Heartland that registered as a 3.1 in magnitude. According to Emergency Management officials, it’s important to...
Kait 8
Armed Texas fugitives arrested in Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested an armed couple on the run from Texas. Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell said his office received a tip from Arkansas State Police on Jan. 9 that an armed fugitive from the Lone Star State was passing through the area. Bell said...
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas levee ready to handle flooding
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Recent rainfall in Northeast Arkansas is bringing concerns about an area that saw historic flooding seeing the same thing. Since the infamous flood of 2017, the Army Corps of Engineers has been tasked with bringing the levee in Pocahontas back to pre-flood conditions. To slow down...
KFVS12
M3.1 earthquake recorded near Catron, Mo.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Dozens report feeling an earthquake centered in New Madrid County on Thursday night, February 9. According to the USGS, a magnitude 3.1 earthquake registered 4.1 miles south of Catron at 9:10 p.m. The epicenter was slightly southwest of the intersection U.S. 62 and Highway...
Kait 8
A woman paints a town with school spirit
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - An artist was tasked with giving the city of Blytheville a makeover before it hosts the 4A Basketball Tournament. Krystelle Greenway is an art teacher in Missouri. She said she’s had a paintbrush in her hand as early as she could remember. She paints on different mediums, but it was her window painting that got the attention of the mayor’s office in Blytheville.
Kait 8
Dozens report feeling overnight earthquake
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Dozens of people reported feeling one of two consecutive earthquakes. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, 58 people reported feeling a 3.0 quake centered three miles northwest of Marston and 31 miles northeast of Kennett. The USGS reported the quake, which was recorded at 9:10 p.m....
Kait 8
City accepts bid for new fire station
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Walnut Ridge is finalizing the details to build a new fire station. Walnut Ridge Fire Station Three will cost the city around $1,196,060. After reopening bids back on Thursday, Jan. 19, city council members accepted a bid from Clark General Contractors of...
Kait 8
New plan to focus on outdoor spaces in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A major plan is looking to create more space for people to enjoy the outdoors in Jonesboro. The city is bringing in experts to create a master parks plan that will span over the next ten years. Councilmembers approved a $190,000 contract with Halff Associates Inc....
thunderboltradio.com
Dyersburg residence declared nuisance for ongoing criminal activity
A Dyersburg residence has been declared a nuisance after ongoing criminal activity. Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell officers from his department along with the 29th District Attorney and Assistant District Attorney executed a petition Tuesday to Samuel Bush at 1513 Tarrant Street. Chief Isbell says since February 2022, the Dyersburg...
Kait 8
Child hit by vehicle, emergency crews respond
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A child was hit by vehicle while riding a bike in Jonesboro. According to the Jonesboro Police Department the incident happened Saturday afternoon right in front of Domino’s Pizza on East Johnson Avenue. Emergency crews are on the scene of the crash. There has been no...
Kait 8
Fire department gets new gas detection equipment
BAY, Ark. (KAIT) – The Bay Fire Department has a new tool at its disposal. The agency announced Thursday, Feb. 9 on social media it had received and put in service a Draeger X-am 2500 multi-gas meter. Officials said it has the ability to detect multiple types of gas,...
Kait 8
Earthquake reported in Southeast Missouri
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - On Thursday night, an earthquake rattled parts of Southeast Missouri. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck east of Risco and south of Catron near U.S. Highway 62 around 9:10 p.m. Feb. 9. Several reported feeling the tremor. There are no...
The 1923 Ely and Walker Shirt Factory No. 5 in Kennett, Missouri is associated with a former U.S. president's ancestry
The Ely and Walker Shirt Factory №5 is located at 221 South Main Street in Kennett, Missouri (Dunklin County). This historic factory was built in 1923. There were additions built in 1934, 1936, and 1937, which were necessary expansions due to the company’s growth.
wpsdlocal6.com
Did you feel it? 3.0 magnitude earthquake recorded in Catron, Missouri
NEW MADRID, MO — A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Catron, Missouri Thursday night. Local 6 went to the New Madrid Historical Museum Friday. Museum Director Jeff Grunwald said Thursday's quake was the 11th our area has seen in February, but this was the first "shaker" of 2023.
westkentuckystar.com
3.0 Bootheel quake felt in Paducah, Metropolis
Dozens reported feeling an earthquake centered in Missouri's New Madrid County on Thursday night. According to the US Geological Survey in Memphis, a magnitude 3.0 earthquake registered 4 miles south of Catron at 9:10 p.m. That's about 20 miles west of Hickman, Kentucky. Most reports of the quake came from...
Kait 8
Police: Thousands spent after victim’s wallet stolen
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are looking for three people suspected of stealing a woman’s wallet and using her credit cards to make thousands of dollars of purchases. According to the initial incident report, officers responded to the Kroger on South Caraway on Tuesday, Feb. 7, regarding a...
